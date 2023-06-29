Magnificent ship confirms its return to Aberdeen for 2024 cruise season

The spectacular Sea Cloud Spirit has confirmed its return to Aberdeen next year as part of its cruise ship schedule.

The £78 million vessel will dock in the South Harbour on June 28 2024, as part of its For Connoisseurs and Sailing Buffs cruise.

It comes as Port of Aberdeen bosses confirmed more than 50 cruise calls are already booked for the 2024 season.

It’s an increase from this current year with just under 40 due to dock before the middle of October.

Aberdeen appealing for Sea Cloud Spirit passengers

Sea Cloud Spirit operator Sea Cloud said the decision to return had been made as Aberdeen is “very attractive” for guests.

A spokeswoman said: “This is a culinary cruise and Aberdeen is the port for visiting some of the whisky distilleries we offer on our shore programme.

“Aberdeen is also very attractive for our guests who wish to go ashore individually.”

Built in 2021, the Sea Cloud Spirit measures 138 metres in length and boasts an impressive 28 sails.

She will arrive in Aberdeen on June 28 next year having sailed from Edinburgh.

Aberdeen cruises proving popular

Harbour bosses today said they were happy with the progress of the season calling it a “positive and memorable experience” for people.

Port of Aberdeen chief commercial officer, Roddy James, said: “We’re very pleased with the cruise season so far.

“Through close collaboration with regional partners, tens of thousands of guests are having a positive and memorable experience.

“Aberdeen South Harbour has transformed the region’s cruise capacity and capability. It’s encouraging to see such a wide variety of vessels utilising our world-class facilities, supported by the expert port team, VisitAberdeenshire volunteers and cruise partners.

“We already have more than 50 cruise calls booked for 2024 as the port is increasingly used as a gateway to the amazing attractions in the north-east of Scotland.”