Commercial property: Aberdeen student halls sold in £33m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Commercial property: Aberdeen student halls sold in £33m deal

By Keith Findlay
September 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 8:33 am
The new owner is planning a rolling refurbishment programme.
The new owner is planning a rolling refurbishment programme.

Six student accommodation sites in Aberdeen have changed hands in a £33 million deal.

Unite Students, the UK’s leading owner, manager and developer of student accommodation, has sold them to an investment fund managed by Clearbell Capital, in partnership with specialist property consultancy Iceni Property Asset Management (Ipam).

The six halls – Farmers Hall Lodge, Linksfield House, St Peter House, Old Fire Station, King Street Exchange and Don Street House – comprise accommodation for more than 1,000 Aberdeen University students in total.

Firm focused on more ‘efficient’ assets

Unite described the deal as an exit from “several smaller and less operationally efficient assets”.

The company still operates two nearby properties boasting a total of 911 student beds.

Its latest disposals take the total value of sales across Unite’s UK-wide portfolio this year to £339m.

One of the student halls sold by Unite.

Nick Hayes, group property director, Unite Students, said: “This disposal of six small and less operationally efficient assets further enhances our alignment to the strongest markets where demand is highest.

“The proceeds will be used to help enhance our existing portfolio and to deliver on our record £1 billion secured development pipeline.”

The six Aberdeen halls are now part of Clearbell’s Every Student brand.

Another of the sites acquired by Clearbell.

Rob Mills, partner, Clearbell, said: “As the number of young people attending university continue to increase yearly, we want to help students access well-priced and high-quality accommodation, where they have the chance not only to enjoy their university experience but also to have the opportunity to be part of a community in a culturally rich and diverse city like Aberdeen.”

Under new ownership.

Ipam founding director and chief executive Matthew McAdden said: “These assets are well located and of good quality.

“They are all priced at levels that ensure we can deliver on our brand promise of ‘quality living at affordable prices’.”

Clearbell manages capital from investors around the world, including pension funds, fund of funds and not-for-profit investors.

RGU students to receive 20 free rental rooms after donation

Lismore predicts investment market bounce for Aberdeen

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

The shaded area is a half-acre development site near Stonehaven harbour on the market.
Commercial property: Can north-east buck UK recession?
1
Will Port of Aberdeen become part of one of the new Scottish green freeports?
Make us a green freeport - north-east plea to new PM
Martin Tang is considering reopening his business after the government moved to help firms with their energy bills.
Aberdeen takeaway may reopen after energy bill package for firms
1
Energy bill.
'It's not enough': North businesses react to government energy help
0
Shetland's sustainable brown crab fishery is in the spotlight.
Videos: Shetlanders star in new campaign to promote responsible fishing
1
FirsGroup announced the sale of its North American businesses, including Greyhound, last year.
Aberdeen-based FirstGroup suffers share price fall after Greyhound property deal
1
To go with story by Laura Coventry. VisitAberdeenshire MADOI Picture shows; Aberdeenshire. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by VisitAberdeenshire/DCT Date; Unknown; c5d77457-12f7-4ad5-b84e-332ccbd4afd9 Dunnottar castle, near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire
Aberdeen ready to host 'coup' tourism event
0
Post Thumbnail
£100m deals for north-east firm KCA Deutag
1
Nutritionist Wendy Urwin.
Diet 'revelation' was catalyst for Highland woman's new business
1
Ghana Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh will be in Aberdeen to promote trade opportunities.
Ghana's energy minister to promote oil and gas opportunities for north-east firms
1

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks