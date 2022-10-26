Hop to it: Time is running out for artists to sign up for Clan’s latest sculpture trail

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Time is running out for north and north-east artists to submit their designs for Clan’s 2023 sculpture trail.

The Big Hop, organised by the north-east cancer support charity in partnership with Wild in Art, will feature 40 sculptures of hares to mark Clan’s 40th anniversary year.

Artists have until December 9 to apply for the chance to decorate one of the 6ft tall fibreglass sculptures which will go on display across the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Designs can be submitted in whatever medium the artists prefer, from graffiti to mosaic, and fine art to illustrations.

All of the shortlisted entries will be presented to event sponsors after the new year, which will give the selected artists time to work on their sculpture before the trail launches.

The hare sculptures will be on display between July and September 2023 before being sold in auction to raise funds for Clan.

‘Impressive’ response so far

Teresa Bremner, Clan’s sculpture trail project manager, said: “We have been very impressed by the response of local artists who have already been sharing their visions for these stunning sculptures.

“The trail is a wonderful way for emerging and established artists to showcase their designs and creativity to the public. Individual artists can submit up to two designs and we welcome all art forms, provided they are suitable for exposure outdoors.

“We’d urge all entrants to get their submissions to us by December 9, to allow us to begin the process of shortlisting.

“Our selected artists will then begin to work on their commissions in spring 2023 before our beautiful sculptures are placed in their locations across the north-east, Moray, Shetland and Orkney when our trail goes live in July 2023.”

Trail brings joy to community

Aberdeen-based artist Mary Butterworth has come on board once again to support artists through their design application.

She previously supported the Light the North trail which raised more than £324,000 last year.

She said: “I’m delighted to be supporting Clan again for The Big Hop and can’t wait to see what the artists’ imaginations come up with for the hares.

“The trail always brings a lot of joy to the community, it’s wonderful seeing everyone get involved and the many benefits of art and creativity in action.”

Alongside the sculpture trail, the charity will also be launching its Wee Hop education programme which allows school-aged children to get involved.

Teachers will be able to access a resource pack to encourage creative thinking and pupils will be able to design their own baby hair sculptures, known as leverets.