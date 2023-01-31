Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who went missing from a North Sea oil rig has been named by police while investigations continue.

A major search was launched for offshore worker, Jason Thomas from Wales, after he was suspected to have fallen into the sea from a rig on January 22.

Following reports he had fallen off the Valaris 121 platform at around 9pm, while it was about 100 miles south-east of Aberdeen, coastguard teams worked through the night to locate Mr Thomas.

A rescue helicopter from Inverness and another two coastguard boats assisted police with the search.

The operation was stood down at about 7am the next morning. It was reported the rig was being towed at the time of the incident.

Investigations remain ongoing

Police boarded the rig on Sunday, seven days after the inicident, to carry out inquiries on the platform.

Officers are working with partner agencies to gather information to help establish the circumstances leading up to Mr Thomas being reported missing.

They say investigations remain ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “Officers in North East Division are continuing to carry out inquiries after a 50-year-old man was reported missing from an oil rig in the North Sea on Sunday, 22 January.

“Around 9.20pm, officers received a report that Jason Thomas, from Wales, was missing from the rig which was under tow.

“Officers liaised with a number of partner agencies including the rig’s operator and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency during their searches, which were later stood down.

“Officers were able to board the rig on Sunday, January 29 to carry out inquiries.

“They are liaising with partner agencies including the Health and Safety Executive, and the rig operator, to gather any information that may assist them in establishing the circumstances leading up to Jason being reported missing.”