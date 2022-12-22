Interim manager Ian Campbell believes Lossiemouth job is an attractive position

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Campbell says work commitments make it unlikely he will take on the Lossiemouth job on a permanent basis.

But the Coasters interim manager believes the vacancy at Grant Park is an attractive position.

Campbell along with coaches Scott Campbell and Joe Lasley is in temporary charge of Lossie after Joe Russell’s resignation on Monday following four-and-a-half years at the helm.

When asked whether the job might interest him, Campbell, who was Russell’s assistant said: “I haven’t really got the time, I run my own business.

“We all worked together as a team with Joe as the frontman.

“I don’t see myself having enough time. We worked as a team and all did our different bits to make up what we were.

“I don’t know how things will pan out. Myself, Scott and Joe are staying for the next couple of weeks but we worked for a long time with Joe so it’s a bit of a shock.

“We certainly won’t walk away because that would be stupid and we wouldn’t do that, but we’ll see how things pan out.

“I think it’s an attractive job for people now which it wasn’t when Joe started.

“There were only four or five senior players and even they were only 24 or 25.

“We took through a lot of our Under-20s, who were a decent squad, we blooded a lot of them in a couple of seasons.

“Now they’ve played a lot of Highland League and I think we’ll reap the benefit of that in the next couple of seasons.”

Shock exit

Campbell says Russell’s departure came as a shock and paid tribute to the job he did with Lossie.

He added: “Joe leaving did come as a bit of a shock, but it’s a lot more stressful and time-consuming than people realise.

“Joe works for the RAF and is very busy with that as well, but he’s done a good job at Lossiemouth.

“I was surprised, but it’s football it happens. I really enjoyed working with Joe and I’d like to wish him all the best and thank him for the work he put in.

“He’s spent a good few years building this up and I think it’s away to bear fruit so it’s a shame he’s decided to go.

“The progress hasn’t just been with the first-team, it’s with the youth set-up as well.

“We’ve got Under-10s, U12s, U14s, U16s, U18s and we’ve got players with Lossiemouth United playing adult football to prepare them for the first-team.

“It’s not just what people see on a Saturday with the first-team.”

Campbell is preparing the Coasters for tomorrow’s clash with Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park. He thinks Russell’s resignation may have focused the minds of some of his players.

Campbell said: “We’re a bit unpredictable, we’re the rollercoasters because we’re up and down.

“The boys are looking forward to the game and I think what’s happened will maybe have given them a reminder and a kick up the backside.”