Interim manager Ian Campbell believes Lossiemouth job is an attractive position

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Interim manager Ian Campbell believes Lossiemouth job is an attractive position

By Callum Law
December 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 22, 2022, 7:17 am
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre

Ian Campbell says work commitments make it unlikely he will take on the Lossiemouth job on a permanent basis.

But the Coasters interim manager believes the vacancy at Grant Park is an attractive position.

Campbell along with coaches Scott Campbell and Joe Lasley is in temporary charge of Lossie after Joe Russell’s resignation on Monday following four-and-a-half years at the helm.

When asked whether the job might interest him, Campbell, who was Russell’s assistant said: “I haven’t really got the time, I run my own business.

“We all worked together as a team with Joe as the frontman.

“I don’t see myself having enough time. We worked as a team and all did our different bits to make up what we were.

“I don’t know how things will pan out. Myself, Scott and Joe are staying for the next couple of weeks but we worked for a long time with Joe so it’s a bit of a shock.

“We certainly won’t walk away because that would be stupid and we wouldn’t do that, but we’ll see how things pan out.

“I think it’s an attractive job for people now which it wasn’t when Joe started.

“There were only four or five senior players and even they were only 24 or 25.

“We took through a lot of our Under-20s, who were a decent squad, we blooded a lot of them in a couple of seasons.

“Now they’ve played a lot of Highland League and I think we’ll reap the benefit of that in the next couple of seasons.”

Shock exit

Campbell says Russell’s departure came as a shock and paid tribute to the job he did with Lossie.

He added: “Joe leaving did come as a bit of a shock, but it’s a lot more stressful and time-consuming than people realise.

“Joe works for the RAF and is very busy with that as well, but he’s done a good job at Lossiemouth.

“I was surprised, but it’s football it happens. I really enjoyed working with Joe and I’d like to wish him all the best and thank him for the work he put in.

“He’s spent a good few years building this up and I think it’s away to bear fruit so it’s a shame he’s decided to go.

“The progress hasn’t just been with the first-team, it’s with the youth set-up as well.

“We’ve got Under-10s, U12s, U14s, U16s, U18s and we’ve got players with Lossiemouth United playing adult football to prepare them for the first-team.

“It’s not just what people see on a Saturday with the first-team.”

Campbell is preparing the Coasters for tomorrow’s clash with Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park. He thinks Russell’s resignation may have focused the minds of some of his players.

Campbell said: “We’re a bit unpredictable, we’re the rollercoasters because we’re up and down.

“The boys are looking forward to the game and I think what’s happened will maybe have given them a reminder and a kick up the backside.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall agrees new deal
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Banks o' Dee v Brechin City; Lossiemouth v Forres…
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Andy Kirk thrilled as leaders Brechin brush Banks o' Dee aside
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Highland League: Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased with points return against Formartine
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Highland League: Aaron Reid goal sees Turriff beat Inverurie 3-2; three reds in Lossiemouth…
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Highland League: Fraserburgh come from 2-0 down to secure 2-2 draw against Formartine
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Brechin beat Banks o' Dee to go four points clear at Highland League summit
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Highland League: Keith v Huntly called off due to waterlogged pitch
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee boss Jamie Watt looks for better defensive showing in Brechin rematch

Most Read

1
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ian Campbell, right, is in interim charge of Lossiemouth following the resignation of Joe Russell, centre
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented