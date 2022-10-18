Tenants at Langstane Housing Association no longer need to turn off heating after £61,000 boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Tenants at Langstane Housing Association no longer need to turn off heating after £61,000 boost

By Erikka Askeland
October 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 18, 2022, 5:05 pm
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.

Residents of a north-east housing association who felt they had no option but to turn off their gas heating will benefit from new funding.

Langstane Housing Association in Aberdeen has been awarded £61,000 to assist tenants struggling with spiralling energy costs.

Previously the boss of the housing association Helen Gauld told The Press and Journal that more than a hundred residents had applied to have their gas supply “capped” in a desperate attempt to save cash.

Housing association chief executive Helen Gauld warned in August that the poorest were being forced to shut off gas due to spiralling energy costs.

The housing association, which has thousands of residents in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, said 104 had asked their energy supplier to cut off the gas in August.

The funds awarded will be used to uncap gas supplies, clear meters which are currently capped, fund help for tenants who are struggling with utility bills via fuel vouchers and provide advice to tenants, Langstane said.

Support for tenants

The advice will be delivered in partnership with Scarf, the Aberdeen social enterprise that specialises in free and impartial energy-saving advice to help people lower their fuel bills and carbon emissions.

Scarf delivers the Home Energy Scotland (HES) service in the north-east, covering the Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray Council local authority areas.

Judith Sutherland, director of housing said securing the funding meant it can “help our tenants during the current cost of living crisis”.

Langstane Housing Association director of housing Judith Sutherland said the funding will “offer practical support during these difficult times”.

She added: “We understand the pressure our tenants are under right now and we are delighted to be able to offer practical support during these difficult times.

“We will continue to support our tenants in any way we can as we face soaring energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis.”

Where did the funding come from?

The cash was provided by Social Housing Fuel Support Fund, a £2 million pot provided by the Scottish Government and managed and administered by the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA).

It aims to provide practical support to social landlords’ tenants in order to help them to manage, or reduce, their fuel costs.

Langstane was founded in 1977 and mainly supports 4,215 people, most of whom live on their own, although they also support a number of families.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
KPMG promotes 14 in Aberdeen
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Firms facing 'force ten gale': Warning as Scottish small business confidence falls again
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles
Loganair hails hydrogen as it battles Covid headwinds to return to profit
Orbex rocket on launchpad.
Spaceflight firm Orbex fired up with £40.4 million funding boost for first rocket launch…
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Aberdeen law firm staff get £1,200 to combat cost-of-living crisis
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Aberdeen's Geek Retreat battles 'challenging conditions' with big wins for local gamers
Scottish Sea Farms salmon.
Campaign calls for farmed Scottish salmon to be 'taken off the table'
Two workers at jack up oil rig leg when checking everything in rig move operation.
‘I’m lost for words’ - Hunt slammed after reversing pledge to repeal IR35 payroll…
AMTE worker on battery cells
Amte looks to power up battery production in Thurso with £5m bond
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
SCDI boss: 'You've got something really special happening in the north-east'

Most Read

1
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…
Langstane Housing Association's Fraser Court development in Aberdeen where tenants struggling with spiraling energy costs will benefit from funding support.
Ross County teenager Dylan Smith could feature for Scotland under-17s in European Championship qualifying…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented