North-east window cleaning company Perfectshine expands through acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

North-east window cleaning company Perfectshine expands through acquisition

Blackburn-based Perfectshine is expanding its client-base after buying Elite Exterior Cleaning.

By Kelly Wilson
Left to right: Perfectshine commercial director Stewart Gardiner and managing director Steve Kennedy. Perfectshine has acquired Elite Exterior Cleaning. Image: Engage PR
Left to right: Perfectshine commercial director Stewart Gardiner and managing director Steve Kennedy. Perfectshine has acquired Elite Exterior Cleaning. Image: Engage PR

North-east window and gutter cleaning company Perfectshine has acquired a smaller rival based near Newmachar.

The firm said the deal to buy Elite Exterior Cleaning, the value of which has not been disclosed, will “strengthen” its portfolio and bring its number of customers to 1,700.

Perfectshine, based at Blackburn, provides window, gutter and cladding cleaning as well as power washing services to commercial and residential clients. It primarily operates in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire areas, but also has contracts in the Highlands, Tayside and the Central Belt.

Elite Exterior Cleaning, based in Kingseat, was established in 2017 by Kate Fullarton.

The acquisition will add 900 clients providing 500 customers with window cleaning services and 400 on-demand customers with gutter cleaning, power washing and other specialist cleaning.

One member of staff has transferred to Perfectshine with two others already choosing to “pursue other opportunities” before the deal was discussed.

Continue growth across north-east

Ms Fullarton, 41, who is now looking towards a career change, said: “Perfectshine is a long-established company in Aberdeenshire and has a similar ethos to Elite.

“During initial discussions with Steve and his team, it became apparent that Elite was going to be a fantastic addition to Perfectshine. I have no doubt that our clients will have an excellent experience.”

Customers for Perfectshine includes energy companies, professional services firms, commercial property management companies, national organisations and third-sector enterprises, as well as private residences and estates.

L-R left, Marcin Janus, Perfectshine operations manager, Steve Kennedy, Perfectshine managing director, Stewart Gardiner, commercial director at Perfectshine, and Sandy Manson, Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant in Aberdeenshire pictured in 2021.
L-R left, Marcin Janus, Perfectshine operations manager; Steve Kennedy, Perfectshine managing director; Stewart Gardiner, commercial director at Perfectshine, and Sandy Manson, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant in Aberdeenshire pictured in 2021.

Established in 2003, Perfectshine now has a total staff number of 26, based at Alma House in Blackburn Business Park.

Its sister company Perfect Hygiene is a provider of washroom services, hygiene materials and clinical waste disposal.

Perfectshine managing director Steve Kennedy said: “We are pleased to acquire such a solid company and this acquisition will enable Perfectshine to continue to grow across the north-east.

Perfectshine has bought over Newmachar-based Elite Exterior Cleaning. Image: Engage PR
Perfectshine managing director Steve Kennedy has bought over Newmachar-based Elite Exterior Cleaning. Image: Engage PR

“We are honoured to be taking on Elite’s loyal customer base and continue to build on an already successful business. The transition for Elite clients will be seamless as both of our firms offer an exceptional level of service.”

Royal approval

Perfectshine achieved special royal recognition in 2021 when it was granted two royal warrants to formally acknowledge the services it supplies to two royal households – the only UK firm to receive two such seals of approval that year.

Perfectshine managing director Steve Kennedy and commercial director Stewart Gardiner during the Queen's jubilee warrant holder celebrations. Image: Engage PR 
Perfectshine managing director Steve Kennedy and commercial director Stewart Gardiner during the Queen’s jubilee warrant holder celebrations. Image: Engage PR

Royal warrant holders are not permitted to discuss or promote the services they provide other than “by the display of the Royal Arms and the correct legend”. However it is thought the warrants, granted by the late Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness The Prince Of Wales, Duke of Rothesay – related to the Balmoral estate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

(Victoria Jones/PA)
Wetherspoon toasts return to half-year profit after ‘ferocious’ inflation hit
(Yui Mok/PA)
Retailers see strong month as customers pick home meals over restaurants
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, during the Bank of England Monetary Policy Report Press Conference, at the Bank of England, London, following the decision to raise interest rates to 4% from 3.5%. Picture date: Thursday February 2, 2023.
Interest rates will rise again if businesses raise prices – Bank of England boss
Pictured are from left, Alastair Macphie, chairman of Macphie, Kirsten Buck, chief impact officer at People & Transformational HR, Jessica Murphy, senior account manager at Muckle Media and Natalia McQueen, Coutts Bank. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east
Samantha Jayne Nelson
Humanity, not a system: Diversity and inclusion champion Samantha Jayne Nelson to speak at…
GfK found expectations for the general economic situation over the next 12 months have increased (Philip Toscano/PA)
Rise in consumer confidence masks ‘stark reality’ of cost-of-living crisis
Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan (AP)
New Starbucks CEO plans to work in stores once a month
Sir Keir Starmer’s earnings are smaller than Rishi Sunak’s but he pays a higher rate of tax in effect (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Starmer’s earnings are smaller than Sunak’s but his effective tax rate is higher
The FTSE closed in the red after the Bank of England put up interest rates (Yui Mok/PA)
FTSE 100 closes in the red after interest rates hiked again
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Stuart Ferguson joining the board of isol8 Picture shows; l-r Stuart Ferguson, non-executive director, and Andrew Louden, chief executive, of Aberdeen company isol8. Aberdeen. Supplied by isol8 Date; Unknown
Industry heavyweight joins boardroom team at Aberdeen firm isol8

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
The event was launched at Aberdeen's Duthie Park today. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

Deaf Havana - brothers Matty and James Veck-Gilodi played Aberdeen's Lemon Tree. Deaf Havana playing live at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. All images: Madz Lenthall
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Stunning images of the Northern Lights were captured in Orkney last night. Image: Kath Page.
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…
Shelley Murray is still waiting for an insulin pump. Image: Shelley Murray/ Diabetes UK
Highlander with Type 1 diabetes warns of 'postcode lottery' for access to life-changing insulin…
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter look to move seven points clear at the summit

Editor's Picks

Most Commented