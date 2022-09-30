See inside lovingly restored historic cottage right in the centre of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

See inside lovingly restored historic cottage right in the centre of Aberdeen

By Kelly Wilson
September 30, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 6:32 pm
The Cottage conversion project. Supplied by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce
The Cottage conversion project. Supplied by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce

Aberdeen brothers Darren and Dean Gowans have converted a historic city centre home as their latest business venture.

The Cottage – a B-listed detached house on Crown Terrace – has been restored by the the pairs’s company, City Restoration Project.

The duo are passionate about bringing unloved city centre properties back to life and have worked to turn it into a two-bedroom home.

Historic features important

Darren said: “We have a real passion for reviving some life into the formerly loved buildings and creating really unique focused home.

“There always an element of the unknown when you are taking on these old buildings.

“We always try and do it in a sympathetic way and retain as many of the period features as we can because we find that delivers a better end project.

“The Cottage was essentially just an out-building so we had a different brief with that one.

“There wasn’t many historic features at all but we were able to marry the more modern ones with the existing outbuilding.”

The creation of high-quality urban homes has been earmarked as being a substantial part of the regeneration of Union Street and surrounding areas.

L-R Darren & Dean Gowans.

The Cottage, which has an asking price of £320,000, is phase two of the ‘Crown & Cottage’ development.

Phase one, on neighbouring Crown Street, is already sold.

Dean said: “The Cottage is quite different to what we’ve done in the past.

“Our previous projects almost focus on a neoclassicism design whereas the cottage is a bit more modern in its architecture.”

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce policy and marketing director Ryan Crighton said the development was “a taste of what Aberdeen city centre could be”.

“We need to stop living in the past. Union Street and the surrounding areas will never be fully occupied by retailers again – it’s time to look beyond and see what these streets can be in the future.

“City living is on the up, and we are blessed with some visionary developers who are turning unloved spaces in Aberdeen into the most incredible homes” he said.

It’s one of numerous schemes by the developers who have also previously renovated 148 Union Street and transformed old offices at 139 Union Street, above the Nationwide building society into six high-end apartments.

The developers have been shortlisted in the family business of the year category at the Northern Star Business Awards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Laings team pictured outside their office in 1930 at 84 High Street Inverurie.
'We are one big family': Laings in Inverurie looks back on 160 years
To go with story by Keith Findlay. business story on Raasay's first whisky Picture shows; Making Scotch whisky history, the first legal single malt from the Hebridean Isle of Raasay has been unveiled. With the island?s fossils and rocks moulded into the glass, the distillery has captured this Hebridean island?s rugged natural beauty in their new decanter-like bottle. The Isle of Raasay Single Malt ? Inaugural Release 2020 sold out in September this year, with the much-anticipated 7,500 bottles snapped up by consumers and selected trade partners. Isle of Raasay Distillery Co-founder Alasdair Day said: ?This is a really historic moment as the first legal Isle of Raasay Single Malt leaves the island for the first time. ?We are very proud of our lightly peated island single malt, and our beautiful bottle that is made with clay moulds of Raasay?s rocks and fossils. It?s like a piece of the island in your hands.' Matured in first fill Tennessee Whiskey casks and finished in first fill Bordeaux red wine casks, the Isle of Raasay Single Malt Inaugural Release is elegant, lightly peated, with rich dark fruit flavours. Natural colour, non-chill filtered. Every drop distilled, matured, and bottled on the Isle of Raasay. The Isle of Raasay Single Malt Inaugural Release will be available via trade partners in the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Switzerland, the Philippines, South Africa, Canada, South Korea, Japan, and China. The distillery has also now sold out of its Raasay Rising casks ? the 45 Tennessee Whiskey casks that were used to mature this historic release. Other casks are available to purchase and try before you buy on their website: https://raasaydistillery.com/raasay-whisky/buy-whisky-cask/ ENDS Notes to the editors Images: Please find some teaser images of the Isle of Raasay Single Malt inaugural bottle in our public assets folder here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Xm64TY1y_7RPIp8-soTQvKK6uBlAkdol Isle of Raasay Single Ma
Is it time to recognise more whisky regions? 
Why you should take a meter reading before October 1st?
Five things you should do before tomorrow's energy price cap increase
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Drink sector is made of strong stuff
James Watt has been awarded £600,000 compensation after court ruled in his favour. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Brewdog boss 'overwhelmed by support' after being awarded £600k in court win against online…
Jillian Owen has been named the new UK Apache country manager. Pictured aside the Beryl Alpha platform. Supplied by Apache
Commercial and comms manager Jillian Owen named UK manager at Apache
Many mortgage deals are vanishing from the market.
How do I get a good mortgage deal now interest rates are rising?
The pound has fallen against the dollar. Image: Shutterstock
Should I worry about the value of the pound? How the fall in Sterling…
Chris O'Brien of Nevis Range is Highland Business Award finalist for Business Leader of the Year
Nevis Range head to Inverness as a nominee for Highland Business Awards
Serica's Bruce platform.
North Sea operator Serica Energy reports £194.5 million in profits as household bills soar

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks