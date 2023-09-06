North and north-east finalists revealed for Scottish Gin Awards 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

North and north-east finalists revealed for Scottish Gin Awards 2023

All winners be announced at the Scottish Gin Awards annual celebration in Glasgow on November 8.

By Alex Banks
The Great Glen Distillery founded by Daniel Campbell and Adam Dwyer in Drumnadrochit. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Great Glen Distillery founded by Daniel Campbell and Adam Dwyer in Drumnadrochit. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Seventeen gin brands from across the north and north-east have been named finalists in this year’s Scottish Gin Awards.

The firms have nominations in 16 of the 18 different categories between them.

Great Glen Distillery in Inverness has picked up nine finalists across the categories.

Three businesses will compete for the night’s biggest accolade Scottish gin distillery of the year; Great Glen Distillery of Inverness, Isle Of Barra Distillers and 2022 winners North Uist Distillers.

All winners be announced at the Scottish Gin Awards in Glasgow on November 8.

Scottish Gin Awards toasts finalists

Chair of the Scottish Gin Awards Adam Hardie has praised the brands who have made it to the final stage.

A panel of 20 judges participated in a blind tasting event when over 1,200 samples of gin were poured.

Michael Morrison of Isle of Barra Distillers, who has been nominated for the Scottish gin distillery of the year.

Adam said: “It is a significant accomplishment to progress to the final stages of the Scottish Gin Awards.

Angels Dare Cocktails is a finalist in this year’s Scottish Gin Awards. Image: DC Thomson”Given the challenging market conditions, contenders for the business awards showed their continued resilience, depth and innovation in both their businesses and written submissions.

“It has been a very difficult 12 months trading; however, I congratulate all of the finalists revealed today.”

North and north-east Scottish Gin Awards nominees

There are seven business categories and 11 taste categories up for grabs.

Best new product of the year

  • Great Glen Distillery – Inverness Gin
  • Isle of Barra Distillers – Barra Atlantic Gin
  • Kinrara Distillery – Artists Edition Gin ‘Caper’
  • North Uist Distillery – Downpour Coast & Croft

Excellence in branding 

  • Great Glen Distillery
  • Isle Of Barra Distillers

Excellence in packaging

  • Isle Of Barra Distillers
  • Isle of Skye Distillers
  • Kinrara Distillery

Excellence in sustainability

  • Little Brown Dog Spirits
  • North Coast Distillers

Gin tourist destination of the year

  • Kinrara Distillery, Aviemore
  • Shetland Distillery, Shetland
  • Tiree Distillery, Isle of Tiree

Scottish gin distillery of the year

  • Great Glen Distillery
  • Isle Of Barra Distillers
  • North Uist Distillery

London dry gin of the year 

  • Caorunn – Caorunn Scottish Gin
  • Great Glen Distillery – Great Glen Premium Scottish Gin
  • Great Glen Distillery – Inverness Gin
  • Isle Of Barra Distillers – Barra Atlantic Gin
  • Kinrara Distillery – Kinrara Highland Dry
  • Little Brown Dog Spirits – Aberdeenshire Coastal Gin – Local Hero Edition
  • North Coast Distillers – Crosskirk Bay Gin
  • North Uist Distillery – Downpour Coast & Croft Gin
  • North Uist Distillery – Downpour Scottish Dry Gin
  • Orkney Gin Company – Aatta Gin
  • Pràban na Linne – Gaelic Gin – Sùg/ Dry
  • Shetland Distillery Company – Shetland Reel Ocean Sent

Cask gin of the year

  • Caorunn – Cask Aged Gin
  • Glenwyvis Distillery – Cask Matured GoodWill Quercus Robur Gin
  • Isle Of Barra Distillers – Gold Cave Vol.2 – Barra Atlantic Gin
  • Little Brown Dog Spirits – #projectNEGRONIDEFINITIVO

Citrus gin of the year

  • Shetland Distillery Company – Shetland Reel Zesty Gin
Andrew of LBD Spirits.

Distilled gin of the year 

  • Dornoch Distillery Company – Thompson Bros Organic Mediterranean Gin
  • Little Brown Dog Spirits – Aberdeenshire Foraged Gin – Unlimited Edition
  • Isle of Skye Distillers – Misty Isle Salty & Sweet Gin
  • Isle of Skye Distillers – Misty Isle Classically Aromatic Gin
  • Tiree Whisky Company (Tyree Gin) – Tyree Gin

Festive gin of the year

  • Fassfern Distillery – Fassfern Christmas Gin
  • Great Glen Distillery – Great Glen Christmas Edition – Gold Frankincense and Myrrh
  • Kinrara Distillery – Distiller’s Edition Oaked Spice
  • Orkney Distilling – Yuletide

Flavoured gin of the year

  • Caorunn – Raspberry Gin
  • Herb & Spice Gin of the Year
  • Fassfern Distillery – Fassfern Highland Gin
  • Ice and Fire Distillery – Crofters Tears
  • Pràban na Linne – Gaelic Gin – Sgealp / Spiced

Gin liqueur of the year

  • North Uist Distillery – Downpour Sloe & Bramble Gin

Old tom gin of the year

  • Isle of Skye Distillers – Misty Isle Fruity & Floral Pink Gin
  • North Uist Distillery – Downpour Pink Grapefruit Gin
  • Orkney Gin Company – Rhubarb Old Tom

Pink gin of the year

  • Great Glen Distillery – Great Glen Premium Pink Gin
  • Ice and Fire Distillery – Pinkys Promise

More from Business

Gatwick Airport could benefit from the proposal (Jeffrey Milstein/Gatwick Airport/PA)
Duty-free shops for arriving passengers would boost growth and tourism, says MP
Marischal Square.
North Sea oil and gas watchdog branching out into hydrogen
A view of the London Stock Exchange sign in the City of London, as the FTSE 100 Index fell on Wednesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
London shares close lower amid concerns over continued inflation
The Bank of England’s Governor has said the UK is ‘much nearer’ to the top of the cycle of interest rates (Aaron Chown/PA)
UK ‘much nearer’ to peak interest rates, Bank of England Governor says
Offshore wind turbine
Aberdeen University proposes hydrogen ‘bank’ for UK North Sea
Fort William high street where Costa Coffee was
Costa closes High Street coffee shop in Fort William
UCU members at 140 universities to strike (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Fresh strikes by university staff announced in long running pay dispute
NFUS president Martin Kennedy.
NFUS chief writes to First Minister seeking support for agriculture
Matthew Seed from Home Farm, Auchry, Cuminestown, will be heading to the Kelso Ram Sales with Texels and Bluefaced Leicesters. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kelso Ram Sales: Building on a strong customer base at Auchry
NatWest Group has named the former-Mastercard chair as its new chairman in the wake of the debanking row (Matt Crossick/PA)
NatWest picks City veteran as new chairman in wake of Alison Rose exit

Conversation