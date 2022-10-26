Dessert parlour craze inspires £30k investment in sweet sauce by Aberdeenshire’s Macphie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A surge in the popularity of dessert parlours has spurred Aberdeenshire food ingredients business Macphie to invest a “significant” six-figure sum in the launch of a new range of sweet sauces.

The Glenbervie-headquartered firm has invested £30,000 in the creation of new lines, including two fruit-flavoured options – mixed berry and mango and passionfruit – as well as milk chocolate, white chocolate and gingerbread-like speculoos.

The new sauces expand the company’s “o.t.t” toppings range and comes following major growth in the dessert parlour market, Macphie said.

It pointed to the growth of dessert chains including Creams, Heavenly Desserts and Kaspas Desserts, which have expanded by 42% since 2018 and are on track to exceed a combined 400 outlets this year.

Earlier this year, it emerged the owners of Heavenly Desserts were planning to open an outlet in Aberdeen.

Independents offering mouth-watering treats like the Captain’s Parlour in Findhorn have also been springing up.

A recent study from the Dessert Report by Barry Callebaut found 44% of British consumers usually order a dessert, cake or pastry when eating out, with chocolate being the number one choice of dessert ingredient. 49% also said that they would be more likely to order a dessert if it was made with premium ingredients.

Kirsty Matthews, marketing and insights manager at Macphie, said: “After spotting an opportunity in the market for premiumisation, we wanted to ensure that we were meeting and catering for these emerging trends by taking things up a notch.

“Dessert parlours are pushing boundaries and need products that match that – we feel that we have achieved this and more.

“The two new product types have been introduced following the success of our original o.t.t range and after an extensive and lengthy development period, we believe that the sauces have been perfected.

“During product development, the slightest of changes can make a huge impact. It takes time to source the best ingredients and perfect the flavours, consistency, packaging and photography and we pride ourselves on the fact that we won’t launch a new product until the whole team is completely and entirely happy with it.”

Sauces ‘on trend’

As well as the additions, Macphie has also made improvements to three of its sauces in the original o.t.t range, improving the flavour and reducing the sugar content of its Belgian chocolate and toffee toppings and refining the taste, texture and mouthfeel of its strawberry sauce.

Ms Matthews added: “Our new range of sauces are the perfect crowd-pleasing partners which will elevate any dish, meeting the emerging versatility and customisation needs of consumers.

“People want loaded indulgence and a multi-sensory experience when it comes to desserts, and our new on-trend sauces provide exactly that.

“We are looking forward to seeing our new ranges across high-street parlours and all of the inventive ways that our customers will use these mouth-watering sauces to boost their desserts.”

Macphie was established in 1928 and now employs more than 250 people across its three sites.

The fourth-generation family-owned firm has grown from its roots as a craft baker into an ingredients supplier with revenues of over £60 million, supplying global food brands, household name businesses and the wholesale sector.