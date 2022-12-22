Hardies appoints new north division managing partner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hardies Property & Construction Consultants has appointed Gareth Cordiner as its new north division managing partner.

The newly created role will see him take on responsibility for the Perth and Dundee offices, as well as those in Aberdeen and Inverness.

Mr Cordiner is a chartered building surveyor specialising in dilapidations, expert witness reports and project management.

He boasts more than 20 years’ experience in the commercial, industrial and office sectors. He joined Hardies six years ago and was promoted to partner three years later.

Mr Cordiner said he was looking forward to undertaking a “comprehensive strategic overview” of the firm’s progress in the north.

He also said he and his team would continue to explore opportunities to offer a “holistic approach to the delivery of a broad range of services to our burgeoning client list through the continuing consolidation of our close relationship with sister firm Shepherd Chartered Surveyors”.

New hire

Meanwhile, Hardies has named Douglas Smith as its new Dundee partner.

Mr Smith is a chartered professional quantity surveyor.

He gives the company more than 30 years’ experience in the construction and property sectors, most recently as commercial director of a Fife joinery firm.

Hardies said he had a proven history of managing small and medium-sized enterprises in the construction industry, building “significant” profitable turnover, and maintaining and developing existing and new clients with a portfolio of completed construction projects worth in excess of £500 million.

Appointments will bring new energy

Hardies’ senior partner Danny McArthur said: “Following the departure of Darron McKay, who held the joint roles of north division managing partner and Dundee partner, we are convinced the division of these roles through Gareth’s promotion and Douglas’s appointment will bring a fresh impetus to these strategically important positions.

“Much of the growth achieved over recent years has been in building surveying, and Gareth’s promotion to the management board acknowledges the strategic importance of that service and enhances our capability to realise our vision of becoming a UK-wide recognised national surveying firm.

“Our ambition, of which these appointments mark a key milestone, is that, together with sister firm Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, we have the infrastructure to offer a national surveying service, having identified a demand from clients for a single point of contact for the delivery of a comprehensive range of property advice and services throughout the UK.”

Hardies and Shepherd Chartered Surveyors boast a total of 41 offices throughout the UK.