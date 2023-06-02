Gillies: Historic retailer’s sales climb £6m in ‘year of two halves’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Gillies: Historic retailer’s sales climb £6m in ‘year of two halves’

The family-run home furnishings business has shops in Aberdeen and Inverness.

By Gavin Harper
The Gillies furniture store in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The Gillies furniture store in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Sales for home furnishings retailer Gillies have increased by more than £6 million.

The group operates shops in Aberdeen and Inverness in addition to its premises in Broughty Ferry, Montrose and Perth.

Newly published accounts show turnover rose to £24.5m in the 12 months to August 2022, from £18.1m the year before.

It is the second successive year the firm has reported a rise in sales, having seen profits fall by 60% in 2020.

Gillies also reported pre-tax profits of £2.9m for the latest period, a slight reduction from the previous year’s figure of £3.1m.

Boost in orders followed by ‘considerable’ challenges

The early part of the trading year saw a boost in orders following the Covid lockdowns, the firm said.

But the year was not without its challenges, including the cost-of-living crisis and war in Ukraine.

Gillies also had to deal with supplier price inflation, both for products and freight. It said the rise in prices put “considerable pressure” on the team.

The firm added: “As a long-standing family business, we are structured to be able to consider and respond quickly to the challenges that arise.

Gillies acquired Elgin-based Grampian Furnishers last year. Image: Gillies.

“The directors are satisfied with this outcome given the trading conditions faced.”

To cope with the challenges of rising utility costs, the firm said it had placed a focus on energy saving activities.

This has included replacement lighting being rolled out in all its stores.

In June 2022 the firm announced it had acquired rival Grampian Furnishers, based in Elgin. It took the company’s headcount in 2021-22 to 200, a rise of about 20 year-on-year.

The acquisition also contributed towards an increased wage bill of £5.8m, up from £4.9m in 2021.

‘A year of two halves’, says Gillies boss

Managing director Ian Philp said it was a year of two halves for Gillies.

He said while the first half of the year benefitted from the post-Covid bounce-back, the second half  saw consumer confidence deteriorate.

“This financial year, trading has undoubtedly been affected by the general economic situation.

“Interest rate rises and inflation in particular have impacted on customer demand.”

Gillies' managing director Ian Philp
Gillies’ managing director Ian Philp.

However, Mr Philp remained confident the company – which celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2020 – would be able to navigate the challenges.

The business, which originated in Dundee, has seen five generations of family ownership.

Mr Philp added: “Such times have been experienced by the company before.

“I am confident our board of directors is well placed to the steer the business through the challenges that may arise.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

BAT promoted its finance director Tadeu Marroco to the top job as chief executive last month, after a 30-year career at the businesss (Jason Alden/ PA)
British American Tobacco investors hope vape sales are heating up under new boss
bank transfer scams
‘Massive blow’ as Bank of Scotland announces branch closures in north and north-east
FlixBus UK managing director Andreas Schorling.
FlixBus v Stagecoach: Bus battle intensifies in Aberdeen
Purplebricks has been sold for £1 to online estate agency Strike after shareholders approved the offer from the only remaining bidder (John Nguyen/ PA)
Strike gets the keys to Purplebricks after £1 sale approved
Connection delays are holding back £15 billion of investment in windfarms, the trade association RenewableUK said (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘Zombie’ projects to step aside to allow quicker link-ups to National Grid
HSBC UK is boosting the interest rates on some savings accounts with increases of up to 0.75 percentage points, the bank has announced (Aaron Chown/PA)
Banks set out plans to hike savings rates next week
Budget airlines Wizz Air and Ryanair both saw passenger numbers grow in May (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Budget airlines see higher passenger numbers in May
Rising interest rates are helping fuel an increase in evictions as landlords look to hike rents or sell up (Yui Mok/PA)
What is behind a rise in evictions and what does it means for the…
Rose Nash is a rural surveyor with Galbraith.
Scottish beef event returns with sustainability to the fore
The three main challenges that can hold back growth rate at this stage are feed quality and quantity, gut worms and trace elements.
Overcoming the challenges which hold back lamb growth

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]