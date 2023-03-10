Want to know how to taste coffee? Cult of Coffee’s Aberdeen ‘cupping’ unlocks the secrets of the slurp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Want to know how to taste coffee? Cult of Coffee’s Aberdeen ‘cupping’ unlocks the secrets of the slurp

By Andy Morton
March 10, 2023, 12:38 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 4:12 pm
Kornel Kabaja knows a lot about coffee, and is the perfect host for a tasting at Cult of Coffee in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Kornel Kabaja knows a lot about coffee, and is the perfect host for a tasting at Cult of Coffee in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Of the many things I learn at Cult of Coffee’s coffee cupping in Aberdeen, two stand out.

First, that ‘cupping’ is a coffee industry term for sampling many different types of beans and roasts at the same time – like a wine tasting but with coffee.

And second, that when it comes to tasting coffee, there is nothing like a good slurp.

“Slurping is highly recommended,” says Kornel Kabaja, one of the expert baristas at Cult of Coffee and our host for the event on Thursday evening.

Kornel and his colleagues at the fantastic Esslemont Avenue coffee shop recently started holding cuppings once a month, and I am here with other guests to learn about the complexities of coffee flavours.

Kornel prepares the coffee at the start of the cupping event. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Kornel – with an encyclopedic knowledge of the subject – is the ideal host.

“Slurping lets the coffee move around the mouth and distribute around the senses,” he continues, showing us a few slurps of his own.

To my right, three friends, Hannah Fyfe, Logan McArthur and Emma Murray, are also tasting from the nine sample coffees Kornel has brewed for us.

We crouch over the cups, spoon in hand, making unseemly noises.

“This one tastes like wood,” says Emma as she slurps from cup number five.

Indeed, no one likes number five, though there is praise for numbers eight and three.

Cult of Coffee staff show guests how to slurp. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

What quickly becomes evident is the novelty of tasting different coffees one after the other.

Having never been to a cupping before, I find it a unique experience. And it is surprising just how different they all taste.

To my left, Aty, an Aberdeeen University post-grad from Chennai in southern India, is also at his first cupping.

“I thought I’d come and they’d all taste the same,” he says. “But they don’t.”

Graded beans and a £200 cup of coffee

At the top of the table, Kornel is going deep into the intricacies of coffee flavourings.

He holds court wearing a striking black T-Shirt with the words Drink Coffee, Fight Fascism on it.

Later, he tells me he is from Poland, where the anti-fascism movement is strong. Especially amongst the type of people that go to coffee shops.

The T-shirt is also a sign of just how seriously he takes his job.

Kornel takes his coffee seriously. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Though I have to admit that as he went into great detail about such things as the differences between dry and wet processing and anaerobic fermentations, I lost the thread a bit.

As a relatively recent convert to coffee, there is only so much I can take in.

My ears prick up, however, when Kornel moves on to how expensive coffee can get.

Cuppings carried out by the Speciality Coffee Association effectively grade all of the coffee in the world, with 30 lucky batches of beans winning a coveted place at the very top of the tree.

Kornel says those coffees can sell for more than £30 per 100g – Cult of Coffee has only ever had a handful of them in.

Coffee can sell for very high prices. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

There are even more expensive coffees that can sell for about £200 a cup.

Kornel talks about a bean that passes through the digestive tract of the Brazilian jacu bird. In London, an espresso shot of that goes for £150.

Beside me, Aty from India gasps. Earlier, he told me about his favourite coffee – the fresh-brewed cups sold from food carts on the streets of Chennai.

“It’s better than anything you get here,” he said. “And it costs pennies!”

What Starbucks has done for the world of coffee

Kornel brings the cupping to a close by revealing where all the coffee samples came from.

Turns out that cup number five – the woody one that nobody liked – was Starbucks’ signature roast.

Apparently, Starbucks over-roasts its beans so it can keep its coffee flavour consistent across the world.

This is according to Kornel, anyway, who I assume is no Starbucks fan.

Reporter Andy Morton gets slurping. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

But the Pole won’t be so easily pigeonholed. He tells me about the great work Starbucks has done to bring speciality coffee into the mainstream.

Still, he doesn’t like how much milk high-street chains use in their coffee.

“To me, a latte is a cocktail,” says Kornel. It’s a phrase I expect one day to feature on one of his T-shirts.

Cult of Coffee is at 28 Esslemont Avenue in Aberdeen. Its coffee cuppings are held about once a month and can be signed up to through the shops Facebook page here. They cost £4 to join, and the entry fee can go towards the cost of a bag of coffee purchased on the night.

