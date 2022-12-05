Business rates: M&S benefits in ‘mixed bag’ for Aberdeen but there are no real winners, expert says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business rates: M&S benefits in 'mixed bag' for Aberdeen but there are no real winners, expert says

By Keith Findlay
December 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 8:31 am
Marks and Spencer is likely to shave around 51% off its business rates bill next year: Image: Paul Glendell
Marks and Spencer is likely to shave around 51% off its business rates bill next year: Image: Paul Glendell

Draft figures for the upcoming business rates revaluation show a mixed bag for Aberdeen but nobody in the city really wins, according to an expert at property firm Ryden.

Marks and Spencer (M&S) is among those expecting a fall in their rates bills next year.

M&S’s anchor store in Bon Accord shopping centre is likely to see its rates slashed by around 51%, from around £523,000 to about £254,000 annually.

The empty John Lewis department store is in line for a cut or more than 57%, saving its owner – who called time on the business during 2021 – nearly £250,000 a year.

John Lewis is still paying business rates for its empty store in Aberdeen, but the bills will fall next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Lorna Greig, who leads Ryden’s rates team in Aberdeen, said the severe impact of the previous revaluation in 2017, which left many firms with much bigger bills, means businesses benefitting this time are simply gaining from a “readjustment” of the system.

It’s “still early days” in the process and further analysis is needed to sift through a “minefield” of what all the newly published draft rateable value figures mean, she said.

But she added: “I don’t think anyone is a winner in Aberdeen.

“What we are seeing just now is a readjustment for businesses that have been overpaying and continue to do so.”

The draft values are “not set in stone” but suggest there will be a redress for offices in 2023-24, with those in the west end enjoying the biggest benefit, Ms Greig said.

Rates in some industrial zones in Aberdeen are “down but not be as much as I would have liked to see”, she added.

Lorna Greig of Ryden. Image: Ryden

Ms Greig said she was “uncomfortable” with the values in some industrial locations.

Licensed premises are “a bit of a mixed bag”, with some in line for substantial reductions in their business rates, while others are facing a “massive” increase, she said.

“No cognition will have been taken of Covid” and its impact on this sector, Ryden’s ratings expert added.

On retail premises, she said Ryden didn’t have many clients in the sector so she would “reserve judgement” for now.

Aberdeen Football Club may see its rates increase from £192,500 a year to £450,000 under the draft assessment, despite another loss-making year in ageing premises.

City centre bar Revolucion de Cuba is facing a rise of about 222%, from £60,000 to £190,000.

The poundage rate used to calculate the bills that will land on firms’ doorsteps in the next tax year is expected to be announced in the Scottish Budget on December 15.

Currently, 49.8p is charged for every pound of rateable value.

Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie Stadium – the football club is facing a big rise in its business rates. Image: Shutterstock

Final rateable values will be published on April 1.

Business owners, tenants and occupiers, or their agents, wanting to challenge the figures will have four months to lodge revaluation proposals with the rates assessor.

Ms Greig urged businesses of all kinds to seek expert advice and also backed widespread calls for a freeze in the poundage rate next week.

Assessor ‘might not have got it all right’

Stuart Johnston, Aberdeen-based partner of chartered surveyors DM Hall, said: “While there have been some surprise increases, there are many that are benefitting from lower rateable values – which will result in significantly lower business rates bills in April 2023.

“West end offices and properties such those occupied by M&S on Union Street can expect a significant decrease, in many cases of as much as 50%.

“The assessor might not have got it all right and there will be many in the hospitality industry in particular that will look to challenge the draft rateable values that have been issued.

“But, on balance, there will be many businesses across the city that will benefit from this long overdue revaluation.”

More on commercial property

Conversation

