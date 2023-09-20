Cruise firm to bring thousand more tourists to Aberdeen again next year

Two luxury cruise ships will once again sail in to Aberdeen next year.

The £339 million AIDAsol and £254m AIDAdiva, both owned by German company AIDA Cruises, are to return as part of its cruise schedule.

It comes as Port of Aberdeen bosses revealed there’s 57 ships due to dock at the harbour next year with bookings already being taken for the next three years.

The Spanish flagged 253 metre AIDAsol, can carry nearly 3,700 passengers and has a crew of more than 600.

The 14-deck vessel boasts 1,100 cabins, 13 bars and lounges, eight restaurants, four outdoor jacuzzis and two swimming pools.

The ship even produces its own beers with it brewed with sea water.

Also joining from the same company will be the AIDAdiva which will visit Aberdeen for the first time.

It will dock in the South Aberdeen Harbour on April 17 next year as part of its cruise round Norway, Scotland and Denmark before arriving in Hamburg.

It is 252m in length and can carry 1,025 passengers.

Onboard guests can enjoy eight pools and seven restaurants and 12 bars and clubs over 13 decks.

Aberdeen proving hugely popular

They are not the only vessels to confirm another visit to Aberdeen.

The £78 million spectacular Sea Cloud Spirit will dock in the South Harbour on June 28 2024, as part of its For Connoisseurs and Sailing Buffs cruise.

Also returning is the magnificent Scenic Eclipse on June 14 as part of her Scottish Isles: Historic Trails and Wilderness cruise.

A Port of Aberdeen spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to welcome AIDA cruise ships back to Aberdeen in 2024.

“Next year, the larger AIDA vessels, such as the AIDAsol, will berth in South Harbour and the guests will disembark onto the quayside, further improving their overall experience in Aberdeen.”