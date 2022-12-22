Hardies appoints new north division managing partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Hardies appoints new north division managing partner

By Kelly Wilson
December 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 22, 2022, 7:13 am
l-r Graham Cordiner and Douglas Smith, of Hardies Property & Construction Consultants. Image: Liquorice Media
l-r Graham Cordiner and Douglas Smith, of Hardies Property & Construction Consultants. Image: Liquorice Media

Hardies Property & Construction Consultants has appointed Gareth Cordiner as its new north division managing partner.

The newly created role will see him take on responsibility for the Perth and Dundee offices, as well as those in Aberdeen and Inverness.

Mr Cordiner is a chartered building surveyor specialising in dilapidations, expert witness reports and project management.

He boasts more than 20 years’ experience in the commercial, industrial and office sectors. He joined Hardies six years ago and was promoted to partner three years later.

Mr Cordiner said he was looking forward to undertaking a “comprehensive strategic overview” of the firm’s progress in the north.

He also said he and his team would continue to explore opportunities to offer a “holistic approach to the delivery of a broad range of services to our burgeoning client list through the continuing consolidation of our close relationship with sister firm Shepherd Chartered Surveyors”.

New hire

Meanwhile, Hardies has named Douglas Smith as its new Dundee partner.

Mr Smith is a chartered professional quantity surveyor.

He gives the company more than 30 years’ experience in the construction and property sectors, most recently as commercial director of a Fife joinery firm.

Hardies said he had a proven history of managing small and medium-sized enterprises in the construction industry, building “significant” profitable turnover, and maintaining and developing existing and new clients with a portfolio of completed construction projects worth in excess of £500 million.

Appointments will bring new energy

Hardies’ senior partner Danny McArthur said: “Following the departure of Darron McKay, who held the joint roles of north division managing partner and Dundee partner, we are convinced the division of these roles through Gareth’s promotion and Douglas’s appointment will bring a fresh impetus to these strategically important positions.

“Much of the growth achieved over recent years has been in building surveying, and Gareth’s promotion to the management board acknowledges the strategic importance of that service and enhances our capability to realise our vision of becoming a UK-wide recognised national surveying firm.

“Our ambition, of which these appointments mark a key milestone, is that, together with sister firm Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, we have the infrastructure to offer a national surveying service, having identified a demand from clients for a single point of contact for the delivery of a comprehensive range of property advice and services throughout the UK.”

Hardies and Shepherd Chartered Surveyors boast a total of 41 offices throughout the UK.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retail footfall drops by more than a quarter in week after Christmas
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
National Highways road traffic officers to begin 48-hour strike
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Widespread rail strikes planned as passengers return to work after festive break
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
Gas prices will remain high in 2023. (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy experts look to next winter as gas crisis is set to continue in…
Thousands of shops closed during 2022 (David Davies/PA)
Nearly 50 shops closed their doors every day in UK last year – survey

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented