Aberdeen entrepreneur Jeanette Forbes joins cast of Wonder Women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen entrepreneur Jeanette Forbes joins cast of Wonder Women

By Keith Findlay
February 6, 2022, 6:00 am
"Wonder woman" Jeanette Forbes.
"Wonder woman" Jeanette Forbes.

Jeanette Forbes, of Aberdeen, has been identified as one of the UK’s most inspirational business leaders in a new book.

Wonder Women: Redefining leadership in the world of work is the first book by businesswomen’s network She2 Leadership.

It shares the stories of 45 high-achieving businesswomen from throughout the UK who describe their career journeys, writing about what inspired them and how they became business leaders.

‘No set path to leadership’

“It’s humbling to be included,” Ms Forbes, 63, said, adding: “Every story is different and the book highlights that there is no set path to leadership – everyone took a different route to get where they are today.

“However, there is still a huge gender imbalance in the boardroom and at senior level which we must continue to address.

“A diverse board functions better, so there are very sound business reasons for correcting this imbalance across all sectors.”

An excerpt from Jeanette Forbes’ article telling the story of her path to business success in Wonder Women.

Ms Forbes, who was made an OBE in 2020 for her services to business, technology, and charity, founded Aberdeen-based information technology company PCL Group in 2000.

The business has steadily grown year-on-year and is now active across five industry sectors in 27 countries.

In 2017 Ms Forbes founded her second business, Aberdeen wine bar Grape & Grain.

She now holds senior management positions in two other young companies. She is chief executive of Blue Gentoo and a director of OMMICA, both of which are involved in developing ground-breaking products and services for the energy technology sector.

There is still a huge gender imbalance in the boardroom and at senior level which we must continue to address.”

Jeanette Forbes, entrepreneur.

Ms Forbes’ impressive list of achievements also includes her managing the development team who created the world’s fastest flight route algorithm.

She has won numerous accolades recognising her role as a business leader, entrepreneur and mentor, as well as her commitment to encouraging and promoting career opportunities for women in the energy, technology and hospitality sectors.

A much sought-after public speaker, her recent presentations include one on women entrepreneurs to pupils at St Margaret’s School in Aberdeen.

Women of inspiration

It is the second time she has featured in a book featuring high-achieving women business leaders.

In 2019 she was profiled in We Lead, a study by Hilarie Owen of how women become leaders.

We Lead also featured Paralympian champion Baroness Tanni Grey Thompson, polar explorer Ann Daniels and Nicola Henderson, youngest ever skipper in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]