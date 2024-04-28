Work on craft bar on Elgin’s popular Batchen Street could be on the horizon and new purpose for Forres newsagents

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Officials have granted approval for work to start on Elgin Sports Community Trust’s pavilion.

A Moray councillor is behind proposals to breathe new life into a Forres newsagents.

But first, work could take place at an Elgin craft beer bar.

APPROVED: Work at Against the Grain

Against the Grain was born from beer connoisseur Ant Fitzgerald’s desire for a cosy beer venue.

Since June 2018, the Elgin craft beer shop and taproom has been operating at 25 Batchen Street.

Ant, alongside Tom Green and fellow directors Juliette and Callum Buchan, oversee the business.

There are more than 150 beers to choose from and more than 50 single-malt Scotch whiskies to takeaway or enjoy in the premises.

Last year they celebrated five years in business.

Now it appears internal alterations could take place at 25 Batchen Street.

It is understood additional toilets and seating could be added to the shop and taproom.

This week, a building warrant was approved for the work.

Against The Grain’s Callum Buchan was represented by CM Design in the planning process.

SUBMITTED: New purpose for Forres newsagents

Councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn wants to breathe new life into a retail unit in Forres.

A building warrant has revealed he wants to make alterations and refurbish a paper shop at 128 High Street to form a gallery.

It is understood the transformation could cost around £15,000.

It is currently home to Sue’s News.

He is being represented by Ross Jenkins in the plans.

According to a ASG Commercial advert, the current owner of the shop is looking for offers around £ 78,000 for the property.

After 16 years, they want to move into new business ventures away from the area.

APPROVED: Work to start on Elgin pavilion

In November, Elgin Sports Community Trust were granted permission to build a pavilion at Lesser Borough Briggs.

Now a building warrant lodged by Grant And Geoghegan Limited on behalf of the charity has been approved.

According to the warrant, it will cost around £120,000 to build the facility.

The new facility will be an open plan space with a trust office, toilets for staff use and a welfare office.

It is understood that construction is expected to start soon.

Success story of Elgin Sports Community Trust

The charity was formed in 2017 amid concerns about public pitches being littered with needles, broken glass and dog mess.

Lesser Borough Briggs was previously a barren piece of ground next to the River Lossie.

That was before the group agreed a 99-year lease for the site and built the complex.

In 2021, the sports facility, complete with one full-size Astroturf football pitch and two five-a-side pitches was opened.

Elgin Sports Community Trust chairman Dave Allen previously said: “What a journey it has been. A long one, but it has worked out well.

“We are so much more than just football pitches.”

