Junior football: Only four matches survive the cold snap as Rothie Rovers claim cup scalp

Only four matches survived the weekend weather conditions with the Montrose Roselea versus Rothie Rovers Links Park Quest Engineering Cup second-round clash the only cup fixture to go ahead.

And it was Championship side Rovers who came out on top against their Premier League opponents with a 2-1 victory to set up a tie at Lochee Harp in February.

Jake Stewart and substitute Shaun Faskin fired the goals for Rothie Rovers late on after Jacob Burgoyne had given the home side the lead 12 minutes into the second period.

In the McBookie.com Championship, Longside won 5-2 at Deveronside, New Elgin defeated Cruden Bay by a single Craig Sim goal and it was a 1-1 share between Burghead Thistle and Aberdeen University, with Ryan Macpherson scoring a last-minute equaliser for the home team.

McBOOKIE.com Premier League

Banchory St. Ternan P-P Dufftown

Colony Park P-P Culter

Championship

Burghead Thistle 1-1 Aberdeen University

Deveronside 2-5 Longside

New Elgin 1-0 Cruden Bay

Newmachar United P-P Lossiemouth United

Quest Engineering Cup – Second round:

Bridge of Don Thistle P-P Buchanhaven Hearts

Dyce P-P Islavale

Ellon United P-P Maud

Forres Thistle P-P Stonehaven

Glentanar P-P Stoneywood Parkvale

Hermes P-P East End

Montrose Roselea 1-2 Rothie Rovers

Sunnybank P-P Fraserburgh United