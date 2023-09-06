North and north-east finalists revealed for Scottish Gin Awards 2023

Seventeen gin brands from across the north and north-east have been named finalists in this year’s Scottish Gin Awards.
The firms have nominations in 16 of the 18 different categories between them.
Great Glen Distillery in Inverness has picked up nine finalists across the categories.
Three businesses will compete for the night’s biggest accolade Scottish gin distillery of the year; Great Glen Distillery of Inverness, Isle Of Barra Distillers and 2022 winners North Uist Distillers.
All winners be announced at the Scottish Gin Awards in Glasgow on November 8.
Scottish Gin Awards toasts finalists
Chair of the Scottish Gin Awards Adam Hardie has praised the brands who have made it to the final stage.
A panel of 20 judges participated in a blind tasting event when over 1,200 samples of gin were poured.
Adam said: “It is a significant accomplishment to progress to the final stages of the Scottish Gin Awards.
"Given the challenging market conditions, contenders for the business awards showed their continued resilience, depth and innovation in both their businesses and written submissions.
“It has been a very difficult 12 months trading; however, I congratulate all of the finalists revealed today.”
North and north-east Scottish Gin Awards nominees
There are seven business categories and 11 taste categories up for grabs.
Best new product of the year
- Great Glen Distillery – Inverness Gin
- Isle of Barra Distillers – Barra Atlantic Gin
- Kinrara Distillery – Artists Edition Gin ‘Caper’
- North Uist Distillery – Downpour Coast & Croft
Excellence in branding
- Great Glen Distillery
- Isle Of Barra Distillers
Excellence in packaging
- Isle Of Barra Distillers
- Isle of Skye Distillers
- Kinrara Distillery
Excellence in sustainability
- Little Brown Dog Spirits
- North Coast Distillers
Gin tourist destination of the year
- Kinrara Distillery, Aviemore
- Shetland Distillery, Shetland
- Tiree Distillery, Isle of Tiree
Scottish gin distillery of the year
- Great Glen Distillery
- Isle Of Barra Distillers
- North Uist Distillery
London dry gin of the year
- Caorunn – Caorunn Scottish Gin
- Great Glen Distillery – Great Glen Premium Scottish Gin
- Great Glen Distillery – Inverness Gin
- Isle Of Barra Distillers – Barra Atlantic Gin
- Kinrara Distillery – Kinrara Highland Dry
- Little Brown Dog Spirits – Aberdeenshire Coastal Gin – Local Hero Edition
- North Coast Distillers – Crosskirk Bay Gin
- North Uist Distillery – Downpour Coast & Croft Gin
- North Uist Distillery – Downpour Scottish Dry Gin
- Orkney Gin Company – Aatta Gin
- Pràban na Linne – Gaelic Gin – Sùg/ Dry
- Shetland Distillery Company – Shetland Reel Ocean Sent
Cask gin of the year
- Caorunn – Cask Aged Gin
- Glenwyvis Distillery – Cask Matured GoodWill Quercus Robur Gin
- Isle Of Barra Distillers – Gold Cave Vol.2 – Barra Atlantic Gin
- Little Brown Dog Spirits – #projectNEGRONIDEFINITIVO
Citrus gin of the year
- Shetland Distillery Company – Shetland Reel Zesty Gin
Distilled gin of the year
- Dornoch Distillery Company – Thompson Bros Organic Mediterranean Gin
- Little Brown Dog Spirits – Aberdeenshire Foraged Gin – Unlimited Edition
- Isle of Skye Distillers – Misty Isle Salty & Sweet Gin
- Isle of Skye Distillers – Misty Isle Classically Aromatic Gin
- Tiree Whisky Company (Tyree Gin) – Tyree Gin
Festive gin of the year
- Fassfern Distillery – Fassfern Christmas Gin
- Great Glen Distillery – Great Glen Christmas Edition – Gold Frankincense and Myrrh
- Kinrara Distillery – Distiller’s Edition Oaked Spice
- Orkney Distilling – Yuletide
Flavoured gin of the year
- Caorunn – Raspberry Gin
- Herb & Spice Gin of the Year
- Fassfern Distillery – Fassfern Highland Gin
- Ice and Fire Distillery – Crofters Tears
- Pràban na Linne – Gaelic Gin – Sgealp / Spiced
Gin liqueur of the year
- North Uist Distillery – Downpour Sloe & Bramble Gin
Old tom gin of the year
- Isle of Skye Distillers – Misty Isle Fruity & Floral Pink Gin
- North Uist Distillery – Downpour Pink Grapefruit Gin
- Orkney Gin Company – Rhubarb Old Tom
Pink gin of the year
- Great Glen Distillery – Great Glen Premium Pink Gin
- Ice and Fire Distillery – Pinkys Promise
