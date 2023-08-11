First look inside Seasalt Cornwall in Aberdeen’s Union Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look inside Seasalt Cornwall in Aberdeen’s Union Square

The "next generation" shop opens tomorrow - but we've had a preview of what's in store for customers.

By Kelly Wilson
Seasalt Cornwall clothing store opens in Union Square tomorrow. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Seasalt Cornwall clothing store opens in Union Square tomorrow. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Seasalt Cornwall in Aberdeen’s Union Square is just a day away from opening its new premises and we’ve had a sneak preview.

Specialising in womenswear, Seasalt Cornwall describes itself as making “beautiful quality clothing and accessories woven with stories of Cornwall”.

Eleven jobs have been created with the opening of their store tomorrow.

It is best known for its floral dresses, colourful blouses and waterproof jackets.

The first 30 people in the queue for the shop opening will receive a gift box.

Take a look around Seasalt Cornwall Aberdeen store

The brand is known for its vibrant designs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Customers can browse through rails of clothing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A sale section is available. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A range of jewellery is on display and available to buy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A bright window display greets customers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dresses, blouses and trousers are all available.  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Abi Jotner, retail development manager, getting the store ready for opening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Seasalt Cornwall is known for its bold prints. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
There’s also a selection of some homeware goods. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Seasalt Cornwall has more than 60 stores in the UK, including Scottish stores in St Andrews and Edinburgh. Seasalt Cornwall also began selling clothes through Marks & Spencer two years ago.

Seaslt Cornwall ‘a welcoming environment’

Abi Jotner, Seasalt Cornwall retail development manager, said: “Located in Union Square, our new shop is an inviting and stylish space that embodies the essence of our Seasalt brand.

“Our store design provides a welcoming environment where customers can immerse themselves in the Seasalt experience

“The launch day tomorrow promises a day of excitement and celebration.

“Customers visiting our Aberdeen shop will be treated to exclusive opening day offers, special discounts, and treats, making it an event not to be missed.”

