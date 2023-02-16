Energy sector momentum boosts industrial property in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Energy sector momentum boosts industrial property in Aberdeen

By Keith Findlay
February 16, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 16, 2023, 8:51 am
Site 1 Burnside Drive, Dyce, was the largest industrial letting in Aberdeen in the first quarter of 2022. Image: Knight Frank
Site 1 Burnside Drive, Dyce, was the largest industrial letting in Aberdeen in the first quarter of 2022. Image: Knight Frank

Take-up of industrial property in and around Aberdeen has reached its highest level since 2014.

Market experts attribute the increase to continued strong oil prices and a buoyant renewable-energy sector, as well as a boost from some particularly large transactions.

Commercial property giant Knight Frank is today reporting 926,140sq ft of industrial take-up across 95 deals in the Aberdeen area during 2022, up 42% on the year before.

The latest annual total is the best since 2014’s 1.33 million sq ft and well above the 10-year average of 723,819sq ft.

Scott Hogan, head of Scotland industrial and logistics, Knight Frank, said: “Last year’s take-up figures show demand for industrial property surged in Aberdeen during 2022 – albeit, this was boosted by a number of larger deals.

“Part of the rise in demand can be attributed to improving sentiment from within the energy sector and a sustained high oil price.”

A competitive market

He added: “There is still plenty of demand for industrial accommodation in the city.

“But the lack of good quality available space means there is a high level of competition for the right property – especially at the larger end of the market.

“This was somewhat reflected in the higher-than-average number of lease renewals taking place.”

Scott Hogan, head of Scotland industrials and logistics at Knight Frank. Image: Knight Frank

Mr Hogan said these dynamics also helped push up the average lease length last year.

Prime rents are holding up well but ongoing high build costs mean market conditions are “still not right for speculative development”, he said.

He continued: “All things being equal, there are a healthy number of deals in the pipeline, along with strong inquiry levels, which should sustain the market into 2023.

“Growing interest from renewable energy companies will also add to the bedrock of the oil and gas sector as the staple of property deals in Aberdeen.”

Last year’s industrial lettings by FG Burnett included this modern, refurbished 9,000sq ft office and workshop building on Kirkton Drive, Dyce, Aberdeen. Image FG Burnett

The largest letting of last year was in Portlethen, a few miles south of Aberdeen, where waste company Biffa took 67,000sq ft of industrial space at a former engineering depot.

Up to 60 jobs are expected to be created under £7.7 million plans to transform the site at Badentoy Industrial Estate into a modern new bottle recycling plant that will play a key role in Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme (DRS).

Work on the site started earlier this month, with equipment due to be installed from April. Work is expected to be completed by May ahead of the launch of DRS in August.

Five 20,000sq ft-plus lettings in 2022

Knight Frank said there were, “encouragingly”, five lettings of more than 20,000sq ft last year, two of which involved its specialists advising either the occupier or landlord.

In addition to the record level of take-up, there was “heightened lease renewal and re-gear activity”, the firm said.

It added: “Occupiers choosing to renew at their existing premises likely found that good quality relocation options were in limited supply – a factor expected to continue throughout 2023 and beyond.”

Industrial units in Dyce, Aberdeen.

Knight Frank warned some new industrial tenants may be missing out by not seeking professional help for their property requirements.

Most industrial occupiers continue to “self-represent”, the firm said, adding: “Using the average rent agreed in Aberdeen during 2023, Knight Frank estimates that unrepresented tenants in the city are forgoing potential average savings of £13,500.”

Better industrial market mirrors uptick for offices

The industrial sector’s 2022 performance mirrors the increased activity in Aberdeen’s office market last year.

Last month Knight Frank reported office take-up in and around the Granite City had jumped by 95% between 2021 and 2022.

Energy companies accounted for about three-quarters of this activity.

