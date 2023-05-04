[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are on the hunt for thieves after equipment and fuel was stolen from properties across the Highlands.

Eight thefts occurred between April 14 and 30 at commercial properties in the Lairg, Invergordon and Evanton.

High value tools and machinery as well as large volumes of oil and diesel have been stolen, estimated value of around £14,000.

According to police, the thieves used 4×4 vehicles to gain entry to the sites based on damage to fencing where the thieves broke in.

Officers are now appealing for information to help find the thieves.

DS Christopher Robertson said: “I would ask anyone who may have seen anyone looking suspicious or any vehicles not local to the area to get in touch with us.

“These thieves are damaging property and stealing items of high value. The loss of these tools impacts heavily on the ongoing work at these sites.

“If you have any information about these thefts, please contact us.”