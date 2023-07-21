Probe continues six months after North Sea worker went missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Probe continues six months after North Sea worker went missing

Health and Safety Executive still looking at all the circumstances.

By Allister Thomas
Valaris 121 arriving in Dundee.
Valaris 121 arriving in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

Investigations are continuing six months after a worker went missing from a North Sea oil rig.

The man, named by police as 50-year-old Jason Thomas, from Wales, went missing from Valaris 121, about 100 miles off Aberdeen – on January 22.

It is thought he fell through a hole in the decking of the rig.

The gap was discovered by Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspectors on the day of his disappearance.

Where is the investigation at on the missing North Sea worker?

HSE, which took over from the police as primary investigator in February, confirmed inquiries are ongoing.

Ultimately, it is down to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) to decide whether a prosecution is to be pursued.

COPFS told Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, it has yet to receive a report into the incident.

It added: “Senior prosecutors are working with enforcing authorities, providing advice and guidance, on the ongoing investigation.”

An HSE spokesperson said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances around Jason Thomas’ disappearance and are liaising with the relevant authorities.

“We’ve issued an improvement notice and safety alert. We are in contact with Jason’s family, with whom our thoughts remain.”

HSE and the police have previously described it as a missing persons investigation.

What steps have been taken so far?

On March 22, two months after Mr Thomas’ disappearance, HSE published a notice confirming the discovery of a hole in the deck of Valaris 121.

A day later, the health and safety agency issued a “safety alert” to all North Sea oil and gas and offshore wind operators to check vessels for sections of polymer floor gratings which could be dislodged.

Who is the missing worker?

No details have been disclosed about Mr Thomas beyond his age, employer and that he is from Wales.

A Valaris spokesperson said: “We continue to mourn the loss of our long-serving employee, Jason Thomas, and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.”

Where is the rig now?

Valaris 121 was being towed to Dundee when Mr Thomas went missing.

It left the city earlier this month for work with Petrofac in the North Sea.

Timeline

  • January 22: Worker goes missing on Valaris 121
  • January 25: Police board rig in Dundee
  • January 31: Worker named by police as Jason Thomas
  • February 21: HSE takes over investigation, police confirm no suspicious circumstances
  • March 22: HSE confirms hole in deck was discovered on rig
  • March 23: Safety alert issued to North Sea operators by HSE
  • July 4: Valaris 121 leaves Dundee

