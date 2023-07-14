Blow for north-east mental health fundraiser as £2.7 million mansion he hoped to buy back on market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Blow for north-east mental health fundraiser as £2.7 million mansion he hoped to buy back on market

Danny Thain - who founded charity TWSPP - is looking to open "Scotland’s first mental health rehab centre".

By Chris Cromar
Straloch House Estate main house with grass and trees.
Straloch House Estate is back on the market after being under offer. Image: Galbraith.

A north-east fundraiser hoping to open a mental health retreat has been dealt a blow – as the property he hoped to buy is back up for sale.

Danny Thain from Fraserburgh was aiming to raise £3 million to open what he claims will be “Scotland’s first mental health rehab centre”.

He has previously publicly said he was working to raise funds to secure Straloch House Estate near Newmachar in Aberdeenshire, believing it’s idyllic location would be perfect.

Straloch House Estate from above, with the main house, grass and trees.
The estate has 240 acres of land. Image: Galbraith.

The 240-acre estate was put under off for six months to allow Mr Thain – who founded charity The World Suicide Prevention Project (TWSPP) – to raise funds for it.

As part of the agreement, a £30,000 non-refundable deposit was raised to put it on hold.

However, today property firm Galbraiths has advertised the property on the open market for £2.7m – with Mr Thain confirming he is now looking to rent another location after finance was pulled by an individual before the due date of last Wednesday.

‘No regrets’

He has “no regrets” pursuing Straloch House Estate and confirmed to The P&J that his goal is “still the same”, albeit “on a smaller scale”.

The four-storey Georgian mansion, which was built around 1780, has been laid out so that the east and west wings both have their own access and comes with a private chapel.

The house has 15 bedrooms, three formal reception rooms, a gym, billiard room (with its own) and a drawing and dining room.

Living room with furniture, TV and light.
One of the home’s reception rooms. Image: Galbraith.

As well as all this, there is also a “B” listed two-bedroom gatehouse in its grounds, which itself includes a loch and waterfall, as well as a two-acre “C” listed walled garden.

The Straloch Burn also runs through part of the estate, with the woodland on the property’s grounds extending to about 135 acres.

In August 2020, Straloch House Estate was advertised on the market for £2.95m.

Bedroom with bed and other furniture.
One of Straloch House’s 15 bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.

Galbraith’s Hannah Christiansen, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a historic mansion house in impeccable condition.

“Its secluded and private situation is of particular note, enabling the purchaser to gain maximum benefit from the wonderful grounds and policies, with meandering paths and bridges scattered throughout.

“This is an exceptionally beautiful property offering a wonderful rural lifestyle for those buyers looking to escape larger cities and have peace and space, yet only five miles from the airport at Aberdeen.”

Mr Thain, who slept rough on the streets of Aberdeen for 30 days last year, completed a near three-month 4,225-mile charity cycle round Britain in April.

He also confirmed that he is reducing his £3m fundraising target, but he does not know what to, as it is “too early” to say.

Regarding the orginal financial goal and purchase of Straloch House, Mr Thain added: “It was a big bold goal and some things are meant to be and some aren’t.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen letters on Castlegate.
Confirmed: Huge ABERDEEN letters can go on display in Union Terrace Gardens and at…
Plans for a new park either side of the Beach Boulevard include a pump track and playpark. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Beach Leisure Centre boarded up ahead of demolition as part of £150m masterplan
SSEN is rowing back on its plans to turn part of the picturesque Mearns countryside into an electrical substation. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN to 'explore' alternative sites for new Fiddes substation after community backlash
Pictured next to the former council depot is Turriff in Bloom treasurer Rose Logan and Chairman Ian Chapman with volunteers
Blooming marvellous! Green-fingered Turriff group take over former council depot
The pair had been kicked out of Drummonds on Belmont Street. Image: DC Thomson
Drunken reveller assaulted man after being thrown out of Drummonds
The Met Office said it will be a wet evening with spray and floods on roads, making journey times longer.
Heavy rain to hit Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands
John Lindsay was on bail during the trial. Image: DC Thomson
Peterhead man who raped sleeping wife in Portlethen home jailed for seven years
The P&J 275 Community Fund, bolsters our commitment to charities across the north and north-east.
The P&J 275 Community Fund: Celebrating & supporting local charities that empower our communities
Footdee was a firm favourite on Scott and Sue's Trains, Planes, Everything trip to Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
What do locals make of YouTuber's TripAdvisor-inspired whistle-stop tour of Aberdeen?
Post Thumbnail
The P&J 275 Charity Spotlight: Nominations open for local charities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray…