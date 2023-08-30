London agency pitches ‘OilyFans’ social media attack on oil and gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London agency pitches ‘OilyFans’ social media attack on oil and gas

Offshore industry chiefs have warned the idea will feel like a 'cheap dig" to North Sea workers.

By Allister Thomas
Pressure group Global Witness previously put up billboards in London showing a shirtless Bernard Looney, chief executive of BP, and attacking his pay award. Image: Global Witness
Pressure group Global Witness previously put up billboards in London showing a shirtless Bernard Looney, chief executive of BP, and attacking his pay award. Image: Global Witness

A London agency has created an “OilyFans” social media marketing campaign against the oil and gas industry.

Don’t Panic London pitched its ideas, including deepfakes of oil bosses, a website, stunt film posters, and even an awards ceremony, to pressure group Global Witness.

The agency’s bill for its proposed attack on the fossil fuel industry and potential new projects in the North Sea totals £67,500.

It comes after a Global Witness stunt in London in July, when a huge billboard advertising adult website OnlyFans was replaced by one showing a deepfake image of BP boss Bernard Looney.

‘Attention-grabbing tactical intervention’

Don’t Panic says its proposals are the “ideal jumping off point for an attention-grabbing tactical intervention”.

According to Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, discussions with Global Witness are at a preliminary stage and there is no decision yet on the campaign going forward.

Industry trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said the campaign would “feel like a cheap dig to the 200,000 people whose jobs are supported by the offshore energy industry”.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) said public opinion “sits full square behind new North Sea licences”.

oilyfans
Global Witnes repurposed billboards previously used to advertise OnlyFans.

Don’t Panic is founded by  film maker Joe Wade, who co-created Bafta-winning series The Revolution Will Be Televised and recently produced the film Everything is Not Awesome for Greenpeace, targeting Lego’s work with Shell.

The firm also collaborated with street artist Banksy on the Forgive Us Our Trespassing poster packs in the UK in 2010.

‘Ironic brandalism’

According to Don’t Panic, its new campaign proposals would see “OilyFans” become an “ironic fan club for the fossil fuel companies and their defenders”.

The agency also described it as a “sort of Just Start Oil that demonises progress in the form of wind turbines, Greta, electric cars, the Green New Deal, the IRA etc, etc”.

It said its “ironic brandalism” would see social media posts praising the “amazing work of Shell and BP in continuing to invest huge sums in oil and gas exploration”, and retweeting critics of renewables.

Don’t Panic said this could expand into a poster campaign featuring Ineos boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who “could be someone worth tarnishing”.

The firm also aims to create a “hero film” to go viral,  at a cost of £25,000 – £35,000.

“Hydrocarbon events” are the “best location to film these sorts of stings”, the agency said in the pitch.

It added: “Another option could be a deepfake approach. Deepfakes get a lot of coverage. We could feature captains of the fossil fuel industry making announcements.”

A spokesperson for Global Witness said: “The OilyFans billboards we produced earlier this summer highlighted the gross inequalities of an energy system that has seen oil executives make millions from an energy crisis that impoverished millions of people across the UK.

“We consider all ideas and proposals as we hold oil executives to account and push for a just transition which benefits everyone, including oil and gas workers.’’

‘A cheap dig’ at energy sector 

OEUK said: “This campaign will feel like a cheap dig to the 200,000 people whose jobs are supported by the UK offshore energy industry.

“While we respect the right to peaceful protest, we know the delivery of secure, affordable energy now and in future will be done through practical action, not stunts.

“It’s why we continue to work with all parties to support a carefully managed energy system and its people to produce energy which cuts emissions, grows the economy and supports jobs here in the UK.”

aberdeen investment zone tax
OEUK says 200,000 jobs are supported by the industry. Many of these are based in Aberdeen.

A Survation poll recently revealed most people in Scotland support new North Sea licences being issued.

An AGCC spokesperson said: “Public opinion sits full square behind new North Sea licences to deliver energy security, and is overwhelmingly in support of continuing domestic production over costlier and more carbon-heavy imports of oil and gas from overseas.

“Our energy sector keeps the lights on in our homes and fuel in our cars. It is an industry investing at scale in renewables and utilising its world-class expertise to drive the transition to a greener future.

“With 200,000 jobs supported and £20 billion added to the UK economy this year alone, it is an industry we should be rightly proud of.”

Shopping list for ‘OilyFans’ campaign

  • Stunt film £25,000-£35,000
  • Creative development £3,000
  • Microsite – design £3,000, build £8,000
  • Copywriting (site and social profiles) £3,500
  • Social media £4,000-£6,000
  • Content calendar and engagement plans £4,000
  • Poster campaign – creative concept and copywriting £1,000, design  – £4,000

