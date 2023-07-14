Blow for north-east mental health fundraiser as £2.7 million mansion he hoped to buy back on market

A north-east fundraiser hoping to open a mental health retreat has been dealt a blow – as the property he hoped to buy is back up for sale.

Danny Thain from Fraserburgh was aiming to raise £3 million to open what he claims will be “Scotland’s first mental health rehab centre”.

He has previously publicly said he was working to raise funds to secure Straloch House Estate near Newmachar in Aberdeenshire, believing it’s idyllic location would be perfect.

The 240-acre estate was put under off for six months to allow Mr Thain – who founded charity The World Suicide Prevention Project (TWSPP) – to raise funds for it.

As part of the agreement, a £30,000 non-refundable deposit was raised to put it on hold.

However, today property firm Galbraiths has advertised the property on the open market for £2.7m – with Mr Thain confirming he is now looking to rent another location after finance was pulled by an individual before the due date of last Wednesday.

‘No regrets’

He has “no regrets” pursuing Straloch House Estate and confirmed to The P&J that his goal is “still the same”, albeit “on a smaller scale”.

The four-storey Georgian mansion, which was built around 1780, has been laid out so that the east and west wings both have their own access and comes with a private chapel.

The house has 15 bedrooms, three formal reception rooms, a gym, billiard room (with its own) and a drawing and dining room.

As well as all this, there is also a “B” listed two-bedroom gatehouse in its grounds, which itself includes a loch and waterfall, as well as a two-acre “C” listed walled garden.

The Straloch Burn also runs through part of the estate, with the woodland on the property’s grounds extending to about 135 acres.

In August 2020, Straloch House Estate was advertised on the market for £2.95m.

Galbraith’s Hannah Christiansen, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a historic mansion house in impeccable condition.

“Its secluded and private situation is of particular note, enabling the purchaser to gain maximum benefit from the wonderful grounds and policies, with meandering paths and bridges scattered throughout.

“This is an exceptionally beautiful property offering a wonderful rural lifestyle for those buyers looking to escape larger cities and have peace and space, yet only five miles from the airport at Aberdeen.”

Mr Thain, who slept rough on the streets of Aberdeen for 30 days last year, completed a near three-month 4,225-mile charity cycle round Britain in April.

He also confirmed that he is reducing his £3m fundraising target, but he does not know what to, as it is “too early” to say.

Regarding the orginal financial goal and purchase of Straloch House, Mr Thain added: “It was a big bold goal and some things are meant to be and some aren’t.”