Free gifts for customers as Seasalt Cornwall confirms Aberdeen opening date

Seasalt Cornwall has confirmed the opening date for its Aberdeen store as it promised free gifts for its first customers.

The Press and Journal revealed last week that the womenswear firm will move into the former Tommy Hilfiger unit at Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping centre.

Now the clothing company has confirmed it will open its Aberdeen shop on Saturday August 12 at 9am.

The new shop, its third in Scotland after St Andrews and Edinburgh, will create 11 jobs.

Seasalt Aberdeen’s ‘next generation’ design and free gifts

Inspired by Cornwall’s wild landscape and vibrant artistic culture, Seasalt’s team of in-house designers and artists design all collections from their studios overlooking Falmouth Bay.

It is best known for its floral dresses, colourful blouses and waterproof jackets and started selling through Marks & Spencer two years ago.

The company said its expansion to the Granite City is an “exciting milestone” for the company.

It said the Aberdeen shop represents a “next generation retail design”. Materials have been selected with the purpose of improving its sustainable credentials and reducing its carbon footprint.

The first 30 people in the queue for the shop opening will receive a gift box.

Seasalt attracted to ‘vibrant’ Aberdeen

Seasalt prides itself on creating clothing and accessories that are made to last. It uses durable natural fabrics like organic cotton, merino wool, bamboo-derived viscose and linen.

The clothing range offers a diverse choice of fits, including plus, tall and petite.

Richie Edwards, director of retail, said he hopes the Aberdeen shop will bring the brand to a wider audience.

He said: “We are delighted to open a new store in Aberdeen and share our clothing and accessories collection.

“We believe that our unique designs and commitment to sustainability will resonate with the people of Aberdeen.

“We look forward to welcoming both new and existing customers to our store and becoming part of this vibrant community.”