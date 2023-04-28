Aberdeen’s meet-and-greet team share their recommendations and love of the city ahead of first cruise ship arrival

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s first team of meet-and-greet volunteers are all ready to welcome cruise ship passengers to the city next week.

The first cruise liner to arrive will be the 663ft AIDAaura, carrying 1,200 guests, from Germany on Tuesday.

They will be greeted by a squad of volunteers who will each pass on their knowledge of the north-east and love of the area.

More than 25 ships are due to berth at the new £400 million South Harbour throughout the year.

The squad of 15 volunteers have all undergone training and will take up the task of helping people get to where they want to go after disembarking.

‘We’ve done more cruises than Judith Chalmers’

Former Evening Express sports editor Charlie Allan is one of the those looking forward to the role.

The 64-year-old said: “Since I retired from the Evening Express my wife and I have gone on numerous cruises, we’ve done more cruises than Judith Chalmers by now, and been to many countries around the world where we’ve been met by volunteers there and I’ve always found them interesting to chat to.

“I thought since there’s cruise ships coming to my town and I’m quite proud of my city I’d do it.

“I think Aberdeen has got more than enough to offer. With some family members and visitors I even do my own walking tours for something to do.”

Some of Mr Allan’s top picks for visitors would be Duthie Park, Pittodrie Stadium, Balmoral and Torry to explore its history.

He said: “I’ve found out more about the history of Aberdeen in the last six years since I retired than I knew before.

“There’s lots here for people to see. We don’t speak enough of how proud we are of our city and celebrate it enough.

“I’m thinking I can maybe change that.”

Completely new for Aberdeen

Also looking forward to the challenge is retired Aberdeen City Council worker Ally Thain.

The former private sector housing manager, 63, said: “It’s something completely different and new to Aberdeen.

“I think it’s going to be a challenge with a lot of the visitors from foreign countries. I’ve got google translate and my sister went to a charity shop and got me a German dictionary.”

As for some of Mr Thain’s top destinations he believes Balmoral will be a popular spot.

He said: “I have a soft spot for Ballater. It’s a beautiful village. The Royal connection is going to be really big for overseas passengers who I think who want to go and see where the Queen died.

“I’m also a train enthusiast so the Ferryhill turntable plus the heritage line opposite Milton of Crathes would be two of my place to visit. Plus the Maritime Museum and Gordon Highlanders Museum.”

Excitement building

Cruise ship volunteer coordinator Yvonne Cook has been responsible for getting the squad ready for the tourists with training and visits to Port of Aberdeen.

The former VisitAberdeenshire worker is looking forward to finally welcome the first passengers.

The 66-year-old said: “I’m really excited. I’ve worked in tourism my whole career and I’ve been involved in with this project for the past few years.

“There’s so much in Aberdeen.

“The granite architecture in the city centre is what makes Aberdeen distinctive and stand out from other destinations.

“Old Aberdeen has a feel of a late medieval borough and we have a spectacular coastline.

“You can’t mention the north-east without talking about the range of castles and it’s Balmoral that many people have heard of before they come here.

“We expect a number of queries about that. We are aware in the past people have arrived on ships in Edinburgh and Inverness and taken a taxi to Balmoral for the day they’ve been so wanting to visit it.”

Boost for the economy

Port bosses expect cruise ships will bring up to 12,000 visitors into the region this year, splashing out £134 each on average.

Based on these figures, the local economy is in line for a £1.5m boost during 2023.

It is thought many passengers will take advantage of coach trips taking them to visitor attractions in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Cruise lines such as Carnival Group will take part in familiarisation visits this year.

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said: “The Welcome to Aberdeenshire’ volunteers are ready to greet disembarking passengers with a warm smile whatever the weather, and they can’t wait to share their north-east knowledge with cruise passengers.”