Aberdeen’s Geek Retreat battles ‘challenging conditions’ with big wins for local gamers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Aberdeen’s Geek Retreat battles ‘challenging conditions’ with big wins for local gamers

By Erikka Askeland
October 17, 2022, 6:07 pm
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen

A Mecca for games enthusiasts in Aberdeen has said it is attracting a host of new events to the city despite facing challenging times on the high street.

Geek Retreat brought its distinct “geek culture” mix of retail, gaming café, community hub and events venue to Union Street in February.

Scott Leslie, the franchisee of the Aberdeen outlet, said the store has achieved a number “wins” for its growing fanbase despite facing a cost-of-living crisis that has hit the pocketbooks of customers and staff alike.

Mr Leslie, from Ellon, said one of the highlights was achieving the “highly sought after title of  premium store status” with US fantasy and science fiction-themed games firm, Wizards of the Coast.

“This brings with it a multitude of privileges for guests attending our events in Aberdeen. We are currently the only store in Grampian to achieve this status,” he said.

Geek Retreat on Union Street officially opened in February to offer games such as Dungeons and Dragons and also a cafe. Left to right, stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins joins owner Scott Leslie and Witcher character Keith Morrison. Photo by Chris Sumner

The shop will also play host to its first official YuGiOh OTS Championship in November. A regional qualifier for another popular trading card game, Magic the Gathering, is also on the cards for Aberdeen.

“So whilst Aberdeen has shown a challenging retail climate during a difficult economic time, the store in Aberdeen continues to bring new and exciting values such as these to the area,” Mr Leslie said.

Geek culture boom

Geek Retreat in Aberdeen is one of a growing network of outlets dedicated to providing a unique and fun place for people to enjoy hobbies and interests.

The chain opened its first store in Glasgow in 2013 and now has 57 stores compared to ten at the end of 2019.

The Glasgow-based organisation hailed record sales over the first nine months of 2022 despite challenging conditions.

Photo by Chris Sumner.

The firm highlighted that revenues grew 138% over the year so far, despite having cooled down recent expansion ambitions in the face of a difficult economic backdrop.

The retailer said it has closed 14 stores this year due to poor financial performance or changes in franchisee circumstances such as illness, but stressed bosses are “working hard to get as many of them reopened as possible”.

It said it plans to have 70 stores operating in total at the end of the year.

Helping franchisees

Geek Retreat said its business strategy will ensure stores improve turnover, profitability and customer feedback “in a challenging economic climate and as the cost-of-living crisis bites”.

These plans have included significant investment and support to help franchise stores become more financially resilient as consumer spending comes under pressure and cost pressures continue.

Peter Dobson, chief executive of Geek Retreat, said: “Like many businesses on the high street, the pandemic had a big impact on us and made us think differently about what success looked like.

“We want all Geek Retreat stores to maximise their potential, both financially and to provide our incredibly loyal customers with a safe, inclusive, and entertaining environment.

“Our new approach is working well as we continue to achieve record sales days.

“This year we have achieved an important milestone of £1 million of sales in a month across the estate and we have broken that record several times over since.

“Like all businesses in today’s economic climate, we are keeping a close eye on performance, but I am confident that we have the best possible team and resources in place to help franchisees who want their stores to succeed.”

Visit your friendly local store

Mr Leslie added: “As with most friendly local games stores, they thrive or fall based on the support they receive from their local community.

“We’ve worked really hard to grow our community since February and we’ve definitely acquired some regulars, but we always need more!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Scottish Sea Farms salmon.
Campaign calls for farmed Scottish salmon be 'taken off the table'
Two workers at jack up oil rig leg when checking everything in rig move operation.
‘I’m lost for words’ - Hunt slammed after reversing pledge to repeal IR35 payroll…
AMTE worker on battery cells
Amte looks to power up battery production in Thurso with £5m bond
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
SCDI boss: 'You've got something really special happening in the north-east'
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
Shetland Heatwise all about looking after customers and staff
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
ASCO teams up with Storegga for 'transformative' Peterhead-based Acorn project
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
Former Peterhead man hired to ramp up business for Load Monitoring Systems in Houston
Wick Harbour.
Wick planning application aims to inject 'new life' into building
Duncan Booth, managing director of ORKA with renewables solutions manager, Tero Luoma.
Aberdeen-based Orka harnesses sun power to aid net zero goal
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills

Most Read

1
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
2
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
3
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
4
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
5
military jet raf lossiemouth
WATCH: RAF Lossiemouth Poseidon goes to aid of stricken sailor battling 19ft waves
6
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
Mother of Aberdeen dad Dean Jamieson murdered in 2006 returns to Scotland after 11…
7
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
Fisherman airlifted to hospital after going overboard off Fraserburgh’s coast
8
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
Pool table queue jumper bottled man who called him out for breaking ‘50p rule’
9
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2
10
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…

More from Press and Journal

Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
Kirk looks to reduce Sutherland parishes - and move Sunday worship online
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
Accused admits sneaking into Peterhead woman's home - but denies sexually assaulting her
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
Readers' letters: Nicola Sturgeon, NHS being let down by A&E system and the Stone…
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
'John Lambie swore when he realised I wasn't 6ft' - Former Aberdeen forward Andy…
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins at Geek Retreat in Aberdeen
Ross County teenager Adam Mackinnon living early stages of a dream that started during…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented