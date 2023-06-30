The Cult of Coffee: Popular Aberdeen business put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Cult of Coffee: Popular Aberdeen business put up for sale

The Rosemount business has thousands of social media followers and is a former winner of the best coffee shop in Scotland.

By Rob McLaren
Louise Robertson, the owner of the Cult of Coffee in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Louise Robertson, the owner of the Cult of Coffee in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen coffee house, which has been named the best in Scotland, has been put up for sale.

The Cult of Coffee, based in Rosemount, specialises in artisan coffee and cake.

It has developed a dedicated following among coffee lovers since it opened in Esslemont Avenue six years ago.

Inspiration from Shoreditch

Owners Louise and Paul Robertson were inspired to set up the business by the coffee scene in the hip Shoreditch area of London.

Louise recalls: “There really wasn’t anywhere like it in Aberdeen, which only focuses on coffee.

Louise Robertson, the owner of the Cult of Coffee, has shared her reasons for selling the business. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It took us a year to find the right location – and then another seven months and a six-figure sum to transform the former antiques shop.

“We are both Rosemount born and bred and knew the area was right. Since opening it’s become even more vibrant with independent businesses.

“All of our coffees are artisanal grade with a house blend and an ever-changing rota of three guest roasts.”

The Cult of Coffee gains its following

Success didn’t come immediately. In the early days of the business, the shop was inundated with people expecting lunch options.

But word slowly spread that it was the go-to destination for coffee and the business received a further boost from more people working from home.

Inside the Cult of Coffee in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It was a slow burn at first. It really took us about 18 months to gain a following and get the right team of good quality baristas.

“More people working for home has definitely been a boost for us.

“We were always busy at weekends but now there are more people looking to leave their home office and come for a coffee during the day.”

The business has also hosted several events, including coffee tasting.

Why it’s the right time to sell The Cult of Coffee

The Cult of Coffee was named the overall winner of Customers’ Café of the Year at the Scottish Café Awards 2022.

Another highlight was tennis player Jamie Murray coming to the business directly to supply coffees for the Battle of the Brits tournament.

Louise said she was now looking to sell the business to pursue a career in counselling.

One of the Cult of Coffee baristas at work. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She said: “It was always the plan to build the business and then sell it. Doing counselling is something I’ve always wanted to do and it’s the right time for me to pursue that career.

“But we want to sell to the right person who has an understanding and passion for what The Cult of Coffee is. They need to be a good fit with the team and the essence of the shop.

“They are not just buying a fabric of a shop but our reputation.

“We have a dream of coming into the shop as customers and enjoying it as other people do.”

The business has a turnover of £340,000 a year. It is being sold for offers over £175,000 by Bruce & Co.

