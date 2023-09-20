Cruise firm to bring thousand more tourists to Aberdeen again next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cruise firm to bring thousand more tourists to Aberdeen again next year

The luxury vessels are two of more than 50 to dock in the Granite City next year.

By Kelly Wilson
Cruise ship AIDAsol is one of many due to return to Aberdeen next year. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Cruise ship AIDAsol is one of many due to return to Aberdeen next year. Image: Port of Aberdeen

Two luxury cruise ships will once again sail in to Aberdeen next year.

The £339 million AIDAsol and £254m AIDAdiva, both owned by German company AIDA Cruises, are to return as part of its cruise schedule.

It comes as Port of Aberdeen bosses revealed there’s 57 ships due to dock at the harbour next year with bookings already being taken for the next three years.

The Spanish flagged 253 metre AIDAsol, can carry nearly 3,700 passengers and has a crew of more than 600.

The 14-deck vessel boasts 1,100 cabins, 13 bars and lounges, eight restaurants, four outdoor jacuzzis and two swimming pools.

The ship even produces its own beers with it brewed with sea water.

Also joining from the same company will be the AIDAdiva which will visit Aberdeen for the first time.

It will dock in the South Aberdeen Harbour on April 17 next year as part of its cruise round Norway, Scotland and Denmark before arriving in Hamburg.

The AIDADiva cruise ship will visit Aberdeen for the first time next year. Image: AIDA Cruises.

It is 252m in length and can carry 1,025 passengers.

Onboard guests can enjoy eight pools and seven restaurants and 12 bars and clubs over 13 decks.

Aberdeen proving hugely popular

They are not the only vessels to confirm another visit to Aberdeen.

The £78 million spectacular Sea Cloud Spirit will dock in the South Harbour on June 28 2024, as part of its For Connoisseurs and Sailing Buffs cruise.

The Sea Cloud Spirit cruise ship will sail into Aberdeen. Image: Sea Cloud

Also returning is the magnificent Scenic Eclipse on June 14 as part of her Scottish Isles: Historic Trails and Wilderness cruise.

A Port of Aberdeen spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to welcome AIDA cruise ships back to Aberdeen in 2024.

“Next year, the larger AIDA vessels, such as the AIDAsol, will berth in South Harbour and the guests will disembark onto the quayside, further improving their overall experience in Aberdeen.”

 

