Home Business

Well-known Fraserburgh pub saved from closure

Owner JD Wetherspoon put the pub, which also serves as a hotel with 11 rooms, up for sale citing "commercial reasons".

By Kelly Wilson
Saltoun Inn is under offer. Image: JD Wetherspoon
Saltoun Inn is under offer. Image: JD Wetherspoon

A potential buyer for The Saltoun Inn in Fraserburgh has been found.

The popular pub is under offer, after going on the market in October last year.

Owner JD Wetherspoon put it up for sale citing “commercial reasons”.

But today Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon confirmed an offer has been made for the premises.

The Saltoun Inn also serves as a hotel with 11 rooms and a beer garden for up to 60 customers.

The Saltoun Inn beer garden. Image: JD Wetherspoon

It was being marketed by Savills with price on application.

The removal of the threat of closure comes after the firm, which has 827 pubs across the UK, revealed it was selling another 22 pubs.

Wetherspoons said it was happening as part of an estate overhaul having already got rid of 28 so far this year.

However, no other premises across the north and north-east are under threat.

History of The Saltoun Inn

The Saltoun Inn pub and hotel is in a three-storey, grade B listed building that was built in 1801. It was part of the transformation of Saltoun Square, previously called Kirk Green, into a classical town centre.

The inn was funded by the gentlemen’s club, Gardeners’ Friendly Society of Fraserburgh, to become the focal point of local trade and commerce.

It was built by local mason Alexander Morrice in 1801 who incorporated fabric of the Fraser’s Town House which previously stood in the site.

Mr Morrice designed several buildings in Saltoun Square where regular large meetings were held, including religious assemblies of more than 1,000 people.

The site was named the Saltoun Arms Hotel until 2006 and was then refurbished by Wetherspoon who opened the pub and hotel in August 2014.

The pub has on display moments from the town’s history, including historical photographs of John Ross, a fierce opponent of slavery, and RNLI crew members who lost their lives on the job.

