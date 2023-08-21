Aberdeen student accommodation saved as new buyer found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen student accommodation saved as new buyer found

Administrators have managed to find a new buyer for the city centre block of flats.

By Kelly Wilson
Highgate student accommodation has been bought out of administration. Image RSM UK
A new buyer has been found for Aberdeen city centre student accommodation.

The future of Highgate, based in Fraser Street, was thrown into doubt when owners Alpha Homes (Leicester) Limited plunged into administration.

Paul Dounis and Gareth Harris of RSM Restructuring Advisory were appointed joint administrators in December 2021.

Now, after almost two years of uncertainty, the property, consisting of 30 bedrooms, has been bought by AP Apartments Limited, a provider of serviced accommodation across the UK.

The value of the sale is undisclosed.

Unpaid rent one of the factors which led to administration

The decision to appoint administrators was made by a group of investors in the Highgate development, following a build-up of unpaid rent due under various lease agreements..

During the administration, the company continued to trade, with student tenants in place.

It had no registered employees.

The proceeds of the sale were distributed to the joint owners and investors following settlement, while ensuring continuity of service for its residents.

Mr Dounis said: “Facilitating the sale of Alpha Homes (Leicester) Limited has been a complex process, and we wanted to ensure minimal disruption to the residents and their living situation.

“I am pleased that we have agreed a sale between investors and AP Apartments Limited, securing the future of the site as a student accommodation provider.”

Refurbish the student accommodation

Asaad Tariq from AP Apartments said the aim was to turn the property into “top-tier student accommodation”.

He said: “Following the completion of the intricate transaction, our current focus has now shifted to the undertaking of refurbishing and elevating the complex, with the goal of turning it into top-tier student accommodation that not only reflects positively on Aberdeen but also bolsters the local economy.

“The journey ahead for AP Apartments involves acquiring comparable buildings or parcels of land promptly, as we are eager to expand our brand across Scotland.”

