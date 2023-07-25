Fraserburgh pub to pull its last pint as a Wetherspoons following sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh pub to pull its last pint as a Wetherspoons following sale

The well-known bar had been up for sale since last year.

By Kelly Wilson
The Saltoun Inn in Fraserburgh
Saltoun Inn in Fraserburgh is no longer a JD Wetherspoons pub. Image: JD Wetherspoons

The Saltoun Inn in Fraserburgh will serve its last pint as a JD Wetherspoon pub this Sunday following its sale.

The popular bar was put on the market in October last year and has now been sold to new owners.

It is understood to have been taken over by a Scottish pub and hotel chain with the value of the sale not known.

The Saltoun Inn also serves as a hotel with 11 rooms and a beer garden for up to 60 customers.

Disappointment at the decision

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “I can confirm that The Saltoun Inn pub in Saltoun Square, Fraserburgh, has been sold to new owners.

“The pub will continue to operate as a Wetherspoon until midnight on Sunday 30 July.

“The majority of the pub’s staff will transfer to the new owner and anyone not transferring will remain with Wetherspoon.”

Wetherspoons previously said the bar was put up for sale due to “commercial reasons”.

Saltoun Inn will soon be under new management. Image: JD Wetherspoon

The Saltoun Inn area manager Alan Harrison said: “We would like to thank our wonderful staff and customers for their service and custom at the pub.

“We appreciate that they will be disappointed with the decision, but Wetherspoon does, on occasion close pubs and this is the case here.”

Saltoun Inn history

The Saltoun Inn pub and hotel is in a three-storey, grade B listed building that was built in 1801. It was part of the transformation of Saltoun Square, previously called Kirk Green, into a classical town centre.

The inn was funded by the gentlemen’s club, Gardeners’ Friendly Society of Fraserburgh, to become the focal point of local trade and commerce.

It was built by local mason Alexander Morrice in 1801 who incorporated fabric of the Fraser’s Town House which previously stood in the site.

Mr Morrice designed several buildings in Saltoun Square where regular large meetings were held, including religious assemblies of more than 1,000 people.

The site was named the Saltoun Arms Hotel until 2006 and was then refurbished by Wetherspoon who opened the pub and hotel in August 2014.

The pub has on display moments from the town’s history, including historical photographs of John Ross, a fierce opponent of slavery, and RNLI crew members who lost their lives on the job.

