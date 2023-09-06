North and north-east finalists revealed for Scottish Gin Awards 2023

Seventeen gin brands from across the north and north-east have been named finalists in this year’s Scottish Gin Awards.

The firms have nominations in 16 of the 18 different categories between them.

Great Glen Distillery in Inverness has picked up nine finalists across the categories.

Three businesses will compete for the night’s biggest accolade Scottish gin distillery of the year; Great Glen Distillery of Inverness, Isle Of Barra Distillers and 2022 winners North Uist Distillers.

All winners be announced at the Scottish Gin Awards in Glasgow on November 8.

Scottish Gin Awards toasts finalists

Chair of the Scottish Gin Awards Adam Hardie has praised the brands who have made it to the final stage.

A panel of 20 judges participated in a blind tasting event when over 1,200 samples of gin were poured.

Adam said: “It is a significant accomplishment to progress to the final stages of the Scottish Gin Awards.

Angels Dare Cocktails is a finalist in this year’s Scottish Gin Awards. Image: DC Thomson”Given the challenging market conditions, contenders for the business awards showed their continued resilience, depth and innovation in both their businesses and written submissions.

“It has been a very difficult 12 months trading; however, I congratulate all of the finalists revealed today.”

North and north-east Scottish Gin Awards nominees

There are seven business categories and 11 taste categories up for grabs.

Best new product of the year

Great Glen Distillery – Inverness Gin

Isle of Barra Distillers – Barra Atlantic Gin

Kinrara Distillery – Artists Edition Gin ‘Caper’

North Uist Distillery – Downpour Coast & Croft

Excellence in branding

Great Glen Distillery

Isle Of Barra Distillers

Excellence in packaging

Isle Of Barra Distillers

Isle of Skye Distillers

Kinrara Distillery

Excellence in sustainability

Little Brown Dog Spirits

North Coast Distillers

Gin tourist destination of the year

Kinrara Distillery, Aviemore

Shetland Distillery, Shetland

Tiree Distillery, Isle of Tiree

Scottish gin distillery of the year

Great Glen Distillery

Isle Of Barra Distillers

North Uist Distillery

London dry gin of the year

Caorunn – Caorunn Scottish Gin

Great Glen Distillery – Great Glen Premium Scottish Gin

Great Glen Distillery – Inverness Gin

Isle Of Barra Distillers – Barra Atlantic Gin

Kinrara Distillery – Kinrara Highland Dry

Little Brown Dog Spirits – Aberdeenshire Coastal Gin – Local Hero Edition

North Coast Distillers – Crosskirk Bay Gin

North Uist Distillery – Downpour Coast & Croft Gin

North Uist Distillery – Downpour Scottish Dry Gin

Orkney Gin Company – Aatta Gin

Pràban na Linne – Gaelic Gin – Sùg/ Dry

Shetland Distillery Company – Shetland Reel Ocean Sent

Cask gin of the year

Caorunn – Cask Aged Gin

Glenwyvis Distillery – Cask Matured GoodWill Quercus Robur Gin

Isle Of Barra Distillers – Gold Cave Vol.2 – Barra Atlantic Gin

Little Brown Dog Spirits – #projectNEGRONIDEFINITIVO

Citrus gin of the year

Shetland Distillery Company – Shetland Reel Zesty Gin

Distilled gin of the year

Dornoch Distillery Company – Thompson Bros Organic Mediterranean Gin

Little Brown Dog Spirits – Aberdeenshire Foraged Gin – Unlimited Edition

Isle of Skye Distillers – Misty Isle Salty & Sweet Gin

Isle of Skye Distillers – Misty Isle Classically Aromatic Gin

Tiree Whisky Company (Tyree Gin) – Tyree Gin

Festive gin of the year

Fassfern Distillery – Fassfern Christmas Gin

Great Glen Distillery – Great Glen Christmas Edition – Gold Frankincense and Myrrh

Kinrara Distillery – Distiller’s Edition Oaked Spice

Orkney Distilling – Yuletide

Flavoured gin of the year

Caorunn – Raspberry Gin

Herb & Spice Gin of the Year

Fassfern Distillery – Fassfern Highland Gin

Ice and Fire Distillery – Crofters Tears

Pràban na Linne – Gaelic Gin – Sgealp / Spiced

Gin liqueur of the year

North Uist Distillery – Downpour Sloe & Bramble Gin

Old tom gin of the year

Isle of Skye Distillers – Misty Isle Fruity & Floral Pink Gin

North Uist Distillery – Downpour Pink Grapefruit Gin

Orkney Gin Company – Rhubarb Old Tom

Pink gin of the year