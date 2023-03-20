Your Money: What’s changed for your pension savings?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Your Money: What’s changed for your pension savings?

By Paul Gibson
March 20, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 20, 2023, 7:29 am
"Pension savers received a huge boost" - Paul Gibson. Image: Michal Wachucik
"Pension savers received a huge boost" - Paul Gibson. Image: Michal Wachucik

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled some key changes for pensions in his Spring Budget. Paul Gibson explains what they mean for you.

Pension savers received a huge boost after the chancellor announced significant changes to the tax regime.

The increase to the annual allowance had been heavily trailed in advance but the proposed abolition of the lifetime allowance was a huge shock to most.

Why are things changing?

These measures are part of the UK Government’s growth plans to get more people back to work, including early retirees such as doctors who left for tax reasons. The hope is that it also incentivises others not to take early retirement in the first place.

What is the annual allowance?

The annual allowance is the most you can save in your pension pots in a tax year, which runs from April 6 to April 5, before you have to pay tax.

Introduced in the 2006-07 tax year, it was initially set at £215,000 gross per annum, rising to £255,000 in 2010-11.

Since 2014-2015 it has been reduced to £40,000 gross for most people but with greater restrictions for people who have flexibly accessed their money purchase pension pots or those deemed to be “high earners”.

Money purchase annual allowance (MPPA)

The MPAA is increasing from £4,000 to £10,000. It means those who have started to draw income from their pensions and left work – even part-time – may be encouraged to return full-time without being penalised for being part of a workplace pension scheme.

Tapered annual allowance

This impacts on “high earners” but is again increasing from £4,000 to £10,000. The rules are quite complex but essentially the changes should mean more people will not be impacted by the tapering rules and those that are will be able to contribute more.

What is the lifetime allowance?

The lifetime allowance is the limit on how much you can build up in pension benefits over your lifetime while still enjoying the full tax advantages. If you go over the allowance, you will generally have to pay a tax charge on the excess at certain times.

This tax charge will be removed from next month before the allowance is abolished entirely from April 2024 under the Finance Act.

The chancellor had a surprise for pension savers in his Spring Budget box. Image: Paul Marriott/Shutterstock

The lifetime allowance is currently £1.073 million but has been as high as £1.8 million, in 2011-2012.

It has always been inherently unfair to have both a limit of pension payments in and benefits out, and the changes go some way to address this.

The maximum pension commencement lump sum, commonly known as tax-free cash, will be restricted to £268,275 and frozen thereafter. There will be some limited exceptions to this rule.

What next?

Planning for your retirement is a serious matter. We regularly plan for a three-decade retirement for couples, given improvements in longevity.

Government pension policy has, unfortunately, often led to short-term decision-making which is counterproductive to trying to plan over the longer term.

While the proposed changes are welcome will they last?

Paul Gibson is managing director of Banchory-based Granite Financial Planning.

