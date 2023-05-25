Commercial property: Blackfish landing in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Commercial property: Blackfish landing in Aberdeen?

Bristol firm lured in by the prospect of work on ScotWind projects

By Keith Findlay
Blackfish worker overseeing project
Blackfish is eyeing more opportunities in the Scottish offshore wind market. Image: Blackfish

English engineering company Blackfish may soon be opening an office in Aberdeen after setting its sights on Scottish offshore wind developments.

The Bristol firm is today launching a Scottish arm to support the fast-growing sector.

Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind leasing round has paved the way  for a wave of wind energy projects off this country’s coastlines.

A spokesman for Blackfish said: “All ScotWind developers have made bold commitments to maximise the use of the Scottish supply chain, and Blackfish’s new Scottish operation plays strongly to this.

Scottish growth plan

“Our ambition is to grow our team and set up an office base in Edinburgh or Aberdeen in the months ahead.”

Blackfish pointed to a long track record in marine renewables in Scotland, where it has worked closely with wave and tidal pioneers Mocean Energy and Orbital Marine Power, alongside a growing portfolio of offshore wind clients.

It now plans to ramp up its offering to Scotland’s “burgeoning offshore wind pipeline”.

The new “dedicated team” based in Aberdeen and Edinburgh is led by senior engineers Nick Del-Greco and James Hastie, together with strategic advisor Stuart Brown.

Nick Del-Greco, James Hastie and Stuart Brown of Blackfish
l-r Nick Del-Greco, James Hastie and Stuart Brown of Blackfish. Image: Blackfish

Managing director Jonathan Powell said: “The rapid expansion of offshore wind in Scotland, in particular the ScotWind round, is creating strong demand for solution-focused engineers who can partner with developers to address real-life complex engineering challenges with the clear goals of improving safety, accelerating innovation and driving down cost.

“Already we are working with two of the three largest wind turbine OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and nine of the world’s biggest offshore wind developers.”

Blackfish worker
Image: Blackfish

Mr Powell added the company was “actively developing bespoke, innovative designs and technology to improve efficiency and lower costs for the sector”.

He continued: “We are also engaged with innovation bodies including Wave Energy Scotland, the Carbon Trust and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult to develop industry-standard products in areas including electrical connections and moorings.”

‘Exciting times’ for offshore wind engineering

Mr Hastie said: “We believe our knowledge of tackling problems in the offshore environment is second to none.

“The creation of a distinct Scottish operation enables us to be closer to our customers, deliver content locally and create opportunities to further expand our offering north of the border.

“These are really exciting times to be involved in offshore wind engineering.”

