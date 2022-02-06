Aberdeen entrepreneur Jeanette Forbes joins cast of Wonder Women

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jeanette Forbes, of Aberdeen, has been identified as one of the UK’s most inspirational business leaders in a new book.

Wonder Women: Redefining leadership in the world of work is the first book by businesswomen’s network She2 Leadership.

It shares the stories of 45 high-achieving businesswomen from throughout the UK who describe their career journeys, writing about what inspired them and how they became business leaders.

‘No set path to leadership’

“It’s humbling to be included,” Ms Forbes, 63, said, adding: “Every story is different and the book highlights that there is no set path to leadership – everyone took a different route to get where they are today.

“However, there is still a huge gender imbalance in the boardroom and at senior level which we must continue to address.

“A diverse board functions better, so there are very sound business reasons for correcting this imbalance across all sectors.”

Ms Forbes, who was made an OBE in 2020 for her services to business, technology, and charity, founded Aberdeen-based information technology company PCL Group in 2000.

The business has steadily grown year-on-year and is now active across five industry sectors in 27 countries.

In 2017 Ms Forbes founded her second business, Aberdeen wine bar Grape & Grain.

She now holds senior management positions in two other young companies. She is chief executive of Blue Gentoo and a director of OMMICA, both of which are involved in developing ground-breaking products and services for the energy technology sector.

There is still a huge gender imbalance in the boardroom and at senior level which we must continue to address.” Jeanette Forbes, entrepreneur.

Ms Forbes’ impressive list of achievements also includes her managing the development team who created the world’s fastest flight route algorithm.

She has won numerous accolades recognising her role as a business leader, entrepreneur and mentor, as well as her commitment to encouraging and promoting career opportunities for women in the energy, technology and hospitality sectors.

A much sought-after public speaker, her recent presentations include one on women entrepreneurs to pupils at St Margaret’s School in Aberdeen.

Women of inspiration

It is the second time she has featured in a book featuring high-achieving women business leaders.

In 2019 she was profiled in We Lead, a study by Hilarie Owen of how women become leaders.

We Lead also featured Paralympian champion Baroness Tanni Grey Thompson, polar explorer Ann Daniels and Nicola Henderson, youngest ever skipper in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.