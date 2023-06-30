The Cult of Coffee: Popular Aberdeen business put up for sale

An Aberdeen coffee house, which has been named the best in Scotland, has been put up for sale.

The Cult of Coffee, based in Rosemount, specialises in artisan coffee and cake.

It has developed a dedicated following among coffee lovers since it opened in Esslemont Avenue six years ago.

Inspiration from Shoreditch

Owners Louise and Paul Robertson were inspired to set up the business by the coffee scene in the hip Shoreditch area of London.

Louise recalls: “There really wasn’t anywhere like it in Aberdeen, which only focuses on coffee.

“It took us a year to find the right location – and then another seven months and a six-figure sum to transform the former antiques shop.

“We are both Rosemount born and bred and knew the area was right. Since opening it’s become even more vibrant with independent businesses.

“All of our coffees are artisanal grade with a house blend and an ever-changing rota of three guest roasts.”

The Cult of Coffee gains its following

Success didn’t come immediately. In the early days of the business, the shop was inundated with people expecting lunch options.

But word slowly spread that it was the go-to destination for coffee and the business received a further boost from more people working from home.

“It was a slow burn at first. It really took us about 18 months to gain a following and get the right team of good quality baristas.

“More people working for home has definitely been a boost for us.

“We were always busy at weekends but now there are more people looking to leave their home office and come for a coffee during the day.”

The business has also hosted several events, including coffee tasting.

Why it’s the right time to sell The Cult of Coffee

The Cult of Coffee was named the overall winner of Customers’ Café of the Year at the Scottish Café Awards 2022.

Another highlight was tennis player Jamie Murray coming to the business directly to supply coffees for the Battle of the Brits tournament.

Louise said she was now looking to sell the business to pursue a career in counselling.

She said: “It was always the plan to build the business and then sell it. Doing counselling is something I’ve always wanted to do and it’s the right time for me to pursue that career.

“But we want to sell to the right person who has an understanding and passion for what The Cult of Coffee is. They need to be a good fit with the team and the essence of the shop.

“They are not just buying a fabric of a shop but our reputation.

“We have a dream of coming into the shop as customers and enjoying it as other people do.”

The business has a turnover of £340,000 a year. It is being sold for offers over £175,000 by Bruce & Co.