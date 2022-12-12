Junior football: Only four matches survive the cold snap as Rothie Rovers claim cup scalp

Only four matches survived the weekend weather conditions with the Montrose Roselea versus Rothie Rovers Links Park Quest Engineering Cup second-round clash the only cup fixture to go ahead.
And it was Championship side Rovers who came out on top against their Premier League opponents with a 2-1 victory to set up a tie at Lochee Harp in February.
Jake Stewart and substitute Shaun Faskin fired the goals for Rothie Rovers late on after Jacob Burgoyne had given the home side the lead 12 minutes into the second period.
In the McBookie.com Championship, Longside won 5-2 at Deveronside, New Elgin defeated Cruden Bay by a single Craig Sim goal and it was a 1-1 share between Burghead Thistle and Aberdeen University, with Ryan Macpherson scoring a last-minute equaliser for the home team.
McBOOKIE.com Premier League
Banchory St. Ternan P-P Dufftown
Colony Park P-P Culter
Championship
Burghead Thistle 1-1 Aberdeen University
Deveronside 2-5 Longside
New Elgin 1-0 Cruden Bay
Newmachar United P-P Lossiemouth United
Quest Engineering Cup – Second round:
Bridge of Don Thistle P-P Buchanhaven Hearts
Dyce P-P Islavale
Ellon United P-P Maud
Forres Thistle P-P Stonehaven
Glentanar P-P Stoneywood Parkvale
Hermes P-P East End
Montrose Roselea 1-2 Rothie Rovers
Sunnybank P-P Fraserburgh United