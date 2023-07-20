Aberdeen cleaning firm set to add 20 jobs as family business enters new markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen cleaning firm set to add 20 jobs as family business enters new markets

The secret to success and growth is "taking everything personally" and not being complacent say owners.

By Rob McLaren
Goldstar Cleaning Services owners Rachel and Scott Willox. Image: Goldstar Cleaning Services.
An Aberdeen cleaning business is set to add 20 staff after expanding into Tayside.

Run by husband and wife team Scott and Rachel Willox, Goldstar Cleaning Services has operated in Aberdeen for more than 40 years.

It counts more than 600 regular clients across construction, retail, leisure, hospitality, healthcare, education and domestic sectors.

Now it is planning to add to its workforce as it targets more work in the Tayside area.

The firm currently employs 170, but expects to add between 15 and 20 jobs in the coming year.

Growth of Goldstar Cleaning Services

It is currently working on four new construction sites in Dundee and one construction site in Blairgowrie.

Core staff for this business are based in Dundee, with operational support from Aberdeen.

This foothold is now enabling the business to target additional growth across Dundee and surrounding areas, across the commercial and domestic markets.

Mr Willox said demand for the firm’s services are at record levels.

He said: “We are seeing an upsurge in demand for our domestic services, as homeowners appreciate the value of our regular cleaning services, window cleaning, and garden maintenance teams.

Goldstar has more than 600 regular clients but is now looking to clean up in Tayside. Image: Goldstar Cleaning Services.

“We are also pleased to be achieving steady and sustained growth in our commercial business as we develop new partnerships and expand into Tayside.

“We plan to continue to extend our service range to offer a ‘one-stop-shop’ to meet our clients’ cleaning and maintenance needs.

“Aberdeen and the north of Scotland will always be our core area.

“But, as we continue to recruit and strengthen our team, we are increasingly well positioned to serve clients in Dundee and across Tayside.”

Investments and relationships

Goldstar spends hundreds of thousands of pounds each year investing back into the business.

This can be on recruitment, staff training, new vans and cleaning and gardening equipment.

The firm previously described Covid as the biggest challenge it faced in its history. The owners put scores of workers put on furlough as commercial sites closed.

Mr Willox said the experience underlined the importance of good relationships and service with customers.

“These past few years have shown us all how quickly livelihoods can change,” he said.

“We appreciate that the long-term success of our business is built on the strength of our client relationships and our ability to understand their needs and deliver on our promises.

“As a family business, we take everything personally. The pride in every job and the pressure to succeed is in our DNA. We will never be complacent or take any part of our business for granted.

“We look forward with great excitement as we move into a new era of growth and sustainability for Goldstar.”

