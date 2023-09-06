North Sea oil and gas watchdog branching out into hydrogen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Sea oil and gas watchdog branching out into hydrogen

North Sea Transition Authority's powers are bing extended.

By Allister Thomas and Keith Findlay
Marischal Square.
Marischal Square, Aberdeen, where tenants include the North Sea Transition Authority. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

The UK North Sea oil and gas watchdog is to also become the regulator for hydrogen storage and transport in British waters.

Following a UK Government consultation, the Aberdeen-based North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) will soon be the licensing and consenting authority for offshore hydrogen pipelines.

This will give it a similar role to the current arrangements for oil and gas.

Additional powers

NSTA will also have powers over hydrogen storage offshore, which will allow it to issue licences and become a consultee on environmental regulator Opred’s decisions on decommissioning and repurposing infrastructure.

The move has its roots in the government’s hydrogen strategy, launched in 2021.

It is also in line with an ambition for 10 gigawatts (GW) of low carbon hydrogen capacity to be available in the UK by 2030.

Hydrogen tank with wind turbines in the background.
Image: Shutterstock

NSTA strategy director Hedvig Ljungerud said: “This decision highlights the importance of hydrogen in a net-zero future and further cements the NSTA’s role in driving forward the energy transition. We fully appreciate the need for an integrated energy basin and firmly believe we are best placed to deliver it.

“It is also vital for the development of the wider hydrogen economy, which the NSTA will support alongside our ongoing work in carbon storage and fossil fuels.”

Three-week countdown

The plans were placed in parliament today and, subject to approval, NSTA will become the offshore hydrogen regulator within 21 days.

According to the government, 5GW of low carbon production could produce hydrogen equivalent to the amount of gas consumed by more than 3 million households in the UK every year.

This new, low carbon hydrogen could help provide cleaner energy to power our economy and everyday lives – from cookers to power plants, to the heat in our homes.

More than eight years of offshore regulation inspired by Sir Ian Wood

NSTA, previously the Oil and Gas Authority, is headquartered in Marischal Square.

It was launched in April 2015 as an executive agency of the Department of Energy and Climate Change. Its creation was a recommendation of Sir Ian Wood’s Wood Review of the UK’s offshore oil and gas sector.

