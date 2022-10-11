Aberdeen firm AEL looking to build on international expansion after taking on 50th employee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen firm AEL looking to build on international expansion after taking on 50th employee

By Keith Findlay
October 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 7:42 am
AEL's chief executive, Graeme Mackie, is eyeing more new market opportunities.
Electrical equipment supplier AEL has hailed the 50th employee joining its team as another important milestone as it pursues international expansion.

The Aberdeen group said headcount was growing in line with rising demand for its services across key global locations.

From its global headquarters in Bridge of Don and regional hubs in Houston, in the US, and Baku, Azerbaijan, AEL supplies a broad range of electrical products and services to the onshore, offshore, renewable energy, petrochemical, marine and industrial sectors.

Turnover breakthrough

The company recently exceeded £10 million annual turnover for the first time, with revenues spread between domestic and overseas markets.

Recent hires have boosted employee numbers across the board geographically as the company strives to further grow its sales of electrical and subsea products and services in onshore, offshore, renewable, petrochemical, marine, subsea and other markets.

From roots in traditional markets more than four decades ago, AEL has broadened its activities over the years and is now an internationally recognised group of companies.

Its businesses include AEL Aberdeen, AEL Americas, a branch office in Azerbaijan and AEL Electrical Mexico.

New office plan for Norway

A positive outlook for demand across the North Sea has led to the group accelerating plans for a new office in Stavanger, Norway, to serve a growing Scandinavian client base.

And a long-term presence in Azerbaijan has for some time been expected to be a springboard for further expansion across the Middle East, including Turkey.

Meanwhile, research into the potential for further UK expansion is forecast to pave the way for new business with existing and new customers.

AEL plans to open a new office in Stavanger.

Chief executive Graeme Mackie said: “It is crucial we have the right people in place to help us reach our corporate potential and we are delighted to add to our team, both at home and overseas.”

The increased international focus is partly down to the contribution to the family-owned business of Alan Mackie, the CEO’s son.

Mr Mackie Jr is joint managing director of AEL Aberdeen and also president of Houston-based AEL Americas.

Alan Mackie, president, AEL Americas.

Mr Mackie said: “By adding local knowledge and focusing strategically we are able to further enhance our position within our chosen markets.

“This will stand us in good stead as we look to the future.”

Last year the group celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Helping it to mark the occasion was former Aberdeen Lord Provost Barney Crockett, who said he welcomed the fact that, despite AEL’s growing footprint overseas, Aberdeen was “still very much at the heart of their operation”.

Editor's Picks