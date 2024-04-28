Work on craft bar on Elgin’s popular Batchen Street could be on the horizon and new purpose for Forres newsagents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work on craft bar on Elgin’s popular Batchen Street could be on the horizon and new purpose for Forres newsagents

Read the latest Moray planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
Against the Grain.
Against the Grain.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Officials have granted approval for work to start on Elgin Sports Community Trust’s pavilion.

A Moray councillor is behind proposals to breathe new life into a Forres newsagents.

But first, work could take place at an Elgin craft beer bar.

APPROVED: Work at Against the Grain

Against the Grain was born from beer connoisseur Ant Fitzgerald’s desire for a cosy beer venue.

Since June 2018, the Elgin craft beer shop and taproom has been operating at 25 Batchen Street.

Ant, alongside Tom Green and fellow directors Juliette and Callum Buchan, oversee the business.

The exterior of Against The Grain in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

There are more than 150 beers to choose from and more than 50 single-malt Scotch whiskies to takeaway or enjoy in the premises.

Last year they celebrated five years in business.

Calum smiling in his bar Against The Grain with a glass full of beer in his hand.
Against The Grain manager Calum McWilliam. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Now it appears internal alterations could take place at 25 Batchen Street.

It is understood additional toilets and seating could be added to the shop and taproom.

This week, a building warrant was approved for the work.

Against The Grain’s Callum Buchan was represented by CM Design in the planning process.

Batchen Street. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

SUBMITTED: New purpose for Forres newsagents

Councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn wants to breathe new life into a retail unit in Forres.

A building warrant has revealed he wants to make alterations and refurbish a paper shop at 128 High Street to form a gallery.

It is understood the transformation could cost around £15,000.

It is currently home to Sue’s News.

128 Forres High Street pictured.

He is being represented by Ross Jenkins in the plans.

According to a ASG Commercial advert, the current owner of the shop is looking for offers around £ 78,000 for the property.

After 16 years, they want to move into new business ventures away from the area.

Inside the property which is currently home to a newsagents.

APPROVED: Work to start on Elgin pavilion

Drawing impression of pavilion.

In November, Elgin Sports Community Trust were granted permission to build a pavilion at Lesser Borough Briggs.

Now a building warrant lodged by Grant And Geoghegan Limited on behalf of the charity has been approved.

According to the warrant, it will cost around £120,000 to build the facility.

The new facility will be an open plan space with a trust office, toilets for staff use and a welfare office.

It is understood that construction is expected to start soon.

Success story of Elgin Sports Community Trust

The charity was formed in 2017 amid concerns about public pitches being littered with needles, broken glass and dog mess.

Lesser Borough Briggs was previously a barren piece of ground next to the River Lossie.

That was before the group agreed a 99-year lease for the site and built the complex.

Our coverage. Image: Roddie Reid/ Design team

In 2021, the sports facility, complete with one full-size Astroturf football pitch and two five-a-side pitches was opened.

Elgin Sports Community Trust chairman Dave Allen previously said: “What a journey it has been. A long one, but it has worked out well.

“We are so much more than just football pitches.”

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

