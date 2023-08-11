11 great spots for camping – including Deeside Holiday Park and Applecross Campsite

Embrace your inner adventurer and explore the glorious countryside of Aberdeenshire and further afield into the Highlands. There are plenty of places for camping – or glamping if you’d prefer!

Deeside Holiday Park

The award-winning Deeside Holiday Park offers a wide range of services and facilities from caravan holiday homes and lodges, to the perfect spot to pitch up your own equipment, such as caravans, motorhomes or tents.

Visitors can choose to glamp up their adventure by booking into one of the venue’s glamping pods – hot tubs are also available for anyone searching for the ultimate relaxation vacation.

Enquiries can be made online or through 01250 878123.

Ballater Caravan Park

Visitors can choose from camping to riding their motorhome into the Ballater Caravan Park. The campsite, located in the heart of Deeside, offers 10 grass tent pitches, 13 serviced touring stances, and 35 hard touring stances with showering and dishwashing facilities also provided.

And the town centre is just half a mile away so guests are always within walking distance to local venues and activities such as a golf course and shops with all the essentials they’ll need.

Enquiries can be made online or through 01339 755727.

Lodgehill Campsite

For just £20 per pitch guests can enjoy a night at Lodgehill Campsite out in Banff. This is very much a back-to-basics campsite, meaning there’s no electricity to keep you up all night and encourages you to reconnect with nature by offering an escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

The dog-friendly site operates with solar/gas showers, a drinking water tap point and a recycling station. Guests can venture around Banff and beyond, or relax at the site with a bag of marshmallows waiting to be toasted.

Enquiries can be made to lodgehillcampsite@gmail.com.

Howe of Torbeg

Unwind inside one of the gorgeous glamping pods available at this countryside venue in the heart of Royal Deeside.

There is easy access to several walking trails, surrounded by farm and woodlands, and is just five miles from Ballater, where visitors can stock up on essentials before their weekend getaway.

Howe of Torberg also offers a stargazing package for guests to take in the stunning night sky. Book online to secure a spot.

Greenwood Loch Holiday Park and Activity Centre

At Greenwood Loch Holiday Park, visitors can take their pick from holiday home hires, from £50 per night, to pet-friendly tourers and motorhomes, from £24 per night.

The venue has a selection of on-site, and free, activities to take part in too, such as off-roading, kayaking, pedalos, an archaeological adventure, archery and many more.

For more information, contact: activities@greenwoodloch.com, or +4401888551207.

Aden Caravan and Camping

This award-winning campsite has up to 21 touring pitches as well as 10 camping pitches to get set up. Children are welcome to spend their afternoons exploring the on-site play area, or visiting the the small ice cream shop near reception.

Visitors can also book one of their four e-bikes available on hire to venture out on a cycle either solo or with the family close behind – guests must be 14 and over to ride the electric bike, but families can bring their own bikes.

Applecross Campsite

Applecross Campsite has space for sixty units of tents, motorhomes and caravans, with 10 pitches and nine electric and water points. The site has a fantastic viewpoint looking out towards the islands of Raasay, Rhona and the Black Cuillins of Skye.

Whilst there are also camping huts available to book, there is no kitchen on-site so visitors are expected to bring all essential items and equipment along with them.

Bookings can be made online or via 01520 744268.

Firbank Park

Firbank Park is ideal for a short getaway out in the country. The venue is just a 20 minute drive from Balmoral Castle and there is more than enough to explore around the area with the Dinnet Wood running behind the site – lots of wildlife can be spotted here.

The River Dee is also nearby, where visitors are welcome to fish, or they can visit Glen Tanar Estate for horse riding. Visitors are permitted to bring barbecues to the site and can pick up supplies from nearby shops.

To make a booking, contact 07708700849.

Upper Crawton Park

Upper Crawton Park is located within walking distance of Dunnottar Castle and the RSPB Fowlsheugh Nature Reserve and has five pitches available to choose from. The space welcomes pets on-site and has a play area for youngsters to burn energy during the day before settling down to a bite to eat or exploring the local area.

Contact 07534 672209 for more information.

Boutique Farm Bothies

Reconnect with nature at these wonderful glamping pods that encourage visitors to bring the outside in. Each bothy is full of treasures to ensure guests have an unforgettable stay as they tap into the agricultural history of the site itself.

For more information, visit their website.

Ythan Valley Campsite

Located in a daisy meadow, the Ythan Valley Campsite, once awarded the Best Holiday Accommodation in the north of Scotland, is a lovely spot to spend the weekend – and there aren’t any midges, so that’s a bonus.

And those looking for a secluded place to unwind can book into one of the Hideaway Pitches, which come with their own pathway through the meadows where you’ll find plenty of butterflies and birds for some company.

To make an enquiry, contact 01358761400.