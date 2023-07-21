Probe continues six months after North Sea worker went missing

Investigations are continuing six months after a worker went missing from a North Sea oil rig.

The man, named by police as 50-year-old Jason Thomas, from Wales, went missing from Valaris 121, about 100 miles off Aberdeen – on January 22.

It is thought he fell through a hole in the decking of the rig.

The gap was discovered by Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspectors on the day of his disappearance.

Where is the investigation at on the missing North Sea worker?

HSE, which took over from the police as primary investigator in February, confirmed inquiries are ongoing.

Ultimately, it is down to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) to decide whether a prosecution is to be pursued.

COPFS told Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, it has yet to receive a report into the incident.

It added: “Senior prosecutors are working with enforcing authorities, providing advice and guidance, on the ongoing investigation.”

An HSE spokesperson said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances around Jason Thomas’ disappearance and are liaising with the relevant authorities.

“We’ve issued an improvement notice and safety alert. We are in contact with Jason’s family, with whom our thoughts remain.”

HSE and the police have previously described it as a missing persons investigation.

What steps have been taken so far?

On March 22, two months after Mr Thomas’ disappearance, HSE published a notice confirming the discovery of a hole in the deck of Valaris 121.

A day later, the health and safety agency issued a “safety alert” to all North Sea oil and gas and offshore wind operators to check vessels for sections of polymer floor gratings which could be dislodged.

Who is the missing worker?

No details have been disclosed about Mr Thomas beyond his age, employer and that he is from Wales.

A Valaris spokesperson said: “We continue to mourn the loss of our long-serving employee, Jason Thomas, and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.”

Where is the rig now?

Valaris 121 was being towed to Dundee when Mr Thomas went missing.

It left the city earlier this month for work with Petrofac in the North Sea.

Timeline