Dessert parlour craze inspires £30k investment in sweet sauce by Aberdeenshire’s Macphie

By Erikka Askeland
October 26, 2022, 11:45 am
Macphie's new sweet sauce flavours
Macphie's new sweet sauce flavours include mixed berry and mango and passionfruit - as well as milk chocolate, white chocolate and gingerbread-like speculoos.

A surge in the popularity of dessert parlours has spurred Aberdeenshire food ingredients business Macphie to invest a “significant” six-figure sum in the launch of a new range of sweet sauces.

The Glenbervie-headquartered firm has invested £30,000 in the creation of new lines, including two fruit-flavoured options  – mixed berry and mango and passionfruit – as well as milk chocolate, white chocolate and gingerbread-like speculoos.

The new sauces expand the company’s “o.t.t” toppings range and comes following major growth in the dessert parlour market, Macphie said.

The newly created o.t.t range introduces the speculoos flavour, after a Belgian biscuit. Image: Macphie

It pointed to the growth of dessert chains including Creams, Heavenly Desserts and Kaspas Desserts, which have expanded by 42% since 2018 and are on track to exceed a combined 400 outlets this year.

Earlier this year, it emerged the owners of Heavenly Desserts were planning to open an outlet in Aberdeen.

Independents offering mouth-watering treats like the Captain’s Parlour in Findhorn have also been springing up.

A recent study from the Dessert Report by Barry Callebaut found 44% of British consumers usually order a dessert, cake or pastry when eating out, with chocolate being the number one choice of dessert ingredient. 49% also said that they would be more likely to order a dessert if it was made with premium ingredients.

Macphie marketing and insights manager Kirsty Matthews smiling at the camera
Macphie marketing and insights manager Kirsty Matthews said the firm took the time to source the best ingredients and perfect the flavours, consistency, and packaging of the new products. Image: Macphie

Kirsty Matthews, marketing and insights manager at Macphie, said: “After spotting an opportunity in the market for premiumisation, we wanted to ensure that we were meeting and catering for these emerging trends by taking things up a notch.

“Dessert parlours are pushing boundaries and need products that match that – we feel that we have achieved this and more.

“The two new product types have been introduced following the success of our original o.t.t range and after an extensive and lengthy development period, we believe that the sauces have been perfected.

“During product development, the slightest of changes can make a huge impact. It takes time to source the best ingredients and perfect the flavours, consistency, packaging and photography and we pride ourselves on the fact that we won’t launch a new product until the whole team is completely and entirely happy with it.”

Sauces ‘on trend’

As well as the additions, Macphie has also made improvements to three of its sauces in the original o.t.t range, improving the flavour and reducing the sugar content of its Belgian chocolate and toffee toppings and refining the taste, texture and mouthfeel of its strawberry sauce.

Ms Matthews added: “Our new range of sauces are the perfect crowd-pleasing partners which will elevate any dish, meeting the emerging versatility and customisation needs of consumers.

“People want loaded indulgence and a multi-sensory experience when it comes to desserts, and our new on-trend sauces provide exactly that.

“We are looking forward to seeing our new ranges across high-street parlours and all of the inventive ways that our customers will use these mouth-watering sauces to boost their desserts.”

Macphie was established in 1928 and now employs more than 250 people across its three sites.

The fourth-generation family-owned firm has grown from its roots as a craft baker into an ingredients supplier with revenues of over £60 million, supplying global food brands, household name businesses and the wholesale sector.

Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Grant Shapps
Grant Shapps: A look at the new business and energy secretary's voting record
'Thank you for listening': Two new ferries to be built for Western Isles communities…
Aircraft landing at Barra Airport.
Unite dangles strike action as Highlands and Islands Airport pay offer turned down
New jobs tipped as EnerQuip snaps up machining firm Diamac
Hopes rise for Acorn in Peterhead as government minister backs next step for carbon…
Neptune Energy supports launch of landmark new programme for neurodiverse engineers
Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero

1
'It ends today or it ends in jail': Sheriff's warning to seagull shooter
2
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
'999 is not a dating site': 'Lonely' man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident's debit card
5
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of 'leaders' Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World's richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
'It's not the destination, but the journey': Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Land Rover Discovery: a magnificent multi-tasker
Colin Macleod aberdeen
Aberdeen-bound singer Colin Macleod on balancing life as an Isle of Lewis crofter with…
New Dons stadium, bus travel and Rishi Sunak
Readers' letters: New Dons stadium, free bus travel and Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister

