Scottish beef event returns with sustainability to the fore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Scottish beef event returns with sustainability to the fore

The Speakers' Corner will feature leading experts throughout the day.

By Katrina Macarthur
Rose Nash is a rural surveyor with Galbraith.
Rose Nash is a rural surveyor with Galbraith.

Rural land agent Galbraith is sponsoring the Speakers’ Corner at next week’s Scotland’s Beef Event and has an array of experts lined up as the beef sector embraces sustainable production.

The event will take place at Dalswinton Estate in Dumfriesshire on Tuesday June 6 and will feature a number of breed societies and organisations who will feature in the Speakers’ Corner throughout the day.

These include the Charolais, Aberdeen Angus, Beef Shorthorn, Stabiliser and Galloway societies, as well as event exhibitors Ruumi, Vytelle, United Auctions, Jamie Blackett, Sam Parsons and Rhidian Jones.

Rose Nash, a rural surveyor with Galbraith in Dumfries and Galloway said: “Farmers are facing a period of unprecedented change as the agricultural sector transitions away from previous land-based subsidies to new schemes expected to focus on biodiversity, habitat creation and nature-friendly farming.

“In Scotland, we lead the way in sustainable meat production, using marginal land unsuitable for many crops to produce the highest quality beef. It’s encouraging that the carbon footprint of home-grown, naturally grazed beef is starting to be properly understood, along with the benefits of selective grazing and natural soil fertilization. We hope the Scottish government will set out measures to support sustainable Scottish beef and its benefits for our environment.”

Dalswinton Estate has a total of 555 cows featuring Blue Grey Shorthorn, Luing and Aberdeen-Angus genetics, and has areas of amenity woodland and a wind farm.

During the 2022-2023 season, the estate’s calf rearing percentage was 92%.

Peter Landale, the owner of Dalswinton Estate said: “This is a critical time for the beef sector. In 2028 the subsidy regime will be changing. The cost of goods and materials is volatile. There is the new order of carbon mitigation and reducing biodiversity loss playing out. As a farmer and particularly a beef farmer it is very difficult to navigate a course for the beef enterprise.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

The three main challenges that can hold back growth rate at this stage are feed quality and quantity, gut worms and trace elements.
Overcoming the challenges which hold back lamb growth
The new plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.
Yara set to build new global plant
It's likely that UK farmers will suffer as more Australian and New Zealand produce becomes available.
'Damaging' southern hemisphere trade deals go live
ear tag problems
New survey to record livestock ear tag experiences
The impact of forestry is in focus at EU.
Richard Wright: MSPs appose 'green' move to curb farming
LG Redwald has shown consistently high yield potential in both internal and external trials across regions and difficult growing seasons.
LG Redwald sets a new standard for high yielding wheats
Pandemic puppy owners were more likely to be first-time dog owners that may be unaware of the risk to livestock from dogs says NSA.
'Pandemic puppies' result of increased sheep worrying cases
The vertical farm tower was built to grow alternative crops throughout the year and secure income year-round for the farm.
Aberdeenshire farm grows upwards to fill a fallow time of year 
Prices for new season lambs have been making around 350p per kg liveweight in mid-May,
Firm start to new season lambs
A North East MSP wants to massively reform land ownership. Image: Shutterstock.
North-east MSP's bid for crackdown on land owners - here’s how it could work