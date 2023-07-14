Bakery named best in north-east just four years after opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bakery named best in north-east just four years after opening

Steve Buchan launched the business from his home then opened shops in Peterhead and Aberdeen.

By Gavin Harper
Vegan Bay Baker products .Image: Vegan Bay Baker.
Vegan Bay Baker products .Image: Vegan Bay Baker.

A north-east baker who launched his business from home four years ago is now one of the best in the UK.

Steve Buchan launched Vegan Bay Baker from his home in Cruden Bay in 2019, producing everything from bread and pies to butteries, scones and cakes.

Last year, he opened his first shop in Peterhead, and has since expanded the business by opening a second store on Aberdeen’s Castlegate.

Now, the business has been named the best bakery in north-east Scotland at the National Bakery Awards.

The Vegan Bay Baker store in Aberdeen Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson.

Steve said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to win these awards.

“Customers nominated us for the awards, which shows how much faith they have in us as a bakery and in our produce.

“Awards like this wouldn’t come about without special and loyal customers, and an exceptional core staff to the business.”

Social media saves Peterhead bakery

Despite the success, Steve said a drop in business meant the future of the Peterhead store was in some doubt.

In response, he put a post on social media alerting locals to the situation which has helped turn things around.

“We want to give a massive shout out to our Peterhead customers,” he said.

“The shop had hit a bit of a lull and it wasn’t looking like it was going to be affordable to continue.

Vegan Bay Baker owner Steve Buchan outside his shop in Peterhead.

“However, since we did a social media post in which we illustrated that fact, we’ve had some amazing reaction to it.”

“We’re back to the levels we first produced when we first opened.”

Plans to grow Vegan Bay Bakery

And he has ambitious plans to grow the business further. He hopes to have news to share “in the near future”.

He added: “We are always looking at ways in which the business can grow and expand, but we do so carefully as to ensure we don’t sacrifice the levels of quality.”

Steve Buchan of Vegan Bay Baker at work.

Vegan Bay Baker was one of only two Scottish business to win a national title at the awards, where regional winners were also celebrated.

Regional winners at National Bakery Awards 2023

  • Aberdeenshire – Vegan Bay Baker
  • Argyll and Bute – Tobermory Bakery
  • Highlands – Harry Gow Bakery
  • Moray – Ashers Bakery
  • Na h-Eileanan Siar (Western Isles) – Croft 36
  • Orkney – Orkney Sourdough Co
  • Shetland – The Island Larder

