First look inside Seasalt Cornwall in Aberdeen’s Union Square

Seasalt Cornwall in Aberdeen’s Union Square is just a day away from opening its new premises and we’ve had a sneak preview.

Specialising in womenswear, Seasalt Cornwall describes itself as making “beautiful quality clothing and accessories woven with stories of Cornwall”.

Eleven jobs have been created with the opening of their store tomorrow.

It is best known for its floral dresses, colourful blouses and waterproof jackets.

The first 30 people in the queue for the shop opening will receive a gift box.

Take a look around Seasalt Cornwall Aberdeen store

Seasalt Cornwall has more than 60 stores in the UK, including Scottish stores in St Andrews and Edinburgh. Seasalt Cornwall also began selling clothes through Marks & Spencer two years ago.

Seaslt Cornwall ‘a welcoming environment’

Abi Jotner, Seasalt Cornwall retail development manager, said: “Located in Union Square, our new shop is an inviting and stylish space that embodies the essence of our Seasalt brand.

“Our store design provides a welcoming environment where customers can immerse themselves in the Seasalt experience

“The launch day tomorrow promises a day of excitement and celebration.

“Customers visiting our Aberdeen shop will be treated to exclusive opening day offers, special discounts, and treats, making it an event not to be missed.”