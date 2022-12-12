Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce calls for tax cuts ‘to drive growth and productivity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce calls for tax cuts ‘to drive growth and productivity’

By Erikka Askeland
December 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 12, 2022, 7:38 am
John Swinney
John Swinney says the Scottish Government will study the survey findings. Image Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Freeze rates, cut tax and invest in entrepreneurs.

These are the three demands issued by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) to Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who will deliver the 2023/24 budget on Thursday.

The chamber has outlined “priority areas” for the acting Finance Secretary in order to “to drive growth and productivity”.

In particular, the chamber has called on Mr Swinney, who is acting as Finance Secretary while Kate Forbes is on maternity leave, to use tax levers the Scottish Government holds to set “competitive rates” to “encourage aspirational professionals to live and work here”.

This would include “reviewing” lands buildings transaction tax (LBTT), the tax applied to residential and commercial land and buildings sales. It is equivalent to stamp duty in England but rates are higher in Scotland.

Scottish budget a ‘critical test’

AGCC Chief Executive Russell Borthwick said: “We know that businesses have experienced some of the very toughest conditions over recent years, particularly in our region, with an oil price shock, cost of pandemic restrictions, impact of Brexit and spiralling inflation.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick said decisions in the Scottish budget could be ‘sink or swim’ for businesses in the region. Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

“This week’s Scottish budget is a critical test for John Swinney — and the decisions he takes could mean sink or swim for many businesses across the north-east of Scotland in the coming months.”

Mr Borthwick argued freezing the rate known as “poundage” which sets the amounts businesses pay based on the value of their premises would support businesses as well as help boost city centres.

Many businesses in the north-east are hoping taxes known as non-domestic rates will be lower come April 2023.

This emerged in a recent draft revaluation which corrected some very high valuations set in 2015 – albeit the figures released by the assessor revealed some major winners and losers with some facing big increases in business rates bills next year –  depending on what Mr Swinney says this week.

“We want businesses to be given the comfort of a rates freeze, against a rising tide of costs, so they can invest for the future. It would also be a welcome boost for our city and town centres and the well-known challenges they continue to face,” he said.

Cut tax

Mr Borthwick added Scotland could improve it’s competitiveness by cutting tax, despite the public finances facing unprecedented pressures.

He said: “We want Scotland to be the most competitive nation in a globally competitive UK — we don’t achieve that by taxing young, aspirational people a hefty surcharge simply for wishing to make their lives here.

“While we respect that a balance has to be found in funding public services, the best way to do that is growing our tax base and creating high-quality jobs, not taxing people through the nose.”

Fund entrepreneurs

The AGCC boss further pointed to the decline in support for business start-ups and support through Scottish Enterprise.

“And finally, in challenging times governments will look at where they can cut their cloth,” he said.

“We are absolutely clear this must not be to the cost of investing in new business start-ups and scale-ups.

“We’ve seen, for example, a £62 million real terms cut to the budget of Scottish Enterprise in recent years — there are better places to seek government efficiencies than pulling the rug out from underneath Scotland’s entrepreneurs who are the very people who can create the conditions for success in our economy over the long term.

“We look forward to a budget this week which prioritises growth, productivity, allows Scotland to compete and lets business lead from the front in delivery.”

…or raise taxes

However, Strathclyde University’s Fraser of Allander Institute’s pre-budget report has suggested the Scottish government could use tax levers to “raise more revenue” to help soften the blow of a “deteriorating” economy.

Mairi Spowage, director of the Fraser of Allander Institut
Mairi Spowage, director of the Fraser of Allander Institute said Mr Swinney faced ‘an unprecedently tricky time for the Scottish public finances’. Image: Strathclyde University

Setting out concerns that high inflation will “eat away” at living standards over the next two years, the influential think tank highlighted the Scottish Government has some room to manoeuvre.

The institute’s report highlighted the UK Government’s autumn statement will see Scotland receive an extra £1.5 billion over 2023/24 and 2024/25, which will more or less offset the inflationary impacts to the Scottish economy.

Professor Mairi Spowage, director of the institute, said: “John Swinney is getting set to present his first budget in seven years, in what he acknowledged is an unprecedently tricky time for the Scottish public finances.

“The challenges he has been dealing with for 2022/23 ease a bit for 2023/24: there was some additional money announced at the autumn statement which generated around £1 billion of consequentials, offsetting the inflationary pressures on the budget.

“But there is also flexibility that the Deputy First Minister has for the next financial year that were not available to him for this year – the Scottish Government does have tax powers that could be used, if he wishes, to raise more revenue.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented