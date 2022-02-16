North-east fishing village to lose Post Office and shop to make way for new takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east fishing village to lose Post Office and shop to make way for new takeaway

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
February 16, 2022, 12:28 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 12:29 pm
Locator of Gourdon village. Pic by....Chris Sumner
Locator of Gourdon village. Pic by....Chris Sumner

A north-east fishing village is to be stripped of its only shop and Post Office to make way for a Chinese takeaway.

A number of Gourdon residents had opposed the plans claiming it would be a “horrendous loss for the community”

But members of the Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee backed the proposals to change the use of the shop on Brae Road into a hot food takeaway.

The decision to replace the store now means Gourdon residents will have to travel to nearby Inverbervie to buy any essential shopping items.

Before the meeting the council received eight objections to the plans from local residents.

Concerns raised over loss of facilities

They raised concerns about the loss of the shop and Post Office facilities, road safety, lack of parking and the impact on neighbouring properties.

In their objection one resident said: “The village needs a shop and Post Office, losing this will be a horrendous loss for the community and will negatively impact the residents of Gourdon.”

Meanwhile another resident said: “Gourdon is home to many elderly residents who rely on both the shop and Post Office for their daily needs.”

But local authority planners recommended the development be granted permission as it met planning policy.

They said it would not have any adverse impact on amenity as conditions were in place to control noise and odour.

Community ‘split in half’ over the decision

Councillor George Carr said: “From the community point of view, I think they’re just very disappointed to be losing a shop.

“The Community Council has done quite a bit of consultation around Gourdon itself and it seems to be that the community is split, half are in favour of a new hot takeaway outlet and the other half are disappointed to see a shop go.”

However, Mr Carr said the application met council policy and moved for the plan to be approved.

Fellow councillor Jeff Hutchison agreed and added: “It’s very sad to see the village shop go and the Post Office disappear but on balance, the planning officers have got it right.”

The new takeaway is expected to be open from 11am to 11pm seven days a week.

Under the plans the existing Post Office counter will be removed to form an office while the retail space will be transformed to feature a kitchen, serving area and waiting room.

A flue and fan will be installed on the roof of the building for the kitchen extraction system.

