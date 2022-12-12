Junior football: Only four matches survive the cold snap as Rothie Rovers claim cup scalp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Junior football: Only four matches survive the cold snap as Rothie Rovers claim cup scalp

By Reporter
December 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 12, 2022, 7:44 am
The weather forced plenty of postponements this weekend.
The weather forced plenty of postponements this weekend.

Only four matches survived the weekend weather conditions with the Montrose Roselea versus Rothie Rovers Links Park Quest Engineering Cup second-round clash the only cup fixture to go ahead.

And it was Championship side Rovers who came out on top against their Premier League opponents with a 2-1 victory to set up a tie at Lochee Harp in February.

Jake Stewart and substitute Shaun Faskin fired the goals for Rothie Rovers late on after Jacob Burgoyne had given the home side the lead 12 minutes into the second period.

In the McBookie.com Championship, Longside won 5-2 at Deveronside, New Elgin defeated Cruden Bay by a single Craig Sim goal and it was a 1-1 share between Burghead Thistle and Aberdeen University, with Ryan Macpherson scoring a last-minute equaliser for the home team.

McBOOKIE.com Premier League

Banchory St. Ternan P-P Dufftown

Colony Park P-P Culter

Championship

Burghead Thistle 1-1 Aberdeen University

Deveronside 2-5 Longside

New Elgin 1-0 Cruden Bay

Newmachar United P-P Lossiemouth United

Quest Engineering Cup – Second round:

Bridge of Don Thistle P-P Buchanhaven Hearts

Dyce P-P Islavale

Ellon United P-P Maud

Forres Thistle P-P Stonehaven

Glentanar P-P Stoneywood Parkvale

Hermes P-P East End

Montrose Roselea 1-2 Rothie Rovers

Sunnybank P-P Fraserburgh United

