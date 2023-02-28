Aberdeen offshore wind farm killed zero seabirds in ‘remarkable’ study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen offshore wind farm killed zero seabirds in ‘remarkable’ study

By Keith Findlay
February 28, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 28, 2023, 3:07 pm
Vattenfall says its research will help to inform future proposals for offshore wind farms. Image: Shutterstock / Marcin Rogozinski
Vattenfall says its research will help to inform future proposals for offshore wind farms. Image: Shutterstock / Marcin Rogozinski

There were zero seabird collisions with turbines during two years of monitoring Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm, a £2.6 million research project has found.

Swedish renewable energy giant Vattenfall, which operates the wind farm, said today there were not even any narrow escapes.

Avoidance behaviour among different seabird species varies from just 33ft to nearly 500ft from wind turbine rotor blades, the study found.

This is groundbreaking research that will significantly change our understanding of how seabirds behave around offshore wind farms.”

Robin Cox, environmental specialist, Vattenfall

Vattenfall said cutting-edge radar and artificial intelligence were used to track birds and their flight paths around the wind farm, producing information in 3D for the first time.

The wind farm also known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), comprises 11 turbines just off the coast of Aberdeen.

Vattenfall said its seabird study was one of the largest programmes of its kind in the world.

It produced data about the flying patterns of kittiwakes, herring gulls, black-backed gulls and gannets around the wind farm.

Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm. Image: Shutterstock

RSPB provided “valuable advice” during the course of the project, the company said.

There was also input from a panel of experts representing NatureScot, the Joint Nature Conservation Committee and Marine Scotland Science.

Vattenfall hailed the research findings as “remarkable”.

The north-east is a hotspot for gannets. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Robin Cox, an environmental expert with the firm, said: “We need to reduce emissions and build clean energy infrastructure in ways which protect and conserve wildlife.

“This is groundbreaking research that will significantly change our understanding of how seabirds behave around offshore wind farms.

“The fact that no collisions or even near misses were recorded in two years of recording, along with so much information about the reaction of individual species means we should be able to more confidently consent wind projects while protecting the UK’s internationally important seabird populations.”

Herring gulls kept well away from the turbine blades.

Birds flying towards the wind farm activated cameras generating 3D flight tracks and video footage.

This was used to identify the species of bird as they moved through the wind farm, as well as monitor whether they altered their flight path around the turbines.

No collisions or even narrow escapes were recorded across more than 10,000 bird videos.

Avoidance action

Vattenfall said nearly all species of tracked seabirds, including all three species of large gulls, avoided turbine blades by adjusting their flight paths.

Of those birds that came within 33ft of the zone swept by the blades, more than 96%  adjusted their flight paths to avoid collision, often by flying parallel to the plane of the rotor, the company added.

Kittiwakes displayed avoidance behaviour from around 492ft from the rotors, commuting herring gulls from about 328ft and feeding herring gulls from 230ft.

Kittiwakes. Image: RSPB Scotland

Most gannets and small and large gulls showed a “strong tendency” to avoid flying into the area swept by the  turbine blades, Vattenfall said.

The firm added its findings may help speed up the consenting process for offshore wind farms.

In future, proposals will be backed up by “more accurate information about the risk of bird collisions using realistic values for flight speed, orientation and altitude”, it said.

Research was focused on seabird flight behaviour during the breeding period and post-breeding period (April-October) when bird densities are highest in the Aberdeen area.

What did RSPB Scotland have to say?

RSPB Scotland acknowledged the role of offshore wind farms in tackling climate change.

But a spokeswoman for the conservation organisation added: “Poorly sited wind farms at sea may cause massive impacts to our globally important seabird populations through habitat loss, blocking important routes and foraging sites, and direct collision with turbines.

Image: RSPB

“Following concerns raised by RSPB Scotland and after a fuller assessment of likely bird impacts, we were able to remove our objection to this wind farm when it was initially proposed.

“It is, therefore, welcome to see the results of this extensive study.

“We need more sites like this, where developments avoid the most sensitive places for seabirds and where monitoring is employed to ensure impacts are not worse than predicted.”

 

