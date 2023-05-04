Aberdeen Football Club’s new signings look to add sparkle at Pittodrie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east firms Perfectshine and PerfectHygiene have secured a two-year deal with Aberdeen Football Club.

The contract is just one of nine to be won recently by the companies, which are part of the same operation based at Blackburn, just outside Aberdeen.

The value of the contracts has not been disclosed.

Perfectshine, based at Blackburn, provides window, gutter and cladding cleaning as well as power washing services to commercial and residential clients.

It primarily operates in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire areas, but also has contracts in the Highlands, Tayside and the Central Belt.

PerfectHygiene supports washroom services, hygiene material provisions – such as dispensers, hand sanitiser and paper towels – and waste management services.

Both companies have also secured contracts with Scottish universities, a large care-home group, a music venue, a catering company, a shredding services company, a shopping centre and serviced offices.

They are being used by the Dons to support its healthcare safety strategy at Pittodrie Stadium.

Perfectshine will be delivering power washing and cleaning services around the stadium as well as window cleaning services in the corporate boxes and sponsor signage.

PerfectHygiene will be supplying washroom services such as hand sanitisers and feminine sanitary bins as well as sustainable paper and soap dispensers.

Red Shed advertising

Established in 2003, Perfectshine now has a total staff number of 26, based at Alma House in Blackburn Business Park.

Perfectshine and PerfectHygiene managing director Steve Kennedy said: “We are pleased to secure the agreements with Aberdeen Football Club and be part of the team that prioritise its healthcare and hygiene strategy.

“It’s great to see the club supporting local businesses and this work, coupled with the other contracts we have won, will allow us to grow and move forward as a business.

“In addition, we are thrilled to be advertising on the Red Shed and this will help to raise our profile.”

Aberdeen Football Club key account manager, Amy Thomson, said: “We are always looking at innovative ways to cultivate sustainable relationships with local companies who see the clear advantages of being part of the AFC family and with their new advertising in place in the Merkland Stand I am sure Perfectshine and PerfectHygiene will enjoy the benefits of increased brand visibility at Pittodrie.”

Perfectshine success

Last month Perfectshine expanded after acquiring rival firm Elite Exterior Cleaning, based in Kingseat, near Newmachar adding 900 residential clients to its customer base.

Perfectshine achieved special royal recognition in 2021 when it was granted two royal warrants to formally acknowledge the services it supplies to two royal households – the only UK firm to receive two such seals of approval that year.

Royal warrant holders are not permitted to discuss or promote the services they provide other than “by the display of the Royal Arms and the correct legend”.

However it is thought the warrants, granted by the late Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness The Prince Of Wales, Duke of Rothesay – related to the Balmoral estate.