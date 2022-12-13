[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aultmore Distillery in Moray has announced a £15m expansion as it marks 125 years since production first started in 1897.

The investment by owner Bacardi will see the distillery double its production capacity by spring 2024 when the works are completed with the addition of fermenters, pot-stills and infrastructure.

The plan will also see a new heat-recovering system installed at the plant in Keith which will reduce the distillery’s energy usage and carbon footprint.

Aultmore Distillery anniversary edition bottles. Image: BacardiTo mark the milestone, the company is producing a limited-edition £70 single malt – the Aultmore Anniversary Edition – which will go on sale exclusively at Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery and online.

Founded by local businessman and philanthropist Alexander Edward, Aultmore Distillery has been producing whisky for 125 years.

The expansion plans come as premium Scotch whiskies see worldwide demand increase.

Aultmore part of Bacardi for 25 years

Bacardi notes its portfolio of single malt whiskies, which includes Aultmore, Aberfeldy, Craigellachie, Royal Brackla and The Deveron is popular in Asia, where it has grown 30% during the last five years.

Aultmore Distillery manager Ross Bremner said: “Aultmore Distillery has a long history and the success of our single malt is a testament to those past and present who have played their part in crafting it.”

Aultmore has been part of Bacardi for almost 25 years with the spirits giant operating five distilleries across Scotland – Aultmore, Aberfeldy, Royal Brackla, Craigellachie, and Macduff – producing Dewar’s and William Lawson’s blended Scotch whiskies, alongside its five single malts.

‘Investing for long-term growth’

“We have a skilled and innovative team here in Scotland and we are proud of the success of the whisky portfolio we produce,” added Bacardi VP supply chain, Western Europe, Australia & New Zealand, Niall Mitchell.

“We are investing in their growth for the long-term.”

The Bacardi empire produces more than 200 brands and labels, including Grey Goose vodka, Martini vermouth and sparkling wines, Bombay Sapphire gin and Patron tequila among many products.

Founded over 160 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, Bacardi remains a family-owned business which currently employs more than 8,000 worldwide.