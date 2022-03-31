Is delicacy franchise Heavenly Desserts coming to Aberdeen? Here’s what we know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Is delicacy franchise Heavenly Desserts coming to Aberdeen? Here’s what we know

By Karla Sinclair
March 31, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 11:47 am
Collage of 206 Union Street, potential location for new Heavenly Desserts branch and dessert photo
Heavenly Desserts.

Heavenly Desserts, a luxury dessert franchise with fine dining restaurants across the UK, is rumoured to be opening a branch in Aberdeen – but what facts do we have?

Many areas of the city centre have been tarnished by the coronavirus pandemic, in particular Union Street, with a line-up of shop fronts laying empty as a result of the testing period.

But when one door closes, another one opens. And in this case, it has opened for Heavenly Desserts.

The franchise, which was founded in 2008, has submitted plans to open a restaurant and hot food takeaway in part of the former Sainsbury’s Local on Union Street.

Speculation has started growing regarding the business opening in Aberdeen, however we have outlined everything we know to provide clarity.

Heavenly Desserts: What you need to know

Heavenly Desserts is one of the fastest-growing dessert franchise companies in the UK.

Built on the vision of friends Mohammed Imran and Yousif Aslam, who operate and manage the franchise, it offers contemporary interiors and quality desserts across its branches.

The potential Heavenly Desserts location in Aberdeen.

These desserts include:

  • Milk cake
  • Cheesecake
  • Croffles – a marriage between a croissant and a waffle machine
  • Cookie dough
  • Brownies
  • Milkshakes
  • Mochi
  • Sundaes

They also serve a variety of tempting cocktails.

The franchise currently only has stores based in the UK, however it is anticipated that Heavenly Desserts venues will appear across the globe in the future.

Potential stores include locations in New York, Texas, Washington, California, Karachi, Lahore, Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, Copenhagen and Alborg, among others.

The information we have

We understand that the business has committed to part of the former Sainsbury’s Local at 206 Union Street.

The application was lodged by the director of Heavenly Aberdeen this week.

A decision date is still to be set and a decision is still to be made by the local authority.

If successful, it will only be the second Heavenly Desserts branch to open in Scotland, with the other located on Dundee Street in Edinburgh. This opened in February.

The former Sainsbury’s Local on Union Street.

We know that the business has lodged plans to transform the former shop unit into two units: one becoming a restaurant serving food and drink and the other acting as a hot food takeaway.

While Heavenly Desserts has only applied for a part of the building, it is rumoured that Oodles Chinese will set up shop in another.

Oodles Chinese is one of the UK’s leading fast-casual dining companies serving authentic Indo-Chinese food.

The information we don’t have

It is unclear whether or not the business intends to rent out the building to another hospitality firm later down the line, or sell it at a later date.

No other plans have been announced by the brand for Aberdeen.

For more dessert content…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal