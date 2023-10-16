Aberdeen businesswoman could be named Female Entrepreneur of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen businesswoman could be named Female Entrepreneur of the Year

The awards aim to recognise "contribution to inspiring the next generation of leaders".

By Kelly Wilson
Jeanette Forbes
Jeanette Forbes. Image: Key Communications.

North-east businesswoman and entrepreneur Jeanette Forbes OBE has been shortlisted for Female Entrepreneur of the Year in the national Forward Ladies Awards.

Ms Forbes, who was made an OBE in 2020 for her services to business, technology, and charity, founded Aberdeen-based information technology company PCL Group in 2000.

She is also owner of Aberdeen wine bar Grape & Grain and holds senior management positions in two other companies.

Now in their 13th year, Forward Ladies honour the impact of female leadership, innovation and entrepreneurism in business.

They showcase the achievements of women breaking barriers across the public and private sectors, recognising their contribution to inspiring the next generation of leaders.

‘Talented and inspirational women’

Ms Forbes said: “It is a huge honour to be shortlisted as a finalist in a pool of incredibly talented and inspirational women from across the UK.

“The role which women play in starting up and leading companies which make such a huge positive impact on our economy should never be underestimated.

“We still have some way to go in breaking through the glass ceiling completely, but events such as this which continue to raise the profile of women as successful business leaders are helping push through that boundary.”

Also this month, Jeanette was named as one to watch in Business Women Scotland’s list of top 100 female entrepreneurs.

Finalists in the 15 categories have been drawn from nominees from right across the country and represent a wide range of business sectors.

Impressive career

The business has steadily grown year-on-year and is now active across five industry sectors in 27 countries.

In 2017 Ms Forbes founded her second business, Aberdeen wine bar Grape & Grain.

Jeanette Forbes
Jeanette Forbes receives OBE at Buckingham Palace. Image: Key Communication

She now holds senior management positions in two other young companies. She is chief executive of Blue Gentoo and a director of OMMICA, both of which are involved in developing ground-breaking products and services for the energy technology sector.

Ms Forbes’ impressive list of achievements also includes her managing the development team who created the world’s fastest flight route algorithm.

She has won numerous accolades recognising her role as a business leader, entrepreneur and mentor, as well as her commitment to encouraging and promoting career opportunities for women in the energy, technology and hospitality sectors.

The winners will be announced during the summit which takes place in London in November.