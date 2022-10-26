Hop to it: Time is running out for artists to sign up for Clan’s latest sculpture trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hop to it: Time is running out for artists to sign up for Clan’s latest sculpture trail

By Ellie Milne
October 26, 2022, 11:48 am Updated: October 26, 2022, 12:06 pm
Clan chief executive, Fiona Fernie, and Sarah Harvey, from Wild at Heart, with the project team. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Time is running out for north and north-east artists to submit their designs for Clan’s 2023 sculpture trail.

The Big Hop, organised by the north-east cancer support charity in partnership with Wild in Art, will feature 40 sculptures of hares to mark Clan’s 40th anniversary year.

Artists have until December 9 to apply for the chance to decorate one of the 6ft tall fibreglass sculptures which will go on display across the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Designs can be submitted in whatever medium the artists prefer, from graffiti to mosaic, and fine art to illustrations.

All of the shortlisted entries will be presented to event sponsors after the new year, which will give the selected artists time to work on their sculpture before the trail launches.

The hare sculptures will be on display between July and September 2023 before being sold in auction to raise funds for Clan.

‘Impressive’ response so far

Clan big hop
Teresa Bremner, Clan’s sculpture trail project manager and Fiona Fernie, Clan’s chief executive. Image: Clan

Teresa Bremner, Clan’s sculpture trail project manager, said: “We have been very impressed by the response of local artists who have already been sharing their visions for these stunning sculptures.

“The trail is a wonderful way for emerging and established artists to showcase their designs and creativity to the public. Individual artists can submit up to two designs and we welcome all art forms, provided they are suitable for exposure outdoors.

“We’d urge all entrants to get their submissions to us by December 9, to allow us to begin the process of shortlisting.

“Our selected artists will then begin to work on their commissions in spring 2023 before our beautiful sculptures are placed in their locations across the north-east, Moray, Shetland and Orkney when our trail goes live in July 2023.”

Trail brings joy to community

A total of 40 hare sculptures will be on display around the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen-based artist Mary Butterworth has come on board once again to support artists through their design application.

She previously supported the Light the North trail which raised more than £324,000 last year.

She said: “I’m delighted to be supporting Clan again for The Big Hop and can’t wait to see what the artists’ imaginations come up with for the hares.

“The trail always brings a lot of joy to the community, it’s wonderful seeing everyone get involved and the many benefits of art and creativity in action.”

Alongside the sculpture trail, the charity will also be launching its Wee Hop education programme which allows school-aged children to get involved.

Teachers will be able to access a resource pack to encourage creative thinking and pupils will be able to design their own baby hair sculptures, known as leverets.

