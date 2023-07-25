Fraserburgh pub to pull its last pint as a Wetherspoons following sale

The Saltoun Inn in Fraserburgh will serve its last pint as a JD Wetherspoon pub this Sunday following its sale.

The popular bar was put on the market in October last year and has now been sold to new owners.

It is understood to have been taken over by a Scottish pub and hotel chain with the value of the sale not known.

The Saltoun Inn also serves as a hotel with 11 rooms and a beer garden for up to 60 customers.

Disappointment at the decision

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “I can confirm that The Saltoun Inn pub in Saltoun Square, Fraserburgh, has been sold to new owners.

“The pub will continue to operate as a Wetherspoon until midnight on Sunday 30 July.

“The majority of the pub’s staff will transfer to the new owner and anyone not transferring will remain with Wetherspoon.”

Wetherspoons previously said the bar was put up for sale due to “commercial reasons”.

The Saltoun Inn area manager Alan Harrison said: “We would like to thank our wonderful staff and customers for their service and custom at the pub.

“We appreciate that they will be disappointed with the decision, but Wetherspoon does, on occasion close pubs and this is the case here.”

Saltoun Inn history

The Saltoun Inn pub and hotel is in a three-storey, grade B listed building that was built in 1801. It was part of the transformation of Saltoun Square, previously called Kirk Green, into a classical town centre.

The inn was funded by the gentlemen’s club, Gardeners’ Friendly Society of Fraserburgh, to become the focal point of local trade and commerce.

It was built by local mason Alexander Morrice in 1801 who incorporated fabric of the Fraser’s Town House which previously stood in the site.

Mr Morrice designed several buildings in Saltoun Square where regular large meetings were held, including religious assemblies of more than 1,000 people.

The site was named the Saltoun Arms Hotel until 2006 and was then refurbished by Wetherspoon who opened the pub and hotel in August 2014.

The pub has on display moments from the town’s history, including historical photographs of John Ross, a fierce opponent of slavery, and RNLI crew members who lost their lives on the job.