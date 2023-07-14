Bakery named best in north-east just four years after opening

A north-east baker who launched his business from home four years ago is now one of the best in the UK.

Steve Buchan launched Vegan Bay Baker from his home in Cruden Bay in 2019, producing everything from bread and pies to butteries, scones and cakes.

Last year, he opened his first shop in Peterhead, and has since expanded the business by opening a second store on Aberdeen’s Castlegate.

Now, the business has been named the best bakery in north-east Scotland at the National Bakery Awards.

Steve said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to win these awards.

“Customers nominated us for the awards, which shows how much faith they have in us as a bakery and in our produce.

“Awards like this wouldn’t come about without special and loyal customers, and an exceptional core staff to the business.”

Social media saves Peterhead bakery

Despite the success, Steve said a drop in business meant the future of the Peterhead store was in some doubt.

In response, he put a post on social media alerting locals to the situation which has helped turn things around.

“We want to give a massive shout out to our Peterhead customers,” he said.

“The shop had hit a bit of a lull and it wasn’t looking like it was going to be affordable to continue.

“However, since we did a social media post in which we illustrated that fact, we’ve had some amazing reaction to it.”

“We’re back to the levels we first produced when we first opened.”

Plans to grow Vegan Bay Bakery

And he has ambitious plans to grow the business further. He hopes to have news to share “in the near future”.

He added: “We are always looking at ways in which the business can grow and expand, but we do so carefully as to ensure we don’t sacrifice the levels of quality.”

Vegan Bay Baker was one of only two Scottish business to win a national title at the awards, where regional winners were also celebrated.

Regional winners at National Bakery Awards 2023