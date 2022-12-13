Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business

I’ll drink to that: Moray distiller looks to double capacity by 2024 with £15m expansion

By Simon Warburton
December 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 13, 2022, 5:14 pm
Aultmore Distillery workers holding a bottle
Distillery will double production capacity by spring 2024. Image: Bacardi.

Aultmore Distillery in Moray has announced a £15m expansion as it marks 125 years since production first started in 1897.

The investment by owner Bacardi will see the distillery double its production capacity by spring 2024 when the works are completed with the addition of fermenters, pot-stills and infrastructure.

The plan will also see a new heat-recovering system installed at the plant in Keith  which will reduce the distillery’s energy usage and carbon footprint. Aultmore Distillery anniversary edition bottles

Aultmore Distillery anniversary edition bottles. Image: BacardiTo mark the milestone, the company is producing a limited-edition £70 single malt – the Aultmore Anniversary Edition – which will go on sale exclusively at Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery and online.

Founded by local businessman and philanthropist Alexander Edward, Aultmore Distillery has been producing whisky for 125 years.

The expansion plans come as premium Scotch whiskies see worldwide demand increase.

Aultmore part of Bacardi for 25 years

Bacardi notes its portfolio of single malt whiskies, which includes Aultmore, Aberfeldy, Craigellachie, Royal Brackla and The Deveron is popular in Asia, where it has grown 30% during the last five years.

Aultmore Distillery manager Ross Bremner said: “Aultmore Distillery has a long history and the success of our single malt is a testament to those past and present who have played their part in crafting it.”

Black and white picture of Aultmore Distillery in 1897
Aultmore Distillery in 1897. Image: Bacardi.

Aultmore has been part of Bacardi for almost 25 years with the spirits giant operating five distilleries across Scotland – Aultmore, Aberfeldy, Royal Brackla, Craigellachie, and Macduff – producing Dewar’s and William Lawson’s blended Scotch whiskies, alongside its five single malts.

‘Investing for long-term growth’

“We have a skilled and innovative team here in Scotland and we are proud of the success of the whisky portfolio we produce,” added Bacardi VP supply chain, Western Europe, Australia & New Zealand, Niall Mitchell.

“We are investing in their growth for the long-term.”

The Bacardi empire produces more than 200 brands and labels, including Grey Goose vodka, Martini vermouth and sparkling wines, Bombay Sapphire gin and Patron tequila among many products.

Founded over 160 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, Bacardi remains a family-owned business which currently employs more than 8,000 worldwide.

