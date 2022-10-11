Aberdeen firm AEL looking to build on international expansion after taking on 50th employee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Electrical equipment supplier AEL has hailed the 50th employee joining its team as another important milestone as it pursues international expansion.

The Aberdeen group said headcount was growing in line with rising demand for its services across key global locations.

From its global headquarters in Bridge of Don and regional hubs in Houston, in the US, and Baku, Azerbaijan, AEL supplies a broad range of electrical products and services to the onshore, offshore, renewable energy, petrochemical, marine and industrial sectors.

Turnover breakthrough

The company recently exceeded £10 million annual turnover for the first time, with revenues spread between domestic and overseas markets.

Recent hires have boosted employee numbers across the board geographically as the company strives to further grow its sales of electrical and subsea products and services in onshore, offshore, renewable, petrochemical, marine, subsea and other markets.

From roots in traditional markets more than four decades ago, AEL has broadened its activities over the years and is now an internationally recognised group of companies.

Its businesses include AEL Aberdeen, AEL Americas, a branch office in Azerbaijan and AEL Electrical Mexico.

New office plan for Norway

A positive outlook for demand across the North Sea has led to the group accelerating plans for a new office in Stavanger, Norway, to serve a growing Scandinavian client base.

And a long-term presence in Azerbaijan has for some time been expected to be a springboard for further expansion across the Middle East, including Turkey.

Meanwhile, research into the potential for further UK expansion is forecast to pave the way for new business with existing and new customers.

Chief executive Graeme Mackie said: “It is crucial we have the right people in place to help us reach our corporate potential and we are delighted to add to our team, both at home and overseas.”

The increased international focus is partly down to the contribution to the family-owned business of Alan Mackie, the CEO’s son.

Mr Mackie Jr is joint managing director of AEL Aberdeen and also president of Houston-based AEL Americas.

Mr Mackie said: “By adding local knowledge and focusing strategically we are able to further enhance our position within our chosen markets.

“This will stand us in good stead as we look to the future.”

Last year the group celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Helping it to mark the occasion was former Aberdeen Lord Provost Barney Crockett, who said he welcomed the fact that, despite AEL’s growing footprint overseas, Aberdeen was “still very much at the heart of their operation”.