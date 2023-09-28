Huge investment at Port of Cromarty Firth may swell to £330 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Scotland business

Huge investment at Port of Cromarty Firth may swell to £330 million

Initial plans were already expected to create thousands of jobs for the north.

By Keith Findlay
Bob Buskie, chief executive of Port of Cromarty Firth.
Bob Buskie, chief executive of Port of Cromarty Firth. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Port of Cromarty Firth (PoCF) may spend up to £330 million on upgrading its facilities to take advantage of myriad opportunities on the horizon, it has emerged.

Chief executive Bob Buskie told The Press and Journal investment of £110 million is “the mimimum we need to be doing” in order to “create as many jobs as we can” for a fifth phase of developing the Invergordon port.

But potential expansion of phase five could see the total investment balloon to treble that figure, he said.

“We are currently talking to various players about how this can be funded,” he added.

Tens of millions of pounds already spent on port upgrades

A bid has been made for government funding and the trust port’s management team hopes to find out about the outcome early next year, he said.

PoCF unveiled its ambtious expansion plans, which would see a doubling of the size of its existing capacity, last year.

An investment figure of £150m was cited at the time, with Mr Buskie saying the project would create “thousands” of jobs.

Tens of millions of pounds have already been spent on equipping the port for playing a key role in Scotland’s “green energy revolution”, while also attracting more cruise ships.

Cruise ship leaving Port of Cromarty Firth.
Cruise ship leaving Port of Cromarty Firth. Image: Malcolm McCurrach/New Wave Images UK

Mr Buskie, speaking in advance of PoCF’s annual meeting in Invergordon tonight, also revealed another record cruise season. The port has welcomed 130 of these vessels in 2023, beating last year’s record of 109, he said.

And with the global cruise market growing at about 10% annually, this revenue stream should only get better, he predicted.

Asked if Aberdeen’s ambitions to attract many more cruise ships – after a major investment in the Granite City’s new south harbour – was any kind of a threat to this business at PoCF, Mr Buskie said there was lots of Scottish quayside “across the piece”.

Next steps for green freeport status

Inverness and Cromarty Firth were announced as one of Scotland’s two new green freeport’s earlier this year.

A business case summing up how “everything we said we’d do in our bid can be realised” is due to be submitted to the UK and Scottish governments early in October.

Fully fledged green freeport status “and everything that comes with it” could be granted before the end of the year, Mr Buskie said.

New projects at PoCF, small at first but getting bigger as time goes on and manufacturing facilities start to take shape, will likely take off from next spring, he added.

Port of Cromarty Firth.
Image: Port of Cromarty Firth.

A resurgence of cruise business and shipping growth drove an increase in turnover and profits at PoCF in 2022, its latest annual report shows.

Bosses said the port continued to show resilience from the effects of the Covid  pandemic, as well as focusing on future clean energy opportunities.

Turnover grew to £9.8m, up from £9.2m in 2021. Pre-tax profits increased to £2.2m, up from £1.1m the year before.

Oil and gas still the biggest contributor to turnover in 2022

Cruise ships accounted for 31% of revenue, while oil and gas continued to provide important income at 37%. Renewables contributed 21% and is expected to grow substantially following the award of a multi-million-pound contract to support the construction of Moray West offshore wind farm.

As a trust port, PoCF reinvests any trading surpluses back into the business.

Activity ramping up at Port of Cromarty Firth.
Activity ramping up at Port of Cromarty Firth. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The 2022 figures were boosted by a £50m investment in Quay West, a key piece of infrastructure to support Scotland’s drive towards becoming a carbon neutral nation.

This 970,000sq ft laydown area, including a 4,000ft-plus quayside, two new deep-water berths and sheltered anchorages helped PoCF almost triple its shipping tonnage.

There were 557 shippoing arrivals, weighing in at around 9.7 million gross tons.

The port also invested in a second custom-built pilot boat, Balblair, which arrived in April of last year to join the Dalmore. This took the total investment in its pilotage service over the past three years to around £1.5m.

Help for the birds

In consultation with environmental charities, the port spent £117,000 deploying a purpose-built tern raft to enhance safe nesting areas for common terns visiting the Cromarty Firth from May to September.

Another £14,000 was donated to local good causes through PoCF’s community sponsorship programme.

Mr Buskie said: “The Port has once again delivered a fantastic set of results, thanks to the hard work, enthusiasm and dedication of its employees and trust board members.

“These results were achieved while still under the shadow of Covid-19 for much of the year.”

More from Scotland business

An Equinor worker offshore and Energy Minister Graham Stuart.
New documents show unusually long gap in Rosebank approval process
Birdlife in the sea off the north-east coast.
ScotWind developers flock together to gather bird survey data
Campaigners take part in a "stop Rosebank" protest in Edinburgh, after the controversial Equinor Rosebank North Sea oilfield was given the go-ahead.
Campaigners vow legal action over Rosebank approval
On the deck of the Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel.
TechnipFMC, Odfjell and Altera win big Rosebank contracts
Scottish National Investment Bank CEO Al Denholm, left, and William Kyle, fund director at investee company PfP Capital.
Scotland's investment bank posts £4.5 million hit from deposit return scheme firm's demise
Roger White, chief executive of AG Barr.
Iconic fizzy drink firm AG Barr to turn more Irn-Bru into Pwr-Bru
Businesses have welcomed Scottish Golf Tourism Week coming to Inverness.
'Everyone is rising to the challenge': Highlands ready to gain long-term benefits from Scottish…
The 2024 Scottish Golf Tourism Week was launched in the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness with speakers Craig Walker, Andy Williams, Jo De Silva and Tony Story. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: prestigious event will be worth £3m to the Highlands
Campaigners want an inquiry into the number of wind farms planned for Skye
New calls for inquiry into planned Skye windfarms and power line
Beautiful sunset in the North Sea offshore wind farm.
New investment bank Cavendish targets North Sea energy

Conversation