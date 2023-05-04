Aberdeen Football Club’s new signings look to add sparkle at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Football Club’s new signings look to add sparkle at Pittodrie

The cleaning firms will provide a range of service to enhance supporters' experience at the stadium.

By Kelly Wilson
Left to right: Steve Kennedy, managing director at Perfectshine and Perfecthygiene, Amy Thomson, key account manager at Aberdeen Football Club, and Stewart Gardiner, commercial director at Perfectshine and Perfecthygiene. Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Engage PR
Left to right: Steve Kennedy, managing director at Perfectshine and Perfecthygiene, Amy Thomson, key account manager at Aberdeen Football Club, and Stewart Gardiner, commercial director at Perfectshine and Perfecthygiene. Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Engage PR

North-east firms Perfectshine and PerfectHygiene have secured a two-year deal with Aberdeen Football Club.

The contract is just one of nine to be won recently by the companies, which are part of the same operation based at Blackburn, just outside Aberdeen.

The value of the contracts has not been disclosed.

Perfectshine, based at Blackburn, provides window, gutter and cladding cleaning as well as power washing services to commercial and residential clients.

It primarily operates in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire areas, but also has contracts in the Highlands, Tayside and the Central Belt.

PerfectHygiene supports washroom services, hygiene material provisions – such as dispensers, hand sanitiser and paper towels – and waste management services.

Both companies have also secured contracts with Scottish universities, a large care-home group, a music venue, a catering company, a shredding services company, a shopping centre and serviced offices.

They are being used by the Dons to support its healthcare safety strategy at Pittodrie Stadium.

Both companies will carry out work at Pittodrie Stadium. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Perfectshine will be delivering power washing and cleaning services around the stadium as well as window cleaning services in the corporate boxes and sponsor signage.

PerfectHygiene will be supplying washroom services such as hand sanitisers and feminine sanitary bins as well as sustainable paper and soap dispensers.

Red Shed advertising

Established in 2003, Perfectshine now has a total staff number of 26, based at Alma House in Blackburn Business Park.

Perfectshine and PerfectHygiene managing director Steve Kennedy said: “We are pleased to secure the agreements with Aberdeen Football Club and be part of the team that prioritise its healthcare and hygiene strategy.

“It’s great to see the club supporting local businesses and this work, coupled with the other contracts we have won, will allow us to grow and move forward as a business.

“In addition, we are thrilled to be advertising on the Red Shed and this will help to raise our profile.”

Aberdeen Football Club key account manager, Amy Thomson, said: “We are always looking at innovative ways to cultivate sustainable relationships with local companies who see the clear advantages of being part of the AFC family and with their new advertising in place in the Merkland Stand I am sure Perfectshine and PerfectHygiene will enjoy the benefits of increased brand visibility at Pittodrie.”

Perfectshine success

Last month Perfectshine expanded after acquiring rival firm Elite Exterior Cleaning, based in Kingseat, near Newmachar adding 900 residential clients to its customer base.

Perfectshine achieved special royal recognition in 2021 when it was granted two royal warrants to formally acknowledge the services it supplies to two royal households – the only UK firm to receive two such seals of approval that year.

L-R Steve Kennedy, managing director and Stewart Gardiner, commercial director at Perfectshine. Image: Engage PR

Royal warrant holders are not permitted to discuss or promote the services they provide other than “by the display of the Royal Arms and the correct legend”.

However it is thought the warrants, granted by the late Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness The Prince Of Wales, Duke of Rothesay – related to the Balmoral estate.

