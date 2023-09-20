Aberdeen school projects help drive up profits at Galliford Try

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen school projects help drive up profits at Galliford Try

Boss Bill Hocking says group's Morrison Construction business is in 'good shape'

By Keith Findlay
Current projects for Morrison Construction in the north-east include this new civic "hub" in Ellon, for which construction work is about to get under way.
Current projects for Morrison Construction in the north-east include this new civic "hub" in Ellon, for which construction work is about to get under way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Projects in the north and north-east have helped construction group Galliford Try to a big jump in profits.

Shares in the company, whose Morrison Construction arm operates throughout Scotland, surged by nearly 6% to 219.5p after it posted pre-tax profits – before one-off items – of £23.4 million for the year to June 30.

This was up by 23% year-on-year as the group cashed in from a “strong performance”, in terms of both profits and revene, across all operations.

Total revenue skyrocketed by nearly 13% to £1.394 billion.

On site in Torry, where new school and community centre are taking shape

Chief executive Bill Hocking told The Press and Journal Galliford Try’s “very good” year was reflected in an equally good performance by Morrison, which employs about 700 people north of the border.

Morrison is currently on site in Torry, Aberdeen, building a new primary school and community centre.

It completed a new school in Countesswells, on the outskirts of the Granite City, and an £8m redevelopment of Aberdeen Railway Station during its 2023 trading year.

Morrison also building Ellon’s new ‘civic hub’

A groundbreaking ceremony for its £11.4m “civic hub” on part of the former Ellon Academy site took place just last week.

The start of construction work for the development, which will deliver new council offices, a family resource centre and library, is imminent and the project is due to be completed by February 2025.

Further north, Morrison is working on projects at RAF Lossiemouth, and the Dalmore (in Alness) and Aultmore (Keith) whisky distilleries.

The new school at Countesswells.
Morrison was lead contractor for the new school at Countesswells. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Railway Station underwent an £8m redevelopment.
Aberdeen Railway Station underwent an £8m redevelopment. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Mr Hocking said: “The Morrison side of the business contributes a lot to overall revenue – about 25-30% of our building business – and things are going well in Scotland. It’s all in good shape.”

Galliford’s markets are “pretty stable” despite inflationary pressures, the firm’s CEO said, adding: “Morrison has a healthy pipeline of maintenance framework porojects”

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking.
Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking. Image: Galliford Try

There was good news for shareholders, with Middlesex-headquartered Galliford Try announcing a final dividend payment of 7.5p per share, up 29% year-on-year. This boosts the total dividend for the 2022-23 financial year to 10.5p, up 31%. Investors are also cashing in on a special dividend payment of 12p per share, to be paid next month.

A share buyback returned a further £10.6m to shareholders during the 2022-23 trading year and is now more than 90% complete.

We are encouraged that the momentum in the business has carried into the first quarter of the new financial year and our expectations for the full year to June 2024 have now increased.”

Galliford Try said it had a well-capitalised, debt-free balance sheet and “high quality” £3.7bn order book, with 92% of 2023-24 revenue already secured.

Mr Hocking added: “Galliford Try continues to perform strongly and we are making good progress on our sustainable growth strategy of risk managed, controlled growth – supporting our financial and non-financial targets to 2026.

“We are doing what we said we would do, consistently delivering increased revenue and profit, supported by our great people, a strong balance sheet, excellent order book, and good supply chain and client relationships.

“We are encouraged that the momentum in the business has carried into the first quarter of the new financial year and our expectations for the full year to June 2024 have now increased.”

More from Business

Amazon is hoping to use AI to turn its Alexa voice assistant into a more of a conversationalist (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Amazon flexes AI muscle with new ‘more personal’ Alexa
Tyler McKinlay with Heatherstane Squiggle and Petter Landfald with Max. Image: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye.
Lanark trialist wins World Young Handler title
Quality Meat Scotland says domestic supply is set to remain tight.
Lamb prices hold firm across Scotland
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith.
Moray housebuilder Springfield Properties reveals profits plunge
fields of crops
SNP-Greens urged to drop 'narrow-minded' approach to gene editing
Airbnb said that later this year it will begin verifying all listings in its top five markets (Alamy/PA)
Airbnb says it is cracking down on fake listings and has removed 59,000 in…
BCC boss Shevaun Haviland said that businesses need certainty so they can ‘plan and prosper’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Business leaders call for stable policies and urge Government to ‘think again’
Cazoo has announced a financial restructuring to reduce its debts (Alamy/PA)
Cazoo agrees restructuring deal with lenders to cut debts
The premises on Brent Avenue in Montrose.
EXCLUSIVE: More than 100 Angus workers move to new firm after Baker Hughes sale
NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon now hopes Brexit-disrupted sales to the European Union will restart.
Seed potato trade to NI welcomed but NFUS bids EU trade is resumed

Conversation