North-east window cleaning company Perfectshine expands through acquisition

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east window and gutter cleaning company Perfectshine has acquired a smaller rival based near Newmachar.

The firm said the deal to buy Elite Exterior Cleaning, the value of which has not been disclosed, will “strengthen” its portfolio and bring its number of customers to 1,700.

Perfectshine, based at Blackburn, provides window, gutter and cladding cleaning as well as power washing services to commercial and residential clients. It primarily operates in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire areas, but also has contracts in the Highlands, Tayside and the Central Belt.

Elite Exterior Cleaning, based in Kingseat, was established in 2017 by Kate Fullarton.

The acquisition will add 900 clients providing 500 customers with window cleaning services and 400 on-demand customers with gutter cleaning, power washing and other specialist cleaning.

One member of staff has transferred to Perfectshine with two others already choosing to “pursue other opportunities” before the deal was discussed.

Continue growth across north-east

Ms Fullarton, 41, who is now looking towards a career change, said: “Perfectshine is a long-established company in Aberdeenshire and has a similar ethos to Elite.

“During initial discussions with Steve and his team, it became apparent that Elite was going to be a fantastic addition to Perfectshine. I have no doubt that our clients will have an excellent experience.”

Customers for Perfectshine includes energy companies, professional services firms, commercial property management companies, national organisations and third-sector enterprises, as well as private residences and estates.

Established in 2003, Perfectshine now has a total staff number of 26, based at Alma House in Blackburn Business Park.

Its sister company Perfect Hygiene is a provider of washroom services, hygiene materials and clinical waste disposal.

Perfectshine managing director Steve Kennedy said: “We are pleased to acquire such a solid company and this acquisition will enable Perfectshine to continue to grow across the north-east.

“We are honoured to be taking on Elite’s loyal customer base and continue to build on an already successful business. The transition for Elite clients will be seamless as both of our firms offer an exceptional level of service.”

Royal approval

Perfectshine achieved special royal recognition in 2021 when it was granted two royal warrants to formally acknowledge the services it supplies to two royal households – the only UK firm to receive two such seals of approval that year.

Royal warrant holders are not permitted to discuss or promote the services they provide other than “by the display of the Royal Arms and the correct legend”. However it is thought the warrants, granted by the late Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness The Prince Of Wales, Duke of Rothesay – related to the Balmoral estate.