Aberdeen businesswoman could be named Female Entrepreneur of the Year

North-east businesswoman and entrepreneur Jeanette Forbes OBE has been shortlisted for Female Entrepreneur of the Year in the national Forward Ladies Awards.

Ms Forbes, who was made an OBE in 2020 for her services to business, technology, and charity, founded Aberdeen-based information technology company PCL Group in 2000.

She is also owner of Aberdeen wine bar Grape & Grain and holds senior management positions in two other companies.

Now in their 13th year, Forward Ladies honour the impact of female leadership, innovation and entrepreneurism in business.

They showcase the achievements of women breaking barriers across the public and private sectors, recognising their contribution to inspiring the next generation of leaders.

‘Talented and inspirational women’

Ms Forbes said: “It is a huge honour to be shortlisted as a finalist in a pool of incredibly talented and inspirational women from across the UK.

“The role which women play in starting up and leading companies which make such a huge positive impact on our economy should never be underestimated.

“We still have some way to go in breaking through the glass ceiling completely, but events such as this which continue to raise the profile of women as successful business leaders are helping push through that boundary.”

Also this month, Jeanette was named as one to watch in Business Women Scotland’s list of top 100 female entrepreneurs.

Finalists in the 15 categories have been drawn from nominees from right across the country and represent a wide range of business sectors.

Impressive career

The business has steadily grown year-on-year and is now active across five industry sectors in 27 countries.

In 2017 Ms Forbes founded her second business, Aberdeen wine bar Grape & Grain.

She now holds senior management positions in two other young companies. She is chief executive of Blue Gentoo and a director of OMMICA, both of which are involved in developing ground-breaking products and services for the energy technology sector.

Ms Forbes’ impressive list of achievements also includes her managing the development team who created the world’s fastest flight route algorithm.

She has won numerous accolades recognising her role as a business leader, entrepreneur and mentor, as well as her commitment to encouraging and promoting career opportunities for women in the energy, technology and hospitality sectors.

The winners will be announced during the summit which takes place in London in November.