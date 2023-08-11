11 great spots for camping – including Deeside Holiday Park and Applecross Campsite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 great spots for camping – including Deeside Holiday Park and Applecross Campsite

You'll be one happy camper after visiting these spots.

By Jenna Scott
Reconnect with nature as we approach autumn. Image: Shutterstock.
Reconnect with nature as we approach autumn. Image: Shutterstock.

Embrace your inner adventurer and explore the glorious countryside of Aberdeenshire and further afield into the Highlands. There are plenty of places for camping – or glamping if you’d prefer!

Deeside Holiday Park

Deeside Deli
Visit the Deeside Deli for a bite. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The award-winning Deeside Holiday Park offers a wide range of services and facilities from caravan holiday homes and lodges, to the perfect spot to pitch up your own equipment, such as caravans, motorhomes or tents.

Visitors can choose to glamp up their adventure by booking into one of the venue’s glamping pods – hot tubs are also available for anyone searching for the ultimate relaxation vacation.

Enquiries can be made online or through 01250 878123.

Ballater Caravan Park

Loch Muick
Visit Loch Muick during your stay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Visitors can choose from camping to riding their motorhome into the Ballater Caravan Park. The campsite, located in the heart of Deeside, offers 10 grass tent pitches, 13 serviced touring stances, and 35 hard touring stances with showering and dishwashing facilities also provided.

And the town centre is just half a mile away so guests are always within walking distance to local venues and activities such as a golf course and shops with all the essentials they’ll need.

Enquiries can be made online or through 01339 755727.

Lodgehill Campsite

Portsoy Ice Cream shop
Grab a bite at the Portsoy Ice Cream shop whilst exploring. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

For just £20 per pitch guests can enjoy a night at Lodgehill Campsite out in Banff. This is very much a back-to-basics campsite, meaning there’s no electricity to keep you up all night and encourages you to reconnect with nature by offering an escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

The dog-friendly site operates with solar/gas showers, a drinking water tap point and a recycling station. Guests can venture around Banff and beyond, or relax at the site with a bag of marshmallows waiting to be toasted.

Enquiries can be made to lodgehillcampsite@gmail.com.

Howe of Torbeg

Glamping pods
Glamping pods are all the rage these days. Image: Shutterstock.

Unwind inside one of the gorgeous glamping pods available at this countryside venue in the heart of Royal Deeside.

There is easy access to several walking trails, surrounded by farm and woodlands, and is just five miles from Ballater, where visitors can stock up on essentials before their weekend getaway.

Howe of Torberg also offers a stargazing package for guests to take in the stunning night sky. Book online to secure a spot.

Greenwood Loch Holiday Park and Activity Centre

Try your hand at kayaking. Image: Shutterstock.

At Greenwood Loch Holiday Park, visitors can take their pick from holiday home hires, from £50 per night, to pet-friendly tourers and motorhomes, from £24 per night.

The venue has a selection of on-site, and free, activities to take part in too, such as off-roading, kayaking, pedalos, an archaeological adventure, archery and many more.

For more information, contact: activities@greenwoodloch.com, or +4401888551207.

Aden Caravan and Camping

Rent an e-bike to explore the local area. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

This award-winning campsite has up to 21 touring pitches as well as 10 camping pitches to get set up. Children are welcome to spend their afternoons exploring the on-site play area, or visiting the the small ice cream shop near reception.

Visitors can also book one of their four e-bikes available on hire to venture out on a cycle either solo or with the family close behind – guests must be 14 and over to ride the electric bike, but families can bring their own bikes.

Applecross Campsite

Applecross Campsite has space for sixty units of tents, motorhomes and caravans, with 10 pitches and nine electric and water points. The site has a fantastic viewpoint looking out towards the islands of Raasay, Rhona and the Black Cuillins of Skye.

Whilst there are also camping huts available to book, there is no kitchen on-site so visitors are expected to bring all essential items and equipment along with them.

Bookings can be made online or via 01520 744268.

Firbank Park

Pass Balmoral Castle on your way to your home for the weekend. Image: DCT Media.

Firbank Park is ideal for a short getaway out in the country. The venue is just a 20 minute drive from Balmoral Castle and there is more than enough to explore around the area with the Dinnet Wood running behind the site – lots of wildlife can be spotted here.

The River Dee is also nearby, where visitors are welcome to fish, or they can visit Glen Tanar Estate for horse riding. Visitors are permitted to bring barbecues to the site and can pick up supplies from nearby shops.

To make a booking, contact 07708700849.

Upper Crawton Park

Start hiking along the trails. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Upper Crawton Park is located within walking distance of Dunnottar Castle and the RSPB Fowlsheugh Nature Reserve and has five pitches available to choose from. The space welcomes pets on-site and has a play area for youngsters to burn energy during the day before settling down to a bite to eat or exploring the local area.

Contact 07534 672209 for more information.

Boutique Farm Bothies

Farmer James Foad from Boutique Farm Bothies has welcomed countless guests in his bothies. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Reconnect with nature at these wonderful glamping pods that encourage visitors to bring the outside in. Each bothy is full of treasures to ensure guests have an unforgettable stay as they tap into the agricultural history of the site itself.

For more information, visit their website.

Ythan Valley Campsite

Located in a daisy meadow, the Ythan Valley Campsite, once awarded the Best Holiday Accommodation in the north of Scotland, is a lovely spot to spend the weekend – and there aren’t any midges, so that’s a bonus.

And those looking for a secluded place to unwind can book into one of the Hideaway Pitches, which come with their own pathway through the meadows where you’ll find plenty of butterflies and birds for some company.

To make an enquiry, contact 01358761400.

