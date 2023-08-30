London agency pitches ‘OilyFans’ social media attack on oil and gas

A London agency has created an “OilyFans” social media marketing campaign against the oil and gas industry.

Don’t Panic London pitched its ideas, including deepfakes of oil bosses, a website, stunt film posters, and even an awards ceremony, to pressure group Global Witness.

The agency’s bill for its proposed attack on the fossil fuel industry and potential new projects in the North Sea totals £67,500.

It comes after a Global Witness stunt in London in July, when a huge billboard advertising adult website OnlyFans was replaced by one showing a deepfake image of BP boss Bernard Looney.

‘Attention-grabbing tactical intervention’

Don’t Panic says its proposals are the “ideal jumping off point for an attention-grabbing tactical intervention”.

According to Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, discussions with Global Witness are at a preliminary stage and there is no decision yet on the campaign going forward.

Industry trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said the campaign would “feel like a cheap dig to the 200,000 people whose jobs are supported by the offshore energy industry”.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) said public opinion “sits full square behind new North Sea licences”.

Don’t Panic is founded by film maker Joe Wade, who co-created Bafta-winning series The Revolution Will Be Televised and recently produced the film Everything is Not Awesome for Greenpeace, targeting Lego’s work with Shell.

The firm also collaborated with street artist Banksy on the Forgive Us Our Trespassing poster packs in the UK in 2010.

‘Ironic brandalism’

According to Don’t Panic, its new campaign proposals would see “OilyFans” become an “ironic fan club for the fossil fuel companies and their defenders”.

The agency also described it as a “sort of Just Start Oil that demonises progress in the form of wind turbines, Greta, electric cars, the Green New Deal, the IRA etc, etc”.

It said its “ironic brandalism” would see social media posts praising the “amazing work of Shell and BP in continuing to invest huge sums in oil and gas exploration”, and retweeting critics of renewables.

Don’t Panic said this could expand into a poster campaign featuring Ineos boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who “could be someone worth tarnishing”.

The firm also aims to create a “hero film” to go viral, at a cost of £25,000 – £35,000.

“Hydrocarbon events” are the “best location to film these sorts of stings”, the agency said in the pitch.

It added: “Another option could be a deepfake approach. Deepfakes get a lot of coverage. We could feature captains of the fossil fuel industry making announcements.”

A spokesperson for Global Witness said: “The OilyFans billboards we produced earlier this summer highlighted the gross inequalities of an energy system that has seen oil executives make millions from an energy crisis that impoverished millions of people across the UK.

“We consider all ideas and proposals as we hold oil executives to account and push for a just transition which benefits everyone, including oil and gas workers.’’

‘A cheap dig’ at energy sector

OEUK said: “This campaign will feel like a cheap dig to the 200,000 people whose jobs are supported by the UK offshore energy industry.

“While we respect the right to peaceful protest, we know the delivery of secure, affordable energy now and in future will be done through practical action, not stunts.

“It’s why we continue to work with all parties to support a carefully managed energy system and its people to produce energy which cuts emissions, grows the economy and supports jobs here in the UK.”

A Survation poll recently revealed most people in Scotland support new North Sea licences being issued.

An AGCC spokesperson said: “Public opinion sits full square behind new North Sea licences to deliver energy security, and is overwhelmingly in support of continuing domestic production over costlier and more carbon-heavy imports of oil and gas from overseas.

“Our energy sector keeps the lights on in our homes and fuel in our cars. It is an industry investing at scale in renewables and utilising its world-class expertise to drive the transition to a greener future.

“With 200,000 jobs supported and £20 billion added to the UK economy this year alone, it is an industry we should be rightly proud of.”

