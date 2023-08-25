Most Scots back Rishi Sunak’s push for more oil and gas, poll shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Most Scots back Rishi Sunak’s push for more oil and gas, poll shows

Exclusive: New polling research will reignite debate about what role fossil fuels should have in powering the country's economy towards more renewable sources.

Rishi Sunak was in Aberdeenshire to announce support of oil and gas. Image: PA.
Rishi Sunak was in Aberdeenshire to announce support of oil and gas. Image: PA.
By Andy Philip

Most Scots back Rishi Sunak’s decision to grant new oil and gas licences, according to new research on public attitudes to the future of the energy industry.

The findings of the latest polling will reignite debate about what role fossil fuels should have in powering the country’s economy towards more renewable sources.

The snapshot of opinion comes days after official figures revealed Scotland’s share of North Sea receipts was £9.4 billion last year, helped in part by a windfall tax.

Last month, Mr Sunak was in Aberdeenshire where he pledged to “max out” oil and gas and backed 100 new licences. He also strongly hinted at support for the controversial Rosebank field off Shetland.

The poll, commissioned by advisory firm True North, is the first test of opinion on the licensing decision.

54% support for new licences

The Survation research, based on more than 1,000 adults, suggests 54% of Scots agree with the prime minister’s position, compared with 23% who disagree. The remainder were not sure.

Support was above half in the north-east, along with every other region outside Glasgow and the Lothians.

Ryan Crighton, from Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said the findings challenge a presumption against new oil and gas.

“If the alternative is importing oil and gas at a greater carbon cost, then we must favour domestic production,” he said.

“It’s simple, it’s pragmatic and it commits us to sourcing the fossil fuels we need in a manner which minimises emissions and secures tens of thousands of Scottish jobs.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, previously warned the UK Government’s approach will not attract firms to invest in renewables.

“I don’t think the UK Government’s in the right place on this,” he said. “But similarly I would certainly be against those who advocate for an immediate shutdown in the North Sea.”

He claimed Mr Sunak was acting like Donald Trump.

Former US presidential candidate speaks out

Meanwhile, in Edinburgh on Thursday, former US Presidential candidate John Kerry signalled White House opposition to “maxing out” North Sea reserves.

However, he admitted oil and gas will not be phased out immediately and insisted: “Fossil fuels writ large are going to have to be part of the solution.”

Joe Biden’s climate-change envoy warned the planet is at “one of the most dangerous moments in human history” due to the impact of global warming.

John Kerry was in Edinburgh with Humza Yousaf on Thursday. Image: AP.

On tackling climate change, Mr Kerry said: “We have to speed it up.

“This had been the standard of the UK. I don’t know how that plays out in terms of what they’ve said about every last drop, but that’s not our policy.”

‘Economic force for good’

True North partner Fergus Mutch, a former SNP candidate, said: “Overall, the Scottish public considers the energy sector an economic force for good. They want North Sea reserves used while we still need oil and gas as part of the mix as we transition to greener sources of energy.”

He added: “The recent announcement of new oil and gas licences gives industry greater clarity and grounds for confidence — and our poll puts public opinion in Scotland squarely behind such an approach.”

Further polling by the firm suggests more than half of respondents did not think the windfall tax on oil had done much to reduce household bills.

More than half also did not believe it had proved a big incentive for firms to move to renewables.

Protest

The role of oil and gas has become a serious flashpoint for campaign groups and competing political and business interests.

Protests have targeted the Scottish Parliament and major public events, including an international cycling event this summer.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland blockading the main entrance of the oil rig maintenance facility at Invergordon. Image: Supplied.

Demonstrators from Greenpeace targeted Mr Sunak’s Yorkshire mansion, covering it in black fabric this month.

The Scottish Government – marking two years of a coalition with the Greens today – promises a “just transition” for workers but some in the industry still wonder what that will look like in practice.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure over his stance on fossil fuels. He is supposed to be setting out his views in a long-promised visit to Aberdeen “this summer”.

More from Politics

More than 460,000 people have responded to a consultation on controversial plans to close most railway ticket offices in England (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 460,000 respond to consultation on rail ticket office closures
Ministers are consulting on plans to fit vessel tracking systems to all fishing boats under 12 metres (PA)
Boat tracking will only partly address illegal fishing practices, ministers told
Medical consultant members of the British Medical Association on the picket line (PA)
Walkout by senior NHS doctors continues as pay dispute shows no sign of ending
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking during a press conference (PA)
Sunak insists his ‘Stop the Boats’ pledge will cut ‘unacceptable’ asylum bill
Harry Thew (Bede Academy/PA)
Harry, 11, gets highest grade in GCSE maths after taking exam five years early
Many of the students receiving their results were in Year 8 when schools closed as a result of coronavirus (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Top GCSE results fall in return to pre-Covid grading system
Pupils open their GCSE results at Paddington Academy in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
In Pictures: Joy and relief on GCSE results day
University students from 32 different courses answered questions as part of the research (Tim Goode/PA)
AI can write better university assignments than students, report suggests
Delighted teaching assistant Jess Ward has passed her GCSE maths at the fourth attempt (Bradford Grammar School/PA)
Fourth time lucky for GCSE maths student, 29, who can now train as teacher
Pupils from Sullivan Upper School in Belfast were receiving their results (Liam McBurney/PA)
NI students celebrate GCSE results despite uncertainty around grade levels

Conversation