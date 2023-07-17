Free gifts for customers as Seasalt Cornwall confirms Aberdeen opening date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Free gifts for customers as Seasalt Cornwall confirms Aberdeen opening date

The clothing company, known for its floral dresses, colourful blouses and waterproof jackets, will create 11 jobs in its "next generation" city store.

By Rob McLaren
A Seasalt Cornwall model. Image:Seasalt Cornwall
A Seasalt Cornwall model. Image:Seasalt Cornwall

Seasalt Cornwall has confirmed the opening date for its Aberdeen store as it promised free gifts for its first customers.

The Press and Journal revealed last week that the womenswear firm will move into the former Tommy Hilfiger unit at Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre.

Now the clothing company has confirmed it will open its Aberdeen shop on Saturday August 12 at 9am.

The new shop, its third in Scotland after St Andrews and Edinburgh, will create 11 jobs.

Seasalt Aberdeen’s ‘next generation’ design and free gifts

Inspired by Cornwall’s wild landscape and vibrant artistic culture, Seasalt’s team of in-house designers and artists design all collections from their studios overlooking Falmouth Bay.

It is best known for its floral dresses, colourful blouses and waterproof jackets and started selling through Marks & Spencer two years ago.

Seasalt Cornawall is opening in the Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen. Image: Seasalt Cornwall.

The company said its expansion to the Granite City is an “exciting milestone” for the company.

It said the Aberdeen shop represents a “next generation retail design”. Materials have been selected with the purpose of improving its sustainable credentials and reducing its carbon footprint.

The first 30 people in the queue for the shop opening will receive a gift box.

Seasalt attracted to ‘vibrant’ Aberdeen

Seasalt prides itself on creating clothing and accessories that are made to last. It uses  durable natural fabrics like organic cotton, merino wool, bamboo-derived viscose and linen.

The clothing range offers a diverse choice of fits, including plus, tall and petite.

Richie Edwards, director of retail, said he hopes the Aberdeen shop will bring the brand to a wider audience.

He said: “We are delighted to open a new store in Aberdeen and share our clothing and accessories collection.

“We believe that our unique designs and commitment to sustainability will resonate with the people of Aberdeen.

“We look forward to welcoming both new and existing customers to our store and becoming part of this vibrant community.”

