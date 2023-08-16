Global Energy Group subsidiary starts work on multi-million-pound offshore wind farm deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Global Energy Group subsidiary starts work on multi-million-pound offshore wind farm deal

'Critical role' for Neart na Gaoithe development has created more than 30 jobs.

By Keith Findlay
Global Wind Projects in action at Port of Dundee.
Global Wind Projects is providing crane and other services at Port of Dundee. Image: Ross Creative Communications

Global Wind Projects (GWP) has started work at Port of Dundee on its first offshore wind pre-assembly contract under a multi-million-pound deal.

It is the firm’s biggest order since it was launched in 2021.

GWP, part of Inverness and Aberdeen-based Global Energy Group (GEG), said the work was creating more than 30 jobs and providing employment for 90 people.

Working for Spanish company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy at Port of Dundee, GWP has been tasked with the delivery of a total of 54 turbine towers for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm being built about 10 miles off the coast of Fife.

It is responsible for providing cranes, installation workers and, in partnership with port operator Forth Ports, ground transportation.

Fledgling firm’s boss says it already has a ‘great reputation’

GWP general manager Ryan Burke said: “We have already built a great reputation for providing full scope crane and installation services to the onshore renewables sector and look forward to applying those capabilities and high standards to the offshore sector. We have recently started work on the project and are pleased to have created 30 new skilled jobs to assist with the delivery.”

The 450 megawatt NnG wind farm is a joint venture between EDF Renewables UK, part of French company EDF Group, and Ireland’s ESB Energy. It is expected to become fully operational during 2024, ultimately supplying enough low carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes.

The huge turbines at Port of Dundee are destined for the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm.
The huge turbines at Port of Dundee are destined for the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm. Image: Spreng Thomson

Siemens Gamesa announced a deal to supply the turbines in 2019. Successful installation of the first machine was announced last month.

Port of Dundee is the assembly and marshalling facility for the wind farm.

The turbines are being transported from there to the 40.5 square mile development.

Installation of the first turbine at Neart na Gaoithe.
Installation of the first turbine was announced last month. Image: Neart na Gaoithe

NnG project director Matthias Haag said GWP was playing a “critical role at a very important stage” of the build-out.

He added: “Their involvement demonstrates once again our collective commitment to ensure the Scottish supply chain benefits from the project, creating yet more high quality jobs for Scotland.”

Wind energy services firm ultimately controlled by Roy MacGregor

GWP is a division of Aberdeen-based GEG subsidiary Global Port Services (GPS), with bases in the Granite City, Invergordon, Port of Nigg and Glasgow.

Specialising in  the installation and maintenance of both onshore and offshore wind turbines, the business was launched in response to rapid growth in the UK renewable energy sector. Although incorporated in 2021, the firm was formally unveiled last year.

The company’s ultimate parent, GEG, is controlled by Highland entrepreneur Roy MacGregor.

GWP and GPS aim to deliver a “seamless” crane and installation service for new wind farms, backed up by “experienced and skilled” teams, as well as a modern crane fleet.

